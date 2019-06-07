Team Preview: Hillsboro
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Tanner Mullen
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
225
|
Finn Tysko
|
OL
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
205
|
Jonah Harkins
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-8
|
175
|
Brett Cunningham
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
220
|
Joey Lipe
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-8
|
160
|
Jude Bertolino
|
TE
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
190
|
Colton Keiser
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-8
|
170
|
Jonah Harkins
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-8
|
175
|
Joey Lipe
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-8
|
160
|
Jace Tuetken
|
FS
|
2021
|
6-foot-2
|
180
|
Dylan McCammack
|
SS
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
180
|
Jude Bertolino
|
DE
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
190
|
Brett Cunningham
|
TE
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
220
|
Jace Tuetken
|
QB
|
Cooper Holcomb
|
OL
|
Aiden Scroggins
|
DB
|
Tanner Mullen
|
DL
|
Ian Malloy
|
OL/DL
|
Magnus Wells
|
OL/DL
|
Brad Taylor
|
DB
|
Andrew Law
|
DB
|
Zinnen Kinney
|
DE
School: Hillsboro
Mascot: Hilltoppers
Conference: South Central
Team Twitter:
Head Coach: Aaron Duffy
Assistant Coaches: ANDY STRITZEL JEREMY CONNOR EVAN MALLOY CORBIN GOVAIA ROGER FATH
2018 results: 3-6 (3-6) South Central Conference. The Hilltoppers failed to qualify for the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.
2019 Hillsboro Hilltoppers schedule
vs Southwestern
@ Stauton
vs Roxana
@ Greenville
vs Gilliespie
vs Vandalia
@ Carlinville
vs Litchfield
@ Pana
2019 Hillsboro Hilltoppers Summer/7on7 plans
MAROA FORSYTH
SIU CARBONDALE
Did you know...that Hillsboro High School has been playing football since 1898.