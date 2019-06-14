Team Preview: Coal City
Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Fenwick Friars here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Payton Hutchings
|
QB
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
180
|
Daniel Jezik
|
RB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
190
|
Asa Cooper
|
WR
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
180
|
Austin Pullara
|
TE
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
205
|
Gavin Elrod
|
OL
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
210
|
Blake Strnad
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
210
|
Logan Miller
|
OL
|
2021
|
6-foot-3
|
260
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Daniel Jezik
|
OLB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
190
|
Asa Cooper
|
CB
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
180
|
Austin Pullara
|
ILB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
205
|
Jack Bunton
|
OLB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
200
|
Brady Crawford
|
DE
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
220
|
Jacob Jasnosz
|
DE
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
245
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Kyle Burch
|
DE/WR
|
2021
|
Austin Ellis
|
OL/DL
|
2021
|
Connor Best
|
DL/RB
|
2020
|
Griffin Johnson
|
DB
|
2021
|
Jake Cholico
|
DL/WR
|
2021
School: Coal City
Mascot: Coalers
Conference: Interstate 8 conference
Team Twitter: @Coalersports
Head Coach: Dan Hutchings
Assistant Coaches: Francis Loughran - Def. Coordinator Jim Looper - OLine coach Ryan Bunton Corey Mikula Mark Masters Marty Egan
2018 results: 10-2 (4-0) Interstate 8 (Large) Conference. The Coalers made the Class 4A state playoff field, defeated Wheaton Academy and Johnsburg then lost to Richmond Burton in the quarterfinal round.
2019 Coal City Coalers schedule
@ Morris
vs Bishop McNamara
@ Herscher
vs Peotone
@ Streator
vs Manteno
@ Lisle
vs Wilmington
vs Reed Custer
2019 Coal City Coalers Summer/7on7 plans
Kaneland 7on7 in July
Did you know...that Coal City has made the IHSA state football playoff field in 29 out of the last 32 seasons?