Team Preview: Du Pec

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Du-Pec Rivermen here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Tre Stifter

SB

2021

6-foot-1

165

Grant McCallips

WR

2020

5-foot-7

150

Eli Smith

WR

2020

6-foot-0

180

Cody Richardson

OL

2020

5-foot-9

195

Alex Grimmett

OL

2021

5-foot-9

225

Blake Bury

OL

2020

6-foot-3

240
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Tre Stifter

CB

2021

5-foot-9

165

Kelton Gann

S

2020

6-foot-1

180

Grant McCallips

LB

2020

5-foot-7

150

Mason Manning

CB

2020

5-foot-8

154

Gabe Howard

LB

2021

5-foot-11

160

Justin Wishard

LB

2020

6-foot-0

175

Eli Smith

LB

2020

6-foot-0

180

Cody Richardson

LB

2020

5-foot-9

195

Blake Bury

DL

2020

6-foot-3

240
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year

Hunter Hoffman

QB

2022

Trenton Taylor

RB/LB

2022

Matt Nevdal

RB/LB

2021

Trent Holland

TE/DL

2022

Bailey Leif

OL/DL

2022

School: Du-Pec Coop

Mascot: Rivermen

Conference: NUIC Northwest

Twitter: @du_pec

Head Coach: Tyler Hoffman

Assistant Coaches: Jake Dalton Kyle Nolen Jerry Fortson Koree Blackful Kyle Demus Tyler Demus Chad Knutti Jason Rager

2018 results: 3-6 (2-6) NUIC Northwest. Du Pec failed to make the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.

2019 Du Pec Rivermen schedule

Fri 8/30 Var Amboy Home 7:00 pm*

Fri 9/6 Var Eastland/Pearl City Away 7:00 pm

Fri 9/13 Var Dakota Away 7:00 pm*

Fri 9/20 Var Orangeville Home 7:00 pm*

Fri 9/27 Var Galena Home 7:00 pm*

Fri 10/4 Var Stockton Away 7:00 pm*

Fri 10/11 Var East Dubuque Away 7:00 pm*

Fri 10/18 Var West Carroll Home 7:00 pm

Fri 10/25 Var Le-Win Home 7:00 pm*

2018 Du Pec Rivermen Summer/7on7 plans

Several local area camps and 7on7 events in July.

Did you know....that Du Pec is a Coop with Durand High School and Pecatonia High School and the Du-Pec Coop has been in effect since the 2017 season.

