{{ timeAgo('2019-07-10 07:29:24 -0500') }} football

Team Preview: DeKalb

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 DeKalb Barbs here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Sluvmyx4irzttwnjigxx

School: DeKalb

Mascot: Barbs

Conference: DuPage Valley Conference

Team Twitter: @dekalbfootball

Head Coach: Keith Snyder

Assistant Coaches: Tyler Bell, Matt Weckler, Bobby White, Charlie Crum, Chris Judkins, Tim Holt, Marcus Williams, Jeff Saurbaugh, Mark Williams, Ty Green

2018 results: 8-2 (3-1) Northern Illinois Big 12 East Conference. The Barbs made the Class 7A state playoff field and lost to Lake Zurich in opening round action.

2019 DeKalb Barbs schedule

Week 1-Lake Park

Week 2-Sycamore @ NIU

Week 3-Edwardsville

Week 4-@ Neuqua Valley

Week 5-@ Metea Valley

Week 6-Waubonsie Valley

Week 7-Naperville North

Week 8-@ Naperville Central

Week 9-@ Alton

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year

Alex Siebens

WR

2020

Jalon Redmond

RB

2020

George Colbert

OT

2020

Trenton Kyler

QB

2021
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year

Donovan Lacey

FS

2020

Matt Orzechowski

MLB

2020

Tucker Ikens

ILB

2021

Jovon Brown

DE

2020
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year

Tunde Oroye

OL

2020

Trenton McCollum

DB/Slot

2021

Frankie Fotopoulos

OLB

2020

Carter Harris

OC

2020

Cole Giradot

NG

2021

Avery Medina

Slot/DB

2020

2019 DeKalb Barbs Summer/7on7 plans

NIU June 15th

Red Grange

West Aurora 7 on 7 July 12th

Fox Valley 7 on 7 @ SCN July 18th

Battle of The Big Butts @ West Aurora July 18th

Did you know....that DeKalb has been on a historic run over the past 7 seasons? DeKalb has made the IHSA state playoff field in all six seasons and have posted a 57-21 record all under former head coach Matt Weckler.

