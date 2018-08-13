Ticker
Team Preview: East St Louis

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 East St Louis Flyers here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Ckp790axvaj9mqnw6ffe

School: East St Louis

Mascot: Flyers

Conference: Southwestern Conference

Twitter: @Football_Flyers

Head Coach: Darren Sunkett

Assistant Coaches: Offense Harith Mitchom Kendrick Jones Henry McClendon Jason Hicks Robert Boyd Antony Clark Defense Trevor Dismuke Jeremy Davis Brennen Spain Rod Felton Terry Hawthorne Emmerick Johnson Kel Rodgers

2017 results: 10-2 (7-0) Southwesten Conference. The Flyers made the Class 7A state playoff field and defeated Libertyville and Buffalo Grove them lost to Mount Carmel in the quarterfinal round.

2018 East St. Louis Flyers schedule

vs Detroit King @ Wayne State

vs Trinity Catholic Scholars Classic

@ Edwardsville

vs Belleville East

@ Collinsville

vs Belleville West

@ Massillon Ohio Washington

vs O'fallon

@ Alton

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Lawaun Powell

WR

2020

6-foot-1

175

Antonio Johnson

WR

2020

6-foot-3

170

Keantez Lewis

WR

2021

6-foot-2

170

DeMonta Witherspoon

RB

2020

5-foot-11

190

Devin Hunt

OL

2019

6-foot-2

260

Desmond Taylor

OL

2019

6-foot-3

255

Javontez Spraggins

OL

2020

6-foot-3

346

Eric Johnson

ATH

2019

6-foot-3

180
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Lawaun Powell

DB

2020

6-foot-1

175

Antonio Johnson

S

2020

6-foot-3

170

Cameroon Clay

LB

2019

6-foot-3

200

Kendrick Scarborough

DL

2020

6-foot-0

233

Keyshaun Brown

DB

2019

6-foot-3

190

Desmond Taylor

DL

2019

6-foot-3

255

Brian Bonnett

DL

2020

6-foot-2

250
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Tyler Macon

QB

2021

6-foot-0

180

Darrell Simmons Jr.

OL/DL

2019

6-foot-4

290

Sydney Houston

LB

2019

6-foot-2

230

2018 East St. Louis Flyers Summer/7on7 plans

University of Alabama

Pattonville

Did you know...that East St Lous s the winningest program in IHSA football history? The Flyers have an overall record of 771-201-36 since 1925 and an amazing 78 percent winning percentage.

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 East St. Louis Flyers? The Flyers will be a very young yet very talented team in 2018. The roister is again loaded with FBS and FCS level names led by a very deep underclassmen group. The Flyers also play no games when it comes to it's non conference schedule taking on the likes of Detroit King, Trinity plus Massillon Washington.

Keep an Eye on: East St. Louis junior WR/S Antonio Johnson. Johnson, who is a 4 star ranked name in the Class of 2020 already has a handful of Power 5 offers and could see his recruiting stock go to another high level with a strong early start this fall.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the East St. Louis Flyers ? 7-2/6-3

{{ article.author_name }}