Team Preview: Effingham
School: Effingham
Mascot: Herats
Conference: Apollo Conference
Team Twitter: @Hearts_Football
Head Coach: Brett Hefner
Assistant Coaches: John Stout, Mike McDonald, Obie Farmer, Jordan Jaspering, Aaron Adams, Curran McNeely, Shane Smith
2018 results: 9-3 (5-1) Apollo Conference. The Hearts made the 4A state playoff field and defeated Breese Mater Dei and Paris, then lost to Bishop McNamara in the 4A quarterfinal round.
2019 Effingham Hearts schedule
@Breese Mater Dei
vs. Lincoln
@Jerseyville
vs. Mahomet Seymour
@ Charleston
vs. Mattoon
@Taylorville
@Mount Zion
vs. Freeburg
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Tristin Duncan
|
WR
|
2021
|
6-foot-2
|
180
|
Justin Baker
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
225
|
Ethan Huss
|
OL
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
280
|
Jacob Briggerman
|
TE
|
2021
|
6-foot-4
|
215
|
Logan Brown
|
RB
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
185
|
Jeff Gillum
|
HBack
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
180
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Austin Herboth
|
DE
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
180
|
Alex Baughman
|
DT
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
220
|
Hayvin Prather
|
DT
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
220
|
Mason Hasty
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
205
|
Logan Brown
|
SS
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
185
|
Logan Arend
|
WS
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
150
|
Parker Wolfe
|
CB
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
165
|
Luke Spencer
|
CB
|
2020
|
5-foot-8
|
165
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Nathan Schackelford
|
QB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
185
|
Jacob Stoneburner
|
LB
|
2021
|
6-foot-3
|
215
2019 Effingham Hearts Summer/7on7 plans
Did you know....that Effingham made the state quarterfinal round in 2018 for just the third time in school history? The Hearts made the quarterfinals in 1980 (3A), 1987 (4A) and 2018 (4A).