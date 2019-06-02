News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-02 06:18:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Team Preview: Freeport

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Freeport Pretzels here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

T88vonvz3qtiipbdhput
Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year  Height Weight

Matthew Chavers

RB/WR

2020

6-foot-0

210

Perrion Robinson

RB

2020

5-foot-9

220

Isaiah Batteast

OL

2020

6-foot-1

315

Frank Hayward

WR

2020

5-foot-7

160

Deontae Collier

RB/WR

2020

5-foot-10

165
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Jahlem Brown

LB

2020

5-foot-10

215

Keondre Jackson

DB

2020

6-foot-1

175

Kaden Yates

DB

2020

6-foot-2

170

Martez Edgerton

DB

2020

6-foot-0

170

Logan Ford-Newton

DL

2020

6-foot-1

280

Marvin Monroe

DL

2020

6-foot-1

240

Eric Price Jr.

LB

2020

5-foot-10

160
Newcomers to Watch
Name

Kyrie Shirley

Matthew Fowler

Corrleon Evell

Kellan Metz

School: Freeport

Mascot: Pretzels

Conference: NIC-10

Team Twitter:

Head Coach: Anthony Dedmond

Assistant Coaches: Javon Oden Zach Heitz Ryan Wagand Nate Arendet Lucas Duerst Ronnie Bush Chris David Tyler Spinnato Dave Schmidt Jack Becke

2018 results: 4-5 (4-5) NIC-10. The Pretzels failed to qualify for the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.

2019 Freeport Pretzels schedule

08/30/2019* Fri @ Belvidere A 7:15 PM Belvidere Hs -

09/06/2019* Fri vs. Auburn H 7:15 PM Pretzel Stadium -

09/13/2019* Fri vs. Hononegah H 7:15 PM Pretzel Stadium -

09/20/2019* Fri @ Harlem A 7:15 PM Harlem Hs -

09/27/2019* Fri vs. Guilford H 7:15 PM Pretzel Stadium -

10/04/2019* Fri vs. Jefferson - Homecoming H 7:15 PM Pretzel Stadium -

10/11/2019* Fri @ East A 7:15 PM East Hs -

10/18/2019* Fri vs. Boylan H 7:15 PM Freeport Hs -

10/25/2019* Fri @ Belvidere North A 7:15 PM Belvidere North HS -

2019 Freeport Pretzels Summer/7on7 plans

@ Westing House June 29th

@ Kaneland July 25th

Vs Forreston July 30th

A few others TBD.

Did you know...that the Freeport Pretzels nickname points back to the city's German heritage, when Freeport became known as a baking and brewery town decades ago. Freeport is one of two schools in Illinois (New Berlin) with the Pretzels moniker.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}