Team Preview: H-F
Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Homewood-Flossmoor Vikings here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.
School: Homewood-Flossmoor
Mascot: Vikings
Conference: Southwest Suburban Conference
Twitter: @HF_Football
Head Coach: Craig Buzea
Assistant Coaches: Tom Cicero Zac Wells Alex Pratt Daron Williams Eric Schreiber Jr. Bart Czachor David James Josh Blair Josh Forney Matt Ramos
2017 results: 9-2 (6-1) Southwest Suburban Conference. The Vikings made the Class 8A state playoff field. The Vikings defeated Lake Park then lost to Naperville Central in second round action..
2018 Homewood-Flossmoor Vikings schedule
8/24 vs Michigan City (IN) - Away
9/1 vs Lutheran North (East St. Louis Classic) - Away
9/7 vs Stagg - Home
9/14 vs Bolingbrook - Away
9/21 vs Lincoln-Way West - Home
9/28 vs Lincoln-Way East - Away
10/5 vs Bradley-Bourbonnais - Away
10/12 vs Andrew - Home
10/19 vs Sandburg - Home
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Dominick Jones
|
QB
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
185
|
Leon Tanna
|
RB
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
200
|
Maurion Scott
|
WR
|
2019
|
6-foot-5
|
195
|
Denzel Bryant
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
260
|
Jack Schmitz
|
TE
|
2019
|
6-foot-5
|
210
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Isaiah Coe
|
DL
|
2019
|
6-foot-4
|
280
|
Charlie Brooks
|
DL
|
2019
|
6-foot-3
|
245
|
Caveon Harris
|
DL
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
210
|
Justin Whiteside
|
LB
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
195
|
Kellen Williams
|
LB
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
185
|
Wynston Russell
|
DB
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
175
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Jarod Thornton
|
OL
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
295
|
Marcus Harper
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-5
|
285
|
LaVoise McCoy
|
DB
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
180
|
Caleb Snoddy
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
175
|
D'Jon Ramsey-Louis
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
175
|
Xavier McKinney
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
195
|
Michael Ford
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
255
|
Xavier Frazier
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
185
2018 Homewood-Flossmoor Vikings Summer/7on7 plans
7on7's June 18th vs Reavis @HF
June 27th vs Griffith (IN) @ Griffith
June 28th vs Plainfield East, TF South, LWC @ HF
July 10th vs Portage (IN) @ Portage
July 12th vs Maine West, Eisenhower @ HF
July 16th vs Barrington @ Barrington
Did you know...that H-F head coach Craig Buzea has posted an impressive 74-20 record in his 8 seasons coaching the Vikings program. H-F has also won 9 or more games for 5 straight seasons.
EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Homewood-Flossmoor Vikings? The Vikings has become a year in and year out power in Class 8A and look to again be primed for another strong season in 2018. The Vikings always have talent and strong overall numbers. If the Vikings can reload especially on the offensive line they always have a chance of making a deep state playoff run.
Keep an Eye on: Homewood-Flosssmoor junior OL Marcus Harper (6-foot-5, 285 pounds). Harper, who saw steady playing time last season as a sophomore already has FBS level offers this summer and has a chance of becoming highly ranked Power 5 level recruit in the Class of 2020.
EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the H-F Vikings? 7-2