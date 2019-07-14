Team Preview: Harvard
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Harvard Hornets here.
School: Harvard
Mascot: Hornets
Conference: Kishwaukee River Conference
Team Twitter:
Head Coach: Sean Saylor
Assistant Coaches: Garrett Youngren David Schultz Adam Schultz Adam Ulen Tom Lehman Greg Aldridge
2018 results: 2-7 (1-5) Kishwaukee River Conference. The Hornets failed to qualify for the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.
2019 Harvard Hornets schedule
@ Lisle
vs Sandwich
vs Macomb
vs Richmond Burton
@ Woodstock North
@ Marengo
@ Johnsburg
vs Woodstock
vs Hoopston
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Jacob Stanley
|
QB
|
2021
|
Damon Mueller
|
RB
|
2020
|
Dylan Perkins
|
RB
|
2021
|
Anthony Palella
|
OL
|
2020
|
Alex Rodriguez
|
OC
|
2021
|
Victor Soto
|
OL
|
2020
|
Marco Vazquez
|
OL
|
2020
|
Martin Kelly
|
WR
|
2020
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Jacob Stanley
|
DB
|
2020
|
Damon Mueller
|
DB
|
2020
|
Dylan Perkins
|
LB
|
2021
|
Anthony Palella
|
DL
|
2020
|
Alex Rodriguez
|
DL
|
2021
|
Victor Soto
|
DL
|
2020
|
Martin Kelly
|
OLB
|
2020
|
Damyan Michel
|
OLB
|
2020
2019 Harvard Hornets Summer/7on7 plans
Host 2 7-on-7 & at Lake Forest HS
Illinois College Team camp
Did you know....that Harvard has been playing high school football since 1922.