Team Preview: Freeport
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Matthew Chavers
|
RB/WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
210
|
Perrion Robinson
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
220
|
Isaiah Batteast
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
315
|
Frank Hayward
|
WR
|
2020
|
5-foot-7
|
160
|
Deontae Collier
|
RB/WR
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
165
|
Jahlem Brown
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
215
|
Keondre Jackson
|
DB
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
175
|
Kaden Yates
|
DB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
170
|
Martez Edgerton
|
DB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
170
|
Logan Ford-Newton
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
280
|
Marvin Monroe
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
240
|
Eric Price Jr.
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
160
School: Freeport
Mascot: Pretzels
Conference: NIC-10
Team Twitter:
Head Coach: Anthony Dedmond
Assistant Coaches: Javon Oden Zach Heitz Ryan Wagand Nate Arendet Lucas Duerst Ronnie Bush Chris David Tyler Spinnato Dave Schmidt Jack Becke
2018 results: 4-5 (4-5) NIC-10. The Pretzels failed to qualify for the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.
2019 Freeport Pretzels schedule
08/30/2019* Fri @ Belvidere A 7:15 PM Belvidere Hs -
09/06/2019* Fri vs. Auburn H 7:15 PM Pretzel Stadium -
09/13/2019* Fri vs. Hononegah H 7:15 PM Pretzel Stadium -
09/20/2019* Fri @ Harlem A 7:15 PM Harlem Hs -
09/27/2019* Fri vs. Guilford H 7:15 PM Pretzel Stadium -
10/04/2019* Fri vs. Jefferson - Homecoming H 7:15 PM Pretzel Stadium -
10/11/2019* Fri @ East A 7:15 PM East Hs -
10/18/2019* Fri vs. Boylan H 7:15 PM Freeport Hs -
10/25/2019* Fri @ Belvidere North A 7:15 PM Belvidere North HS -
2019 Freeport Pretzels Summer/7on7 plans
@ Westing House June 29th
@ Kaneland July 25th
Vs Forreston July 30th
A few others TBD.
Did you know...that the Freeport Pretzels nickname points back to the city's German heritage, when Freeport became known as a baking and brewery town decades ago. Freeport is one of two schools in Illinois (New Berlin) with the Pretzels moniker.