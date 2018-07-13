Ticker
Team Preview: Freeport

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
22 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Pmjde57zizkteveitssb

School: Freeport

Mascot: Pretzels

Conference: NIC-10 Conference

Twitter:

Head Coach: Anthony Dedmond

Assistant Coaches: Javon Oden Warren Pearson Chris David Jack Becke Ryan Wagand Dave Schmidt Lucas Duerst Ronnie Bush

2017 results: 3-6(3-6) NIC-10 Conference. The Pretzels failed to qualify for the 2017 IHSA state football playoff field.

2018 Freeport Pretzels schedule

08/24/2018* Fri @ Auburn A 7:00 PM Auburn HS -

08/31/2018* Fri @ Hononegah A 7:00 PM Hononegah HS -

09/07/2018* Fri vs. Harlem H 7:00 PM Pretzel Stadium -

09/14/2018* Fri @ Guilford A 7:00 PM Guilford HS -

09/21/2018* Fri @ Jefferson A 7:00 PM Auburn HS -

09/28/2018* Fri vs. East - (Homecoming) H 7:00 PM Pretzel Stadium -

10/05/2018* Fri @ Boylan A 7:00 PM Boylan HS -

10/12/2018* Fri vs. Belvidere North H 7:00 PM Pretzel Stadium -

10/19/2018* Fri vs. Belvidere H 7:00 PM Pretzel Stadium -

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Major Dedmond

QB

2019

6-foot-1

195

Ramon Fleming

LG

2019

5-foot-11

275

Kijuan Burns

FL

2019

5-foot-10

170

Isaac Catalini

RG

2019

6-foot-0

215

Paris O'Bryant

WR

2019

6-foot-1

175

Peyton Shockey

K

2019

5-foot-10

165

Orlando Marin

WR

2019

5-foot-11

175

Jaylen Gilden

RT

2019

6-foot-2

280
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Rayshon Cooley

LB

2019

5-foot-10

190

Duane Meighan

DE

2019

6-foot-1

210

Antario Cain

DB

2019

5-foot-8

160

Anthony Funches

DT

2019

5-foot-10

230

Sincere Patton

DE

2019

5-foot-11

205

Major Dedmond

S

2019

6-foot-1

195

Ramon Fleming

DT

2019

5-foot-11

275

Kijuan Burns

DB

2019

5-foot-10

170

Paris O'Bryant

OLB

2019

6-foot-1

175

Isiah Hughes

LB

2019

5-foot-10

230
Newcomers to Watch
Name

Matthew Chavers

Perrion Robinson

Martez Edgerson

Jahiem Brown

Marvin Monroe

Isaiah Batteast

2018 Freeport Pretzels Summer/7on7 plans

June 7th North Central Camp

June 15th University of Iowa

June 16th NIU 7 on 7

June 30th Chicago Westinghouse 7 on 7

July 11th Rockford Luthern 7 on 7 (HOME)

July 24th Forreston 7 on 7 (HOME)

July 26th Lena 7 on 7 (HOME)

July 27th @ St Edwards 7 on 7 and lineman challange

Did you know...that Freeport last made the IHSA state football playoff field in 2008?

