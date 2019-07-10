Team Preview: DeKalb
School: DeKalb
Mascot: Barbs
Conference: DuPage Valley Conference
Team Twitter: @dekalbfootball
Head Coach: Keith Snyder
Assistant Coaches: Tyler Bell, Matt Weckler, Bobby White, Charlie Crum, Chris Judkins, Tim Holt, Marcus Williams, Jeff Saurbaugh, Mark Williams, Ty Green
2018 results: 8-2 (3-1) Northern Illinois Big 12 East Conference. The Barbs made the Class 7A state playoff field and lost to Lake Zurich in opening round action.
2019 DeKalb Barbs schedule
Week 1-Lake Park
Week 2-Sycamore @ NIU
Week 3-Edwardsville
Week 4-@ Neuqua Valley
Week 5-@ Metea Valley
Week 6-Waubonsie Valley
Week 7-Naperville North
Week 8-@ Naperville Central
Week 9-@ Alton
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Alex Siebens
|
WR
|
2020
|
Jalon Redmond
|
RB
|
2020
|
George Colbert
|
OT
|
2020
|
Trenton Kyler
|
QB
|
2021
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Donovan Lacey
|
FS
|
2020
|
Matt Orzechowski
|
MLB
|
2020
|
Tucker Ikens
|
ILB
|
2021
|
Jovon Brown
|
DE
|
2020
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Tunde Oroye
|
OL
|
2020
|
Trenton McCollum
|
DB/Slot
|
2021
|
Frankie Fotopoulos
|
OLB
|
2020
|
Carter Harris
|
OC
|
2020
|
Cole Giradot
|
NG
|
2021
|
Avery Medina
|
Slot/DB
|
2020
2019 DeKalb Barbs Summer/7on7 plans
NIU June 15th
Red Grange
West Aurora 7 on 7 July 12th
Fox Valley 7 on 7 @ SCN July 18th
Battle of The Big Butts @ West Aurora July 18th
Did you know....that DeKalb has been on a historic run over the past 7 seasons? DeKalb has made the IHSA state playoff field in all six seasons and have posted a 57-21 record all under former head coach Matt Weckler.