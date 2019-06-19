Team Preview: Glenbard East
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
Connor Peterson
OG
2020
5-foot-11
240
Deon Cook
WR
2020
6-foot-0
150
Ben Wightken
OC
2021
6-foot-0
230
Jason Torrevillas
S
2020
5-foot-10
170
Illijaz Lemes
DE
2021
6-foot-0
215
Doug Pham
LB
2020
5-foot-10
185
Carlos Carbajal
LT
2021
6-foot-2
290
Danny Quick
LB
2021
5-foot-10
180
Matt Schager
RB/LB
2022
6-foot-1
180
Anthony Coco
RT
2022
6-foot-1
285
Gabe Jamison
LB
2021
6-foot-1
200
Mike Edmondson
DT
2020
6-foot-1
300
School: Glenbard East
Mascot: Rams
Conference: Upstate 8 conference
Team Twitter:
Head Coach: John Walters
Assistant Coaches: Bob Stone (OC) Tony Bartolotta (OL) Joe Cristina (WR) Brian Fetterolf (RB) Steve Kuchefski (OL) Tiff Hamilton (DL) Jim Walker (DL) Maurice Mason (OLB) Jeff Cherry (DC) Dennis Lueck (DB)
2018 results: 10-1 (9-0) Upstate 8 Conference. The Rams made the 2018 Class 7A state playoff fie3ld, defeated Prospect then lost to East St. Louis in second round action.
2019 Glenbard East Rams schedule
8/30-@ Elgin
9/6-Bartlett
9/13-@ West Chicago
9/20-@ Fenton
9/27- South Elgin
10/4- East Aurora
10/11- @ Stremwood
10/18- Glenbard South
10/25- Larkin
2019 Glenbard East Rams Summer/7on7 plans
Plainfield Central 7 on 7
Battle of the big butts--WA
Did you know...that Glenbard East posted it's best season in school history in 2018 for wins in a season. The Rams made only it's second IHSA state playoff appearance in school history in 2018. The 1999 Rams made the 6A state playoff field and lost in the semifinal round to Naperville Central who ended up being the 1999 Class 6A state champion.