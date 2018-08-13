Team Preview: East St Louis
School: East St Louis
Mascot: Flyers
Conference: Southwestern Conference
Twitter: @Football_Flyers
Head Coach: Darren Sunkett
Assistant Coaches: Offense Harith Mitchom Kendrick Jones Henry McClendon Jason Hicks Robert Boyd Antony Clark Defense Trevor Dismuke Jeremy Davis Brennen Spain Rod Felton Terry Hawthorne Emmerick Johnson Kel Rodgers
2017 results: 10-2 (7-0) Southwesten Conference. The Flyers made the Class 7A state playoff field and defeated Libertyville and Buffalo Grove them lost to Mount Carmel in the quarterfinal round.
2018 East St. Louis Flyers schedule
vs Detroit King @ Wayne State
vs Trinity Catholic Scholars Classic
@ Edwardsville
vs Belleville East
@ Collinsville
vs Belleville West
@ Massillon Ohio Washington
vs O'fallon
@ Alton
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
175
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
170
|
Keantez Lewis
|
WR
|
2021
|
6-foot-2
|
170
|
DeMonta Witherspoon
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
190
|
OL
|
2019
|
6-foot-2
|
260
|
OL
|
2019
|
6-foot-3
|
255
|
Javontez Spraggins
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
346
|
Eric Johnson
|
ATH
|
2019
|
6-foot-3
|
180
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
DB
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
175
|
Antonio Johnson
|
S
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
170
|
LB
|
2019
|
6-foot-3
|
200
|
Kendrick Scarborough
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
233
|
Keyshaun Brown
|
DB
|
2019
|
6-foot-3
|
190
|
DL
|
2019
|
6-foot-3
|
255
|
Brian Bonnett
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
250
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Tyler Macon
|
QB
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
180
|
Darrell Simmons Jr.
|
OL/DL
|
2019
|
6-foot-4
|
290
|
Sydney Houston
|
LB
|
2019
|
6-foot-2
|
230
2018 East St. Louis Flyers Summer/7on7 plans
University of Alabama
Pattonville
Did you know...that East St Lous s the winningest program in IHSA football history? The Flyers have an overall record of 771-201-36 since 1925 and an amazing 78 percent winning percentage.
EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 East St. Louis Flyers? The Flyers will be a very young yet very talented team in 2018. The roister is again loaded with FBS and FCS level names led by a very deep underclassmen group. The Flyers also play no games when it comes to it's non conference schedule taking on the likes of Detroit King, Trinity plus Massillon Washington.
Keep an Eye on: East St. Louis junior WR/S Antonio Johnson. Johnson, who is a 4 star ranked name in the Class of 2020 already has a handful of Power 5 offers and could see his recruiting stock go to another high level with a strong early start this fall.
EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the East St. Louis Flyers ? 7-2/6-3