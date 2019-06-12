Team Preview: Fenwick
Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Fenwick Friars here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Sean Carpenter
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-5
|
275
|
Emmett Bonaccorsi
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
240
|
Bryan Dowd
|
K/P
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
175
|
Jamie Moran
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
255
|
Jonas Capek
|
WR
|
2021
|
6-foot-2
|
178
|
Brian Moore
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
165
|
Jimmy Liston
|
OL
|
2022
|
6-foot-2
|
280
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Tom Dvorak
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
195
|
Danny Farnan
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
210
|
Bryce Legan
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
215
|
Marc Thomas
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
160
|
Solomon Singleton
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
160
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Kaden Cobb
|
QB
|
2022
|
6-foot-3
|
180
|
Rasheed Anderson
|
OL/DL
|
2022
|
6-foot-3
|
330
|
Kevin Frazier
|
OL/RB
|
2022
|
5-foot-11
|
238
|
Eian Pugh
|
WR
|
2022
|
6-foot-3
|
180
|
Quin Wieties
|
DE/TE
|
2022
|
6-foot-4
|
230
|
Jacque Walls
|
RB/ATH
|
2022
|
5-foot-8
|
160
School: Fenwick
Mascot: Friars
Conference: CCL/ESCC mega conference
Team Twitter: @friarfootball
Head Coach: Gene Nudo
Assistant Coaches: DICK EUFRASIO Titcus Pettigrew Rooney, Tim BRIEN ROONEY CRAIG SCHNEIDER JOE BAUERS MIKE HERMAN JOE HAJEK
2018 results: 3-6 (2-2) CCL Green Conference. The Frars failed to qualify for the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.
2019 Fenwick Friars schedule
CURIE
DUNBAR
@NAZERATH
@JOLIET CATHOLIC
MARIST
MARMION (HOCO)
ST. PATRICK (SR NIGHT)
@LEO
@ST. IGNATIUS
2019 Fenwick Friairs Summer/7on7 plans
6-26 @ EVANSTON
7-10 @ ST.LAURENCE
7-17 @ OPRF
Did you know...that Fenwick head coach Gene Nudo is a member of the Arena Football League Hall of Fame. Nudo is also a member of the Chicago Metropolitan Football Hall of Fame, National Minor League Hall of Fame, the Driscoll Catholic High School Hall of Fame and the Ridgewood High School Hall of Fame.