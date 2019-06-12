News More News
Team Preview: Fenwick

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Fenwick Friars here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Lnvlos8w4laewrok7wlb
Fenwick sophomore QB Kaden Cobb (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Sean Carpenter

OL

2020

6-foot-5

275

Emmett Bonaccorsi

OL

2020

6-foot-4

240

Bryan Dowd

K/P

2020

6-foot-4

175

Jamie Moran

OL

2020

6-foot-4

255

Jonas Capek

WR

2021

6-foot-2

178

Brian Moore

WR

2020

6-foot-1

165

Jimmy Liston

OL

2022

6-foot-2

280
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Tom Dvorak

LB

2020

5-foot-10

195

Danny Farnan

LB

2020

6-foot-2

210

Bryce Legan

LB

2020

6-foot-2

215

Marc Thomas

DB

2020

5-foot-9

160

Solomon Singleton

DB

2020

5-foot-9

160
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Kaden Cobb

QB

2022

6-foot-3

180

Rasheed Anderson

OL/DL

2022

6-foot-3

330

Kevin Frazier

OL/RB

2022

5-foot-11

238

Eian Pugh

WR

2022

6-foot-3

180

Quin Wieties

DE/TE

2022

6-foot-4

230

Jacque Walls

RB/ATH

2022

5-foot-8

160

School: Fenwick

Mascot: Friars

Conference: CCL/ESCC mega conference

Team Twitter: @friarfootball

Head Coach: Gene Nudo

Assistant Coaches: DICK EUFRASIO Titcus Pettigrew Rooney, Tim BRIEN ROONEY CRAIG SCHNEIDER JOE BAUERS MIKE HERMAN JOE HAJEK

2018 results: 3-6 (2-2) CCL Green Conference. The Frars failed to qualify for the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.

2019 Fenwick Friars schedule

CURIE

DUNBAR

@NAZERATH

@JOLIET CATHOLIC

MARIST

MARMION (HOCO)

ST. PATRICK (SR NIGHT)

@LEO

@ST. IGNATIUS

2019 Fenwick Friairs Summer/7on7 plans

6-26 @ EVANSTON

7-10 @ ST.LAURENCE

7-17 @ OPRF

Did you know...that Fenwick head coach Gene Nudo is a member of the Arena Football League Hall of Fame. Nudo is also a member of the Chicago Metropolitan Football Hall of Fame, National Minor League Hall of Fame, the Driscoll Catholic High School Hall of Fame and the Ridgewood High School Hall of Fame.

{{ article.author_name }}