School: Harlem Mascot: Huskies Conference: NIC 10 Conference Twitter: @harlemhuskiesfb Head Coach: James Morrow Assistant Coaches: Courtney Ford Scott Sholl Nick Moses Jermaine Robinson Mike Rizzio Matt Riddle Junata Pike 2017 results: 5-5 (5-4) NIC 10 conference. The Huskies made the Class 7A state playoff field and lost in opening round action to Hononegah. 2018 Harlem Huskies schedule Jefferson Guilford at Freeport East Boylan at Belvidere North Belvidere at Auburn at Hononegah

Returning Offensive Starters Name Position Grad Year James Cooper QB 2021 Jalon Benson WR 2020 Johnny Shemshidini TB 2019 Connor Aldrich WR 2019 Nick Blades OL 2019 Recil Hensley OL 2020 Patrick Stroup OL 2020 Darius Thomas OL 2019 Brandt Hixson WR 2020

Returning Defensive Starters Name Position Grad Year Kyle Werntz DB 2019 John Hawkins LB 2019 Dory McAllister DL 2019 Jabbar Anderson DB 2019 Chris Houston LB 2019 Cade Bibby DL 2019

Newcomers to Watch Name Position Grad Year JJ Palos OL 2019 Bryson Thomas LB 2021 Tristen Shackelford LB 2020 Leo Ruiz DB 2020 Dominic McCarren TE 2021 Jared Jacobsen WR 2020

2018 Harlem Huskies Summer/7on7 plans 7 on 7 June 8 @ Harlem June 11 @ Stevenson June 16 @ NIU June 13, 20 ,27 @ Beloit College July 14 @ Whitewater July 26 @ Kaneland Did you know...that Machesney Park Harlem has made the IHSA state football playoffs for 10 straight seasons? The Huskies under head coach Jim Morrow have also been state playoff bound in 12 of his 14 years at Harlem.