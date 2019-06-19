News More News
Team Preview: Glenbard East

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Glenbard East Rams here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Connor Peterson

OG

2020

5-foot-11

240

Deon Cook

WR

2020

6-foot-0

150

Ben Wightken

OC

2021

6-foot-0

230
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Jason Torrevillas

S

2020

5-foot-10

170

Illijaz Lemes

DE

2021

6-foot-0

215

Doug Pham

LB

2020

5-foot-10

185
Newcomer to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Carlos Carbajal

LT

2021

6-foot-2

290

Danny Quick

LB

2021

5-foot-10

180

Matt Schager

RB/LB

2022

6-foot-1

180

Anthony Coco

RT

2022

6-foot-1

285

Gabe Jamison

LB

2021

6-foot-1

200

Mike Edmondson

DT

2020

6-foot-1

300

School: Glenbard East

Mascot: Rams

Conference: Upstate 8 conference

Team Twitter:

Head Coach: John Walters

Assistant Coaches: Bob Stone (OC) Tony Bartolotta (OL) Joe Cristina (WR) Brian Fetterolf (RB) Steve Kuchefski (OL) Tiff Hamilton (DL) Jim Walker (DL) Maurice Mason (OLB) Jeff Cherry (DC) Dennis Lueck (DB)

2018 results: 10-1 (9-0) Upstate 8 Conference. The Rams made the 2018 Class 7A state playoff fie3ld, defeated Prospect then lost to East St. Louis in second round action.

2019 Glenbard East Rams schedule

8/30-@ Elgin

9/6-Bartlett

9/13-@ West Chicago

9/20-@ Fenton

9/27- South Elgin

10/4- East Aurora

10/11- @ Stremwood

10/18- Glenbard South

10/25- Larkin

2019 Glenbard East Rams Summer/7on7 plans

Plainfield Central 7 on 7

Battle of the big butts--WA

Did you know...that Glenbard East posted it's best season in school history in 2018 for wins in a season. The Rams made only it's second IHSA state playoff appearance in school history in 2018. The 1999 Rams made the 6A state playoff field and lost in the semifinal round to Naperville Central who ended up being the 1999 Class 6A state champion.

