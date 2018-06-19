Team Preview: Dunlap
Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Dunlap Eagles here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.
School: Dunlap
Mascot: Eagles
Conference: Mid Illini Conference
Twitter: @dunlapfootball
Head Coach: Brett Cazalet
Assistant Coaches: Teague Dentino - DC Jake Brosman Rod Hatch Kevin Dulin Tyler Jakse Zach Simmons Dave Combs
2017 results: 13-1 (7-0) Mid Illini Conference. The Eagles made the Class 5A state playoff field and defeated Streator, Rich Central, Hillcrest and Washington before losing to Phillips in the Class 5A state title game.
2018 Dunlap Eagles schedule
vs Galesburg
2. @ Mt. Vernon
3. Home vs Pekin
4. @ Washington
5. Home vs Metamora
6. @ East Peoria
7. Home vs Bartonville Limestone
8. @ Canton
9. @ Morton
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Myles Burke
|
QB
|
2019
|
5-foot-9
|
160
|
George Johnson
|
OL
|
2019
|
6-foot-2
|
280
|
Derek Passmore
|
WR
|
2019
|
5-foot-7
|
155
|
WR
|
2019
|
6-foot-4
|
220
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Derek Passmore
|
DB
|
2019
|
5-foot-7
|
155
|
Shane O'Brien
|
LB
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
185
|
Connor Rockow
|
DL
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
245
|
DE
|
2019
|
6-foot-4
|
220
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Michael Frake
|
RB/DB
|
2019
|
5-foot-8
|
170
|
Casey Erickson
|
WR/LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
175
|
Isiah Curry
|
RB/LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
175
|
Andrew Pogue
|
WR
|
2019
|
6-foot-4
|
185
|
Logan Lent
|
OL/LB
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
195
|
Ken Johnson
|
OL/DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
195
2018 Dunlap Eagles Summer/7on7 plans
TBA
Did you know...that Dunlap's run to the Class 5A state title game was it's best in school history. Did you also know that Dunlap had never gotten out of the second round of the IHSA state football playoffs until last season?.
Keep an Eye on: Dunlap senior WR/DE Josiah Miamen. Miamen has been able to add several Power 5 scholarship offers this off season and summer. Miamen, who is also a standout multi-sport athlete at Dunlap is projected to play either defensive end or tight end at the college level. .
EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Dunlap Eagles? 7-2/6-3