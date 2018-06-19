Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-19 07:10:10 -0500') }} football Edit

Team Preview: Dunlap

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
22 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Dunlap Eagles here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Snbsmpg5vyetzhwpeubb

School: Dunlap

Mascot: Eagles

Conference: Mid Illini Conference

Twitter: @dunlapfootball

Head Coach: Brett Cazalet

Assistant Coaches: Teague Dentino - DC Jake Brosman Rod Hatch Kevin Dulin Tyler Jakse Zach Simmons Dave Combs

2017 results: 13-1 (7-0) Mid Illini Conference. The Eagles made the Class 5A state playoff field and defeated Streator, Rich Central, Hillcrest and Washington before losing to Phillips in the Class 5A state title game.

2018 Dunlap Eagles schedule

vs Galesburg

2. @ Mt. Vernon

3. Home vs Pekin

4. @ Washington

5. Home vs Metamora

6. @ East Peoria

7. Home vs Bartonville Limestone

8. @ Canton

9. @ Morton

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Myles Burke

QB

2019

5-foot-9

160

George Johnson

OL

2019

6-foot-2

280

Derek Passmore

WR

2019

5-foot-7

155

Josiah Miamen

WR

2019

6-foot-4

220
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Derek Passmore

DB

2019

5-foot-7

155

Shane O'Brien

LB

2019

5-foot-11

185

Connor Rockow

DL

2019

6-foot-1

245

Josiah Miamen

DE

2019

6-foot-4

220
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Michael Frake

RB/DB

2019

5-foot-8

170

Casey Erickson

WR/LB

2020

6-foot-0

175

Isiah Curry

RB/LB

2020

5-foot-11

175

Andrew Pogue

WR

2019

6-foot-4

185

Logan Lent

OL/LB

2019

6-foot-0

195

Ken Johnson

OL/DL

2020

6-foot-2

195

2018 Dunlap Eagles Summer/7on7 plans

TBA

Did you know...that Dunlap's run to the Class 5A state title game was it's best in school history. Did you also know that Dunlap had never gotten out of the second round of the IHSA state football playoffs until last season?.

Keep an Eye on: Dunlap senior WR/DE Josiah Miamen. Miamen has been able to add several Power 5 scholarship offers this off season and summer. Miamen, who is also a standout multi-sport athlete at Dunlap is projected to play either defensive end or tight end at the college level. .

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Dunlap Eagles? 7-2/6-3

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}