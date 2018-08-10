Team Preview: Columbia
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Columbia Eagles here.
School: Columbia
Mascot: Eagles
Conference: Cahokia Conference
Twitter: @bluepridefb1
Head Coach: Scott Horner
Assistant Coaches: Scott Germain, Brian Bidlack, Matt Kendall, Kyle Stumpf, Ron Hunsaker, Travis Amsden, Adam Jackson
2017 results: 5-5 (4-2) Cahokia Conference. The Eagles made the Class 4A state playoff field and lost to Herscher in opening round action.
2018 Columbia Eagles schedule
@ Mascoutah
vs Waterloo
@ Salem
vs Trenton Wesclin
vs Caryle
vs Freeburg
@ Breese Central
vs Red Bud
vs Jerseyville
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Nic Horner
|
QB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
150
|
Sam Horner
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
175
|
Shane Wilhelm
|
WR
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
170
|
Devan Ward
|
OL
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
200
|
Cole Khoury
|
OL
|
2019
|
6-foot-7
|
225
|
Cade Napier
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
250
|
Ryan Hornbostel
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
230
|
Conner Holten
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
260
|
Ryan Weatherford
|
OL
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
190
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Blake Wagner
|
LB
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
205
|
Sam Horner
|
DB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
175
|
Shane Wilhelm
|
DB
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
170
|
Devan Ward
|
LB
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
200
|
Cole Khoury
|
DL
|
2019
|
6-foot-7
|
225
|
Cade Napier
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
250
|
Ryan Hornbostel
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
230
|
Conner Holten
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
260
|
Matt Muehlger
|
LB
|
2019
|
6-foot-2
|
220
|
Brandon Kuchinski
|
DB
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
175
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Donovan Bieber
|
RB
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
175
|
Londyn Little
|
WR/RB
|
2021
|
5-foot-9
|
150
|
Eli Wagner
|
TE/ILB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
205
2018 Columbia Eagles Summer/7on7 plans
vs. Belleville West twice
June 20 at Columbia,
June 27 at Belleville West
No summer camps-host our own May 29-June1
Did you know...that Columbia has made the IHSA state playoff field for seven straight season and 8 out of the last 10 years under head coach Scott Horner.