School: Homewood-Flossmoor Mascot: Vikings Conference: Southwest Suburban Conference Twitter: @HF_Football Head Coach: Craig Buzea Assistant Coaches: Tom Cicero Zac Wells Alex Pratt Daron Williams Eric Schreiber Jr. Bart Czachor David James Josh Blair Josh Forney Matt Ramos 2017 results: 9-2 (6-1) Southwest Suburban Conference. The Vikings made the Class 8A state playoff field. The Vikings defeated Lake Park then lost to Naperville Central in second round action.. 2018 Homewood-Flossmoor Vikings schedule 8/24 vs Michigan City (IN) - Away 9/1 vs Lutheran North (East St. Louis Classic) - Away 9/7 vs Stagg - Home 9/14 vs Bolingbrook - Away 9/21 vs Lincoln-Way West - Home 9/28 vs Lincoln-Way East - Away 10/5 vs Bradley-Bourbonnais - Away 10/12 vs Andrew - Home 10/19 vs Sandburg - Home

Returning Offensive Starters Name Position Grad Year Height Weight Dominick Jones QB 2020 6-foot-3 185 Leon Tanna RB 2019 5-foot-11 200 Maurion Scott WR 2019 6-foot-5 195 Denzel Bryant OL 2020 6-foot-3 260 Jack Schmitz TE 2019 6-foot-5 210

Returning Defensive Starters Name Position Grad Year Height Weight Isaiah Coe DL 2019 6-foot-4 280 Charlie Brooks DL 2019 6-foot-3 245 Caveon Harris DL 2019 6-foot-1 210 Justin Whiteside LB 2019 6-foot-1 195 Kellen Williams LB 2019 5-foot-10 185 Wynston Russell DB 2019 5-foot-10 175

Newcomers to Watch Name Position Grad Year Height Weight Jarod Thornton OL 2019 6-foot-1 295 Marcus Harper OL 2020 6-foot-5 285 LaVoise McCoy DB 2020 6-foot-1 180 Caleb Snoddy RB 2020 5-foot-9 175 D'Jon Ramsey-Louis WR 2020 6-foot-2 175 Xavier McKinney LB 2020 6-foot-0 195 Michael Ford OL 2020 6-foot-3 255 Xavier Frazier LB 2020 5-foot-9 185

2018 Homewood-Flossmoor Vikings Summer/7on7 plans 7on7's June 18th vs Reavis @HF June 27th vs Griffith (IN) @ Griffith June 28th vs Plainfield East, TF South, LWC @ HF July 10th vs Portage (IN) @ Portage July 12th vs Maine West, Eisenhower @ HF July 16th vs Barrington @ Barrington Did you know...that H-F head coach Craig Buzea has posted an impressive 74-20 record in his 8 seasons coaching the Vikings program. H-F has also won 9 or more games for 5 straight seasons.