School: Dunlap Mascot: Eagles Conference: Mid Illini Conference Twitter: @dunlapfootball Head Coach: Brett Cazalet Assistant Coaches: Teague Dentino - DC Jake Brosman Rod Hatch Kevin Dulin Tyler Jakse Zach Simmons Dave Combs 2017 results: 13-1 (7-0) Mid Illini Conference. The Eagles made the Class 5A state playoff field and defeated Streator, Rich Central, Hillcrest and Washington before losing to Phillips in the Class 5A state title game. 2018 Dunlap Eagles schedule vs Galesburg 2. @ Mt. Vernon 3. Home vs Pekin 4. @ Washington 5. Home vs Metamora 6. @ East Peoria 7. Home vs Bartonville Limestone 8. @ Canton 9. @ Morton

Returning Offensive Starters Name Position Grad Year Height Weight Myles Burke QB 2019 5-foot-9 160 George Johnson OL 2019 6-foot-2 280 Derek Passmore WR 2019 5-foot-7 155 Josiah Miamen WR 2019 6-foot-4 220

Returning Defensive Starters Name Position Grad Year Height Weight Derek Passmore DB 2019 5-foot-7 155 Shane O'Brien LB 2019 5-foot-11 185 Connor Rockow DL 2019 6-foot-1 245 Josiah Miamen DE 2019 6-foot-4 220

Newcomers to Watch Name Position Grad Year Height Weight Michael Frake RB/DB 2019 5-foot-8 170 Casey Erickson WR/LB 2020 6-foot-0 175 Isiah Curry RB/LB 2020 5-foot-11 175 Andrew Pogue WR 2019 6-foot-4 185 Logan Lent OL/LB 2019 6-foot-0 195 Ken Johnson OL/DL 2020 6-foot-2 195

2018 Dunlap Eagles Summer/7on7 plans TBA Did you know...that Dunlap's run to the Class 5A state title game was it's best in school history. Did you also know that Dunlap had never gotten out of the second round of the IHSA state football playoffs until last season?.