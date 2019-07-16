News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-16 06:40:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Team Preview: Effingham

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Effingham Hearts here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Tb8pmxzipezs8kvc1rty

School: Effingham

Mascot: Herats

Conference: Apollo Conference

Team Twitter: @Hearts_Football

Head Coach: Brett Hefner

Assistant Coaches: John Stout, Mike McDonald, Obie Farmer, Jordan Jaspering, Aaron Adams, Curran McNeely, Shane Smith

2018 results: 9-3 (5-1) Apollo Conference. The Hearts made the 4A state playoff field and defeated Breese Mater Dei and Paris, then lost to Bishop McNamara in the 4A quarterfinal round.

2019 Effingham Hearts schedule

@Breese Mater Dei

vs. Lincoln

@Jerseyville

vs. Mahomet Seymour

@ Charleston

vs. Mattoon

@Taylorville

@Mount Zion

vs. Freeburg

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Tristin Duncan

WR

2021

6-foot-2

180

Justin Baker

OL

2020

6-foot-0

225

Ethan Huss

OL

2021

5-foot-10

280

Jacob Briggerman

TE

2021

6-foot-4

215

Logan Brown

RB

2020

6-foot-1

185

Jeff Gillum

HBack

2020

6-foot-2

180
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Austin Herboth

DE

2021

5-foot-10

180

Alex Baughman

DT

2021

5-foot-10

220

Hayvin Prather

DT

2020

5-foot-10

220

Mason Hasty

LB

2020

6-foot-0

205

Logan Brown

SS

2020

6-foot-1

185

Logan Arend

WS

2020

5-foot-10

150

Parker Wolfe

CB

2021

6-foot-0

165

Luke Spencer

CB

2020

5-foot-8

165
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Nathan Schackelford

QB

2020

6-foot-0

185

Jacob Stoneburner

LB

2021

6-foot-3

215

2019 Effingham Hearts Summer/7on7 plans

NA

Did you know....that Effingham made the state quarterfinal round in 2018 for just the third time in school history? The Hearts made the quarterfinals in 1980 (3A), 1987 (4A) and 2018 (4A).

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}