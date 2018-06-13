Ticker
Team Preview: Harlem

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
22 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

School: Harlem

Mascot: Huskies

Conference: NIC 10 Conference

Twitter: @harlemhuskiesfb

Head Coach: James Morrow

Assistant Coaches: Courtney Ford Scott Sholl Nick Moses Jermaine Robinson Mike Rizzio Matt Riddle Junata Pike

2017 results: 5-5 (5-4) NIC 10 conference. The Huskies made the Class 7A state playoff field and lost in opening round action to Hononegah.

2018 Harlem Huskies schedule

Jefferson

Guilford

at Freeport

East

Boylan

at Belvidere North

Belvidere

at Auburn

at Hononegah

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year

James Cooper

QB

2021

Jalon Benson

WR

2020

Johnny Shemshidini

TB

2019

Connor Aldrich

WR

2019

Nick Blades

OL

2019

Recil Hensley

OL

2020

Patrick Stroup

OL

2020

Darius Thomas

OL

2019

Brandt Hixson

WR

2020
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year

Kyle Werntz

DB

2019

John Hawkins

LB

2019

Dory McAllister

DL

2019

Jabbar Anderson

DB

2019

Chris Houston

LB

2019

Cade Bibby

DL

2019
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year

JJ Palos

OL

2019

Bryson Thomas

LB

2021

Tristen Shackelford

LB

2020

Leo Ruiz

DB

2020

Dominic McCarren

TE

2021

Jared Jacobsen

WR

2020

2018 Harlem Huskies Summer/7on7 plans

7 on 7 June 8 @ Harlem

June 11 @ Stevenson

June 16 @ NIU

June 13, 20 ,27 @ Beloit College

July 14 @ Whitewater

July 26 @ Kaneland

Did you know...that Machesney Park Harlem has made the IHSA state football playoffs for 10 straight seasons? The Huskies under head coach Jim Morrow have also been state playoff bound in 12 of his 14 years at Harlem.

Keep an Eye on: Harlem has a handful of young skill position names to watch this fall. Junior WR Jaylon Benson (5-foot-9, 175 pounds) along with sophomore QB James Cooper Jr. (6-foot-0, 195 pounds) both return this fall with varsity experience along with being a year older. Look for the Huskies to rely on it's young and talented skills group[ this fall.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Harlem Huskies? 7-2/6-3

{{ article.author_name }}