2017 results: 10-2 ( 7-0) Southwesten Conference. The Flyers made the Class 7A state playoff field and defeated Libertyville and Buffalo Grove them lost to Mount Carmel in the quarterfinal round.

Did you know.. .that East St Lou s s the winningest program in IHSA football history? The Flyers have an overall record of 771-201-36 since 1925 and an amazing 78 percent winning percentage.

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 East St. Louis Flyers? The Flyers will be a very young yet very talented team in 2018. The roister is again loaded with FBS and FCS level names led by a very deep underclassmen group. The Flyers also play no games when it comes to it's non conference schedule taking on the likes of Detroit King, Trinity plus Massillon Washington.

Keep an Eye on: East St. Louis junior WR/S Antonio Johnson. Johnson, who is a 4 star ranked name in the Class of 2020 already has a handful of Power 5 offers and could see his recruiting stock go to another high level with a strong early start this fall.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the East St. Louis Flyers ? 7-2/6-3