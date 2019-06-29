Team Preview: Farmington Central
Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Farmington Central Farmers here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Blake Springer
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
175
|
Dalton Powell
|
WR
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
160
|
Broc Shymansky
|
OG
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
225
|
Jaden Rutledge
|
TE
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
225
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Blake Springer
|
DB
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
175
|
Dridyn Lewis
|
DE
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
190
|
Broc Shymansky
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
225
|
Jaden Rutledge
|
DE
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
225
|
Eric Weldeman
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
295
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Corbin Rutledge
|
QB/WR
|
2022
|
Josh McMillin
|
QB
|
2021
|
Cam Oldfield
|
OG
|
2020
|
Wyatt Perkins
|
LB
|
2020
School: Farmington Central
Mascot: Farmers
Conference: Prairieland Conference
Team Twitter: @FCHSFarmersFB
Head Coach: Toby Vallas
Assistant Coaches: Nick Hoffmann Brad Whitcomb Robbie Reeder Jeff Otto Zac Lozier Taylor Hornung
2018 results: 9-1 (5-0 Prairieland Conference. The Farmers made the Class 3A state playoff field and defeated Knoxville before losing to Greenville in second round action.
2019 Farmington Central Farmers schedule
08/30/2019 Fri vs Stark County
09/06/2019 Fri @ Kewanee
09/13/2019 Fri vs. Rushville
09/20/2019 Fri @ Peoria Heights
09/27/2019 Fri vs Havana
10/04/2019 Fri vs Sciota West Location TBA
10/11/2019 Fri @ Elmwood Brimfield
10/18/2019* Fri vs Abington Avon
10/25/2019 Fri @ Knoxville
2019 Farmington Central Farmers Summer/7on7 plans
YBA
Did you know....that Farmington has been playing high school football since 1925? The Farmers have also made the IHSA state playoff field in 6 out of the last 7 seasons.