Team Preview: Grayslake North
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Joe Swanson
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
180
|
Josh West
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
260
|
Christian Johnson
|
RB
|
2021
|
5-foot-9
|
150
|
Jack Sisson
|
OL
|
2021
|
5-foot-9
|
210
|
Tory Hines
|
WR
|
2021
|
5-foot-11
|
180
|
Jack Black-Mishaan
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
210
|
Jeremy Rowder
|
FS
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
160
|
Brian Kenebrew
|
DE/LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
160
|
Tommy Kellwitz
|
SS
|
2021
|
5-foot-11
|
160
|
Nick Kozanecki
|
NG
|
2020
|
5-foot-6
|
145
|
Chris Lowe
|
DL
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
310
|
Noah Green
|
DL
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
220
|
Taylor Oladumoye
|
OLB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
165
|
Dimitri Cannon
|
OLB
|
2021
|
5-foot-9
|
155
|
Nick Fish
|
DB
|
2021
|
5-foot-11
|
160
|
School: Grayslake North
Mascot: Knights
Conference: Northern Lake County conference
Team Twitter: @gnhsfootball
Head Coach: Sam Baker
Assistant Coaches: Andy Strahan, Jim West, Collin McKillip, Brett Hill, Corey Atwell, Mike Standerski, Karl Jennrich, Scott Kapchinski, Greg Geiger, Tim LeBrie, Ross Purchatzke
2018 results: 5-4 (5-2) Northern Lake County Conference. The Knights failed to make the 2018 IHSA state playoff field.
2019 Grayslake North Knights schedule
@ Waukegan
vs. Deerfield
vs. Antioch
vs. Lakes
@ North Chicago
vs. Round Lake
@ Wauconda
vs. Grant
@ Grayslake Central
2019 Grayslake North Knights Summer/7on7 plans
at Prospect
at Libertyville
at Hoffman Estates
Did you know...that Grayslake North posted a 5-4 season in 2018 yet failed to qualify for the IHSA state playoff field for the first time since the 2011 season. The Knights first two games of the season (close losses to Dundee-Crown and Deerfield) no question hurt it's playoff chances last season.