Team Preview: Harvard

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Harvard Hornets here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: Harvard

Mascot: Hornets

Conference: Kishwaukee River Conference

Team Twitter:

Head Coach: Sean Saylor

Assistant Coaches: Garrett Youngren David Schultz Adam Schultz Adam Ulen Tom Lehman Greg Aldridge

2018 results: 2-7 (1-5) Kishwaukee River Conference. The Hornets failed to qualify for the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.

2019 Harvard Hornets schedule

@ Lisle

vs Sandwich

vs Macomb

vs Richmond Burton

@ Woodstock North

@ Marengo

@ Johnsburg

vs Woodstock

vs Hoopston

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year

Jacob Stanley

QB

2021

Damon Mueller

RB

2020

Dylan Perkins

RB

2021

Anthony Palella

OL

2020

Alex Rodriguez

OC

2021

Victor Soto

OL

2020

Marco Vazquez

OL

2020

Martin Kelly

WR

2020
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year

Jacob Stanley

DB

2020

Damon Mueller

DB

2020

Dylan Perkins

LB

2021

Anthony Palella

DL

2020

Alex Rodriguez

DL

2021

Victor Soto

DL

2020

Martin Kelly

OLB

2020

Damyan Michel

OLB

2020

2019 Harvard Hornets Summer/7on7 plans

Host 2 7-on-7 & at Lake Forest HS

Illinois College Team camp

Did you know....that Harvard has been playing high school football since 1922.

