{{ timeAgo('2018-08-10 06:52:11 -0500') }} football

Team Preview: Columbia

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Columbia Eagles here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Jldp0m6ecgerybarqj0r

School: Columbia

Mascot: Eagles

Conference: Cahokia Conference

Twitter: @bluepridefb1

Head Coach: Scott Horner

Assistant Coaches: Scott Germain, Brian Bidlack, Matt Kendall, Kyle Stumpf, Ron Hunsaker, Travis Amsden, Adam Jackson

2017 results: 5-5 (4-2) Cahokia Conference. The Eagles made the Class 4A state playoff field and lost to Herscher in opening round action.

2018 Columbia Eagles schedule

@ Mascoutah

vs Waterloo

@ Salem

vs Trenton Wesclin

vs Caryle

vs Freeburg

@ Breese Central

vs Red Bud

vs Jerseyville


Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Nic Horner

QB

2020

5-foot-10

150

Sam Horner

WR

2020

6-foot-0

175

Shane Wilhelm

WR

2019

5-foot-11

170

Devan Ward

OL

2019

5-foot-11

200

Cole Khoury

OL

2019

6-foot-7

225

Cade Napier

OL

2020

6-foot-4

250

Ryan Hornbostel

OL

2020

6-foot-3

230

Conner Holten

OL

2020

6-foot-2

260

Ryan Weatherford

OL

2020

5-foot-10

190
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Blake Wagner

LB

2019

5-foot-11

205

Sam Horner

DB

2020

6-foot-0

175

Shane Wilhelm

DB

2019

5-foot-11

170

Devan Ward

LB

2019

5-foot-11

200

Cole Khoury

DL

2019

6-foot-7

225

Cade Napier

DL

2020

6-foot-4

250

Ryan Hornbostel

DL

2020

6-foot-3

230

Conner Holten

DL

2020

6-foot-2

260

Matt Muehlger

LB

2019

6-foot-2

220

Brandon Kuchinski

DB

2019

5-foot-11

175
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Donovan Bieber

RB

2020

6-foot-1

175

Londyn Little

WR/RB

2021

5-foot-9

150

Eli Wagner

TE/ILB

2020

6-foot-2

205

2018 Columbia Eagles Summer/7on7 plans

vs. Belleville West twice

June 20 at Columbia,

June 27 at Belleville West

No summer camps-host our own May 29-June1

Did you know...that Columbia has made the IHSA state playoff field for seven straight season and 8 out of the last 10 years under head coach Scott Horner.

{{ article.author_name }}