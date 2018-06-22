Ticker
Team Preview: H-F

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
22 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Homewood-Flossmoor Vikings here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: Homewood-Flossmoor

Mascot: Vikings

Conference: Southwest Suburban Conference

Twitter: @HF_Football

Head Coach: Craig Buzea

Assistant Coaches: Tom Cicero Zac Wells Alex Pratt Daron Williams Eric Schreiber Jr. Bart Czachor David James Josh Blair Josh Forney Matt Ramos

2017 results: 9-2 (6-1) Southwest Suburban Conference. The Vikings made the Class 8A state playoff field. The Vikings defeated Lake Park then lost to Naperville Central in second round action..

2018 Homewood-Flossmoor Vikings schedule

8/24 vs Michigan City (IN) - Away

9/1 vs Lutheran North (East St. Louis Classic) - Away

9/7 vs Stagg - Home

9/14 vs Bolingbrook - Away

9/21 vs Lincoln-Way West - Home

9/28 vs Lincoln-Way East - Away

10/5 vs Bradley-Bourbonnais - Away

10/12 vs Andrew - Home

10/19 vs Sandburg - Home

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Dominick Jones

QB

2020

6-foot-3

185

Leon Tanna

RB

2019

5-foot-11

200

Maurion Scott

WR

2019

6-foot-5

195

Denzel Bryant

OL

2020

6-foot-3

260

Jack Schmitz

TE

2019

6-foot-5

210
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Isaiah Coe

DL

2019

6-foot-4

280

Charlie Brooks

DL

2019

6-foot-3

245

Caveon Harris

DL

2019

6-foot-1

210

Justin Whiteside

LB

2019

6-foot-1

195

Kellen Williams

LB

2019

5-foot-10

185

Wynston Russell

DB

2019

5-foot-10

175
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Jarod Thornton

OL

2019

6-foot-1

295

Marcus Harper

OL

2020

6-foot-5

285

LaVoise McCoy

DB

2020

6-foot-1

180

Caleb Snoddy

RB

2020

5-foot-9

175

D'Jon Ramsey-Louis

WR

2020

6-foot-2

175

Xavier McKinney

LB

2020

6-foot-0

195

Michael Ford

OL

2020

6-foot-3

255

Xavier Frazier

LB

2020

5-foot-9

185

2018 Homewood-Flossmoor Vikings Summer/7on7 plans

7on7's June 18th vs Reavis @HF

June 27th vs Griffith (IN) @ Griffith

June 28th vs Plainfield East, TF South, LWC @ HF

July 10th vs Portage (IN) @ Portage

July 12th vs Maine West, Eisenhower @ HF

July 16th vs Barrington @ Barrington

Did you know...that H-F head coach Craig Buzea has posted an impressive 74-20 record in his 8 seasons coaching the Vikings program. H-F has also won 9 or more games for 5 straight seasons.

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Homewood-Flossmoor Vikings? The Vikings has become a year in and year out power in Class 8A and look to again be primed for another strong season in 2018. The Vikings always have talent and strong overall numbers. If the Vikings can reload especially on the offensive line they always have a chance of making a deep state playoff run.

Keep an Eye on: Homewood-Flosssmoor junior OL Marcus Harper (6-foot-5, 285 pounds). Harper, who saw steady playing time last season as a sophomore already has FBS level offers this summer and has a chance of becoming highly ranked Power 5 level recruit in the Class of 2020.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the H-F Vikings? 7-2

{{ article.author_name }}