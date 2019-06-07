News More News
Team Preview: Hillsboro

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Hillsboro Hilltoppers here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

K4n07qxqb5cjh9jp4otz
Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Tanner Mullen

OL

2020

6-foot-1

225

Finn Tysko

OL

2020

5-foot-10

205

Jonah Harkins

RB

2020

5-foot-8

175

Brett Cunningham

OL

2020

6-foot-3

220

Joey Lipe

RB

2020

5-foot-8

160

Jude Bertolino

TE

2021

6-foot-0

190
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Colton Keiser

LB

2020

5-foot-8

170

Jonah Harkins

LB

2020

5-foot-8

175

Joey Lipe

DB

2020

5-foot-8

160

Jace Tuetken

FS

2021

6-foot-2

180

Dylan McCammack

SS

2020

6-foot-0

180

Jude Bertolino

DE

2021

6-foot-0

190

Brett Cunningham

TE

2020

6-foot-3

220
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position

Jace Tuetken

QB

Cooper Holcomb

OL

Aiden Scroggins

DB

Tanner Mullen

DL

Ian Malloy

OL/DL

Magnus Wells

OL/DL

Brad Taylor

DB

Andrew Law

DB

Zinnen Kinney

DE

School: Hillsboro

Mascot: Hilltoppers

Conference: South Central

Team Twitter:

Head Coach: Aaron Duffy

Assistant Coaches: ANDY STRITZEL JEREMY CONNOR EVAN MALLOY CORBIN GOVAIA ROGER FATH

2018 results: 3-6 (3-6) South Central Conference. The Hilltoppers failed to qualify for the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.

2019 Hillsboro Hilltoppers schedule

vs Southwestern

@ Stauton

vs Roxana

@ Greenville

vs Gilliespie

vs Vandalia

@ Carlinville

vs Litchfield

@ Pana

2019 Hillsboro Hilltoppers Summer/7on7 plans

MAROA FORSYTH

SIU CARBONDALE

Did you know...that Hillsboro High School has been playing football since 1898.

