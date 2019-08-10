News More News
Team Preview: Deerfield

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Deerfield Warriors here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: Deerfield

Mascot: Warriors

Conference: Central Suburban North Conference

Team Twitter: @Deerfield_FB

Head Coach: Steve Winiecki

Assistant Coaches: Nick Rossie, Mark Januszewski, Andy Goldberg, Jeremy Sheldon, Jame Williams, Flo MItran, Dan Mayer, Kevin LeFevre, Jim Tsigalis

2018 results: 4-5 (3-2) Central Suburban North Conference. The Warriors failed to make the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.

2019 Deerfield Warriors schedule

8/30 Lakes

9/6 @ Grayslake North

9/13 @ Rolling Meadows

9/20 Schaumberg

9/27 @ Maine West

10/4 Maine East

10/11 Vernon Hills

10/18 @ Highland Park

10/25 Niles North

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Adam Pottinger

WR

2020

6-foot-0

175

Ryan Nagelbach

QB

2020

5-foot-11

185

Alex Cohan

WR

2020

6-foot-1

185

Kevin Marshall

OL

2020

6-foot-2

235

Colin Ward

TE

2020

6-foot-3

210

Finn Pressi

RB

2020

5-foot-11

195
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Matt Dawson

DB

2020

5-foot-6

155

Corey Siegal

LB

2020

6-foot-0

190

Cole Woodson

LB

2020

5-foot-9

175

Colin Ward

DE

2020

6-foot-3

210

Zach Fishman

DE

2020

6-foot-0

200
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Chris Dawson

DB

2021

5-foot-7

165

Jacob Grossman

LB

2021

5-foot-11

195

James Lindquist

OL

2021

6-foot-2

205

Cam Sabath

WR

2020

5-foot-11

165

Zach Goldstein

LB

2020

5-foot-10

205

Ben Reznik

OL

2020

6-foot-7

280

2019 Deerfield Warriors Summer/7on7 plans

DHS 7on7 June 11,18, 25

CSL 7on7 July 9

Winona St Team Camp July 15-17

Did you know....that Deerfield won the Class 6A state title in 1975 and also placed second in state in 1981 and 1984.

