Team Preview: Hoffman Estates

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Marcus Bustos

OL

2020

6-foot-2

260

Jeff Meyer

OL

2020

6-foot-4

270

Mehki Williams

RB

2021

5-foot-11

190

Jayshawn Johnson

WR

2022

5-foot-10

160

Max Lock

RB

2020

6-foot-1

215

Nate Fisher

TE

2020

6-foot-3

215
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Darian Waits

DB

2020

6-foot-0

180

Bryan Smith

DB

2021

5-foot-9

165

Ryan Smith

DB

2021

5-foot-9

160

Max Lock

LB

2020

6-foot-1

215
Newcomer to Watch
Name Position Grad Year

Jaelyn Williams

DB

2021

Damian Piekarczyk

WR

2021

Jojo Lovelace

QB

2020

Tristan Schroeder

DE

2021

Courvosey Howard

DT

2021

Liam Love

DB

2021

School: Hoffman Estates

Mascot: Hawks

Conference: Mid Suburban West conference

Team Twitter: @TPWHawksFootball

Head Coach: Tim Heyse

Assistant Coaches: Brennan Carroll - DC Paul Moersch - DL / Strength Coach JP Moore - Secondary Joe Garofalo - OL Doug Dannawitz - OL Jeff Mandel - WR / Special Teams Cord Eric Gdowski - RB

2018 results: 7-3 (3-2) Mid Suburban West Conference. The Hawks made the Class 7A state playoff field and lost to East St. Louis in opening round action.

2019 Hoffman Estates Hawks schedule

Vs. Elk Grove

At Prospect

Vs. Maine West

At. Vernon Hills

Vs. Conant

Vs. Schaumburg

At. Palatine

Vs. Barrington

At. Fremd

2019 Hoffman Estates Hawks Summer/7on7 plans

We host four 7 on 7's at Hoffman Estates H.S. Wednesday Nights

Did you know...that Hoffman Estates has made the IHSA state football playoff field for three straight seasons.

