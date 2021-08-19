Team Preview: Evanston Wildkits
The Fall 2021 IHSA Football season is just days away, and it's time to start breaking down the upcoming football season.
EDGYTIM.com remains your home for everything you'll need for countdown to fall IHSA Football Kickoff including our annual in depth preseason team previews. The EDGYTIM Preseason Team Previews (which are filled out and completed by each high school program's head coach) are stacked with important information and accurate preseason information including recruiting starters, newcomers to watch plus full and updated team schedules, EDGY's Take on each team and much, much more.
CLICK HERE to see my latest Fall Preview for the Evanston Wildkits today.
Fall Team Preview: Joliet Catholic Academy Hilltoppers
Fall Team Preview: Crystal Lake South Gators
Fall Team Preview: Shepard Astros
Fall Team Preview: Chicago Christian Knights
Fall Team Preview: Waubonsie Valley Warriors
Fall Team Preview: Moline Maroons
Fall Team Preview North Mac Panthers
Fall Team Preview Wheaton North Falcons
Fall Team Preview South Elgin Storm
Fall Team Preview Oak Lawn Richards Bulldogs
Fall Team Preview Providence Catholic Celtics