Team Preview: Coal City

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight 

Payton Hutchings

QB

2020

6-foot-1

180

Daniel Jezik

RB

2020

6-foot-0

190

Asa Cooper

WR

2021

5-foot-10

180

Austin Pullara

TE

2020

6-foot-2

205

Gavin Elrod

OL

2020

5-foot-10

210

Blake Strnad

OL

2020

6-foot-1

210

Logan Miller

OL

2021

6-foot-3

260
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Daniel Jezik

OLB

2020

6-foot-0

190

Asa Cooper

CB

2021

5-foot-10

180

Austin Pullara

ILB

2020

6-foot-2

205

Jack Bunton

OLB

2020

6-foot-2

200

Brady Crawford

DE

2020

6-foot-4

220

Jacob Jasnosz

DE

2020

6-foot-3

245
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year

Kyle Burch

DE/WR

2021

Austin Ellis

OL/DL

2021

Connor Best

DL/RB

2020

Griffin Johnson

DB

2021

Jake Cholico

DL/WR

2021

School: Coal City

Mascot: Coalers

Conference: Interstate 8 conference

Team Twitter: @Coalersports

Head Coach: Dan Hutchings

Assistant Coaches: Francis Loughran - Def. Coordinator Jim Looper - OLine coach Ryan Bunton Corey Mikula Mark Masters Marty Egan

2018 results: 10-2 (4-0) Interstate 8 (Large) Conference. The Coalers made the Class 4A state playoff field, defeated Wheaton Academy and Johnsburg then lost to Richmond Burton in the quarterfinal round.

2019 Coal City Coalers schedule

@ Morris

vs Bishop McNamara

@ Herscher

vs Peotone

@ Streator

vs Manteno

@ Lisle

vs Wilmington

vs Reed Custer

2019 Coal City Coalers Summer/7on7 plans

Kaneland 7on7 in July

Did you know...that Coal City has made the IHSA state football playoff field in 29 out of the last 32 seasons?

