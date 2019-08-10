Team Preview: Deerfield
Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Deerfield Warriors here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.
School: Deerfield
Mascot: Warriors
Conference: Central Suburban North Conference
Team Twitter: @Deerfield_FB
Head Coach: Steve Winiecki
Assistant Coaches: Nick Rossie, Mark Januszewski, Andy Goldberg, Jeremy Sheldon, Jame Williams, Flo MItran, Dan Mayer, Kevin LeFevre, Jim Tsigalis
2018 results: 4-5 (3-2) Central Suburban North Conference. The Warriors failed to make the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.
2019 Deerfield Warriors schedule
8/30 Lakes
9/6 @ Grayslake North
9/13 @ Rolling Meadows
9/20 Schaumberg
9/27 @ Maine West
10/4 Maine East
10/11 Vernon Hills
10/18 @ Highland Park
10/25 Niles North
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Adam Pottinger
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
175
|
Ryan Nagelbach
|
QB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
185
|
Alex Cohan
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
185
|
Kevin Marshall
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
235
|
Colin Ward
|
TE
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
210
|
Finn Pressi
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
195
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Matt Dawson
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-6
|
155
|
Corey Siegal
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
190
|
Cole Woodson
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
175
|
Colin Ward
|
DE
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
210
|
Zach Fishman
|
DE
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
200
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Chris Dawson
|
DB
|
2021
|
5-foot-7
|
165
|
Jacob Grossman
|
LB
|
2021
|
5-foot-11
|
195
|
James Lindquist
|
OL
|
2021
|
6-foot-2
|
205
|
Cam Sabath
|
WR
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
165
|
Zach Goldstein
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
205
|
Ben Reznik
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-7
|
280
2019 Deerfield Warriors Summer/7on7 plans
DHS 7on7 June 11,18, 25
CSL 7on7 July 9
Winona St Team Camp July 15-17
Did you know....that Deerfield won the Class 6A state title in 1975 and also placed second in state in 1981 and 1984.