Team Preview: Grayslake North

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Grayslake North Knights here.

Abfgd4zbhx6qiu7uppkv
Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Joe Swanson

WR

2020

6-foot-2

180

Josh West

OL

2020

6-foot-4

260

Christian Johnson

RB

2021

5-foot-9

150

Jack Sisson

OL

2021

5-foot-9

210

Tory Hines

WR

2021

5-foot-11

180

Jack Black-Mishaan

OL

2020

6-foot-0

210
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Jeremy Rowder

FS

2020

6-foot-1

160

Brian Kenebrew

DE/LB

2020

6-foot-0

160

Tommy Kellwitz

SS

2021

5-foot-11

160

Nick Kozanecki

NG

2020

5-foot-6

145

Chris Lowe

DL

2021

6-foot-1

310

Noah Green

DL

2021

5-foot-10

220

Taylor Oladumoye

OLB

2020

5-foot-10

165

Dimitri Cannon

OLB

2021

5-foot-9

155

Nick Fish

DB

2021

5-foot-11

160
Newcomer to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Nick Fish

QB

2021

5-foot-11

160

School: Grayslake North

Mascot: Knights

Conference: Northern Lake County conference

Team Twitter: @gnhsfootball

Head Coach: Sam Baker

Assistant Coaches: Andy Strahan, Jim West, Collin McKillip, Brett Hill, Corey Atwell, Mike Standerski, Karl Jennrich, Scott Kapchinski, Greg Geiger, Tim LeBrie, Ross Purchatzke

2018 results: 5-4 (5-2) Northern Lake County Conference. The Knights failed to make the 2018 IHSA state playoff field.

2019 Grayslake North Knights schedule

@ Waukegan

vs. Deerfield

vs. Antioch

vs. Lakes

@ North Chicago

vs. Round Lake

@ Wauconda

vs. Grant

@ Grayslake Central

2019 Grayslake North Knights Summer/7on7 plans

at Prospect

at Libertyville

at Hoffman Estates

Did you know...that Grayslake North posted a 5-4 season in 2018 yet failed to qualify for the IHSA state playoff field for the first time since the 2011 season. The Knights first two games of the season (close losses to Dundee-Crown and Deerfield) no question hurt it's playoff chances last season.

