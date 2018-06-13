Team Preview: Harlem
School: Harlem
Mascot: Huskies
Conference: NIC 10 Conference
Twitter: @harlemhuskiesfb
Head Coach: James Morrow
Assistant Coaches: Courtney Ford Scott Sholl Nick Moses Jermaine Robinson Mike Rizzio Matt Riddle Junata Pike
2017 results: 5-5 (5-4) NIC 10 conference. The Huskies made the Class 7A state playoff field and lost in opening round action to Hononegah.
2018 Harlem Huskies schedule
Jefferson
Guilford
at Freeport
East
Boylan
at Belvidere North
Belvidere
at Auburn
at Hononegah
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
James Cooper
|
QB
|
2021
|
Jalon Benson
|
WR
|
2020
|
Johnny Shemshidini
|
TB
|
2019
|
Connor Aldrich
|
WR
|
2019
|
Nick Blades
|
OL
|
2019
|
Recil Hensley
|
OL
|
2020
|
Patrick Stroup
|
OL
|
2020
|
Darius Thomas
|
OL
|
2019
|
Brandt Hixson
|
WR
|
2020
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Kyle Werntz
|
DB
|
2019
|
John Hawkins
|
LB
|
2019
|
Dory McAllister
|
DL
|
2019
|
Jabbar Anderson
|
DB
|
2019
|
Chris Houston
|
LB
|
2019
|
Cade Bibby
|
DL
|
2019
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
JJ Palos
|
OL
|
2019
|
Bryson Thomas
|
LB
|
2021
|
Tristen Shackelford
|
LB
|
2020
|
Leo Ruiz
|
DB
|
2020
|
Dominic McCarren
|
TE
|
2021
|
Jared Jacobsen
|
WR
|
2020
2018 Harlem Huskies Summer/7on7 plans
7 on 7 June 8 @ Harlem
June 11 @ Stevenson
June 16 @ NIU
June 13, 20 ,27 @ Beloit College
July 14 @ Whitewater
July 26 @ Kaneland
Did you know...that Machesney Park Harlem has made the IHSA state football playoffs for 10 straight seasons? The Huskies under head coach Jim Morrow have also been state playoff bound in 12 of his 14 years at Harlem.
Keep an Eye on: Harlem has a handful of young skill position names to watch this fall. Junior WR Jaylon Benson (5-foot-9, 175 pounds) along with sophomore QB James Cooper Jr. (6-foot-0, 195 pounds) both return this fall with varsity experience along with being a year older. Look for the Huskies to rely on it's young and talented skills group[ this fall.
EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Harlem Huskies? 7-2/6-3