Team Preview: Farmington Central

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Farmington Central Farmers here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Blake Springer

WR

2020

6-foot-1

175

Dalton Powell

WR

2020

5-foot-9

160

Broc Shymansky

OG

2020

6-foot-1

225

Jaden Rutledge

TE

2020

6-foot-4

225
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Blake Springer

DB

2020

6-foot-1

175

Dridyn Lewis

DE

2021

6-foot-1

190

Broc Shymansky

LB

2020

6-foot-1

225

Jaden Rutledge

DE

2020

6-foot-4

225

Eric Weldeman

DL

2020

6-foot-2

295
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year

Corbin Rutledge

QB/WR

2022

Josh McMillin

QB

2021

Cam Oldfield

OG

2020

Wyatt Perkins

LB

2020

School: Farmington Central

Mascot: Farmers

Conference: Prairieland Conference

Team Twitter: @FCHSFarmersFB

Head Coach: Toby Vallas

Assistant Coaches: Nick Hoffmann Brad Whitcomb Robbie Reeder Jeff Otto Zac Lozier Taylor Hornung

2018 results: 9-1 (5-0 Prairieland Conference. The Farmers made the Class 3A state playoff field and defeated Knoxville before losing to Greenville in second round action.

2019 Farmington Central Farmers schedule

08/30/2019 Fri vs Stark County

09/06/2019 Fri @ Kewanee

09/13/2019 Fri vs. Rushville

09/20/2019 Fri @ Peoria Heights

09/27/2019 Fri vs Havana

10/04/2019 Fri vs Sciota West Location TBA

10/11/2019 Fri @ Elmwood Brimfield

10/18/2019* Fri vs Abington Avon

10/25/2019 Fri @ Knoxville

2019 Farmington Central Farmers Summer/7on7 plans

YBA

Did you know....that Farmington has been playing high school football since 1925? The Farmers have also made the IHSA state playoff field in 6 out of the last 7 seasons.

