Team Preview: Freeport
School: Freeport
Mascot: Pretzels
Conference: NIC-10 Conference
Twitter:
Head Coach: Anthony Dedmond
Assistant Coaches: Javon Oden Warren Pearson Chris David Jack Becke Ryan Wagand Dave Schmidt Lucas Duerst Ronnie Bush
2017 results: 3-6(3-6) NIC-10 Conference. The Pretzels failed to qualify for the 2017 IHSA state football playoff field.
2018 Freeport Pretzels schedule
08/24/2018* Fri @ Auburn A 7:00 PM Auburn HS -
08/31/2018* Fri @ Hononegah A 7:00 PM Hononegah HS -
09/07/2018* Fri vs. Harlem H 7:00 PM Pretzel Stadium -
09/14/2018* Fri @ Guilford A 7:00 PM Guilford HS -
09/21/2018* Fri @ Jefferson A 7:00 PM Auburn HS -
09/28/2018* Fri vs. East - (Homecoming) H 7:00 PM Pretzel Stadium -
10/05/2018* Fri @ Boylan A 7:00 PM Boylan HS -
10/12/2018* Fri vs. Belvidere North H 7:00 PM Pretzel Stadium -
10/19/2018* Fri vs. Belvidere H 7:00 PM Pretzel Stadium -
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Major Dedmond
|
QB
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
195
|
Ramon Fleming
|
LG
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
275
|
Kijuan Burns
|
FL
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
170
|
Isaac Catalini
|
RG
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
215
|
Paris O'Bryant
|
WR
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
175
|
Peyton Shockey
|
K
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
165
|
Orlando Marin
|
WR
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
175
|
Jaylen Gilden
|
RT
|
2019
|
6-foot-2
|
280
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Rayshon Cooley
|
LB
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
190
|
Duane Meighan
|
DE
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
210
|
Antario Cain
|
DB
|
2019
|
5-foot-8
|
160
|
Anthony Funches
|
DT
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
230
|
Sincere Patton
|
DE
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
205
|
Major Dedmond
|
S
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
195
|
Ramon Fleming
|
DT
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
275
|
Kijuan Burns
|
DB
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
170
|
Paris O'Bryant
|
OLB
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
175
|
Isiah Hughes
|
LB
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
230
|Name
|
Matthew Chavers
|
Perrion Robinson
|
Martez Edgerson
|
Jahiem Brown
|
Marvin Monroe
|
Isaiah Batteast
2018 Freeport Pretzels Summer/7on7 plans
June 7th North Central Camp
June 15th University of Iowa
June 16th NIU 7 on 7
June 30th Chicago Westinghouse 7 on 7
July 11th Rockford Luthern 7 on 7 (HOME)
July 24th Forreston 7 on 7 (HOME)
July 26th Lena 7 on 7 (HOME)
July 27th @ St Edwards 7 on 7 and lineman challange
Did you know...that Freeport last made the IHSA state football playoff field in 2008?