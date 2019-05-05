Team Preview: Du Pec
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Tre Stifter
|
SB
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
165
|
Grant McCallips
|
WR
|
2020
|
5-foot-7
|
150
|
Eli Smith
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
180
|
Cody Richardson
|
OL
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
195
|
Alex Grimmett
|
OL
|
2021
|
5-foot-9
|
225
|
Blake Bury
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
240
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Tre Stifter
|
CB
|
2021
|
5-foot-9
|
165
|
Kelton Gann
|
S
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
180
|
Grant McCallips
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-7
|
150
|
Mason Manning
|
CB
|
2020
|
5-foot-8
|
154
|
Gabe Howard
|
LB
|
2021
|
5-foot-11
|
160
|
Justin Wishard
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
175
|
Eli Smith
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
180
|
Cody Richardson
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
195
|
Blake Bury
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
240
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Hunter Hoffman
|
QB
|
2022
|
Trenton Taylor
|
RB/LB
|
2022
|
Matt Nevdal
|
RB/LB
|
2021
|
Trent Holland
|
TE/DL
|
2022
|
Bailey Leif
|
OL/DL
|
2022
School: Du-Pec Coop
Mascot: Rivermen
Conference: NUIC Northwest
Twitter: @du_pec
Head Coach: Tyler Hoffman
Assistant Coaches: Jake Dalton Kyle Nolen Jerry Fortson Koree Blackful Kyle Demus Tyler Demus Chad Knutti Jason Rager
2018 results: 3-6 (2-6) NUIC Northwest. Du Pec failed to make the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.
2019 Du Pec Rivermen schedule
Fri 8/30 Var Amboy Home 7:00 pm*
Fri 9/6 Var Eastland/Pearl City Away 7:00 pm
Fri 9/13 Var Dakota Away 7:00 pm*
Fri 9/20 Var Orangeville Home 7:00 pm*
Fri 9/27 Var Galena Home 7:00 pm*
Fri 10/4 Var Stockton Away 7:00 pm*
Fri 10/11 Var East Dubuque Away 7:00 pm*
Fri 10/18 Var West Carroll Home 7:00 pm
Fri 10/25 Var Le-Win Home 7:00 pm*
2018 Du Pec Rivermen Summer/7on7 plans
Several local area camps and 7on7 events in July.
Did you know....that Du Pec is a Coop with Durand High School and Pecatonia High School and the Du-Pec Coop has been in effect since the 2017 season.