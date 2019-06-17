Team Preview: Hoffman Estates
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Marcus Bustos
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
260
|
Jeff Meyer
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
270
|
Mehki Williams
|
RB
|
2021
|
5-foot-11
|
190
|
Jayshawn Johnson
|
WR
|
2022
|
5-foot-10
|
160
|
Max Lock
|
RB
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
215
|
Nate Fisher
|
TE
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
215
|
Darian Waits
|
DB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
180
|
Bryan Smith
|
DB
|
2021
|
5-foot-9
|
165
|
Ryan Smith
|
DB
|
2021
|
5-foot-9
|
160
|
Max Lock
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
215
|
Jaelyn Williams
|
DB
|
2021
|
Damian Piekarczyk
|
WR
|
2021
|
Jojo Lovelace
|
QB
|
2020
|
Tristan Schroeder
|
DE
|
2021
|
Courvosey Howard
|
DT
|
2021
|
Liam Love
|
DB
|
2021
School: Hoffman Estates
Mascot: Hawks
Conference: Mid Suburban West conference
Team Twitter: @TPWHawksFootball
Head Coach: Tim Heyse
Assistant Coaches: Brennan Carroll - DC Paul Moersch - DL / Strength Coach JP Moore - Secondary Joe Garofalo - OL Doug Dannawitz - OL Jeff Mandel - WR / Special Teams Cord Eric Gdowski - RB
2018 results: 7-3 (3-2) Mid Suburban West Conference. The Hawks made the Class 7A state playoff field and lost to East St. Louis in opening round action.
2019 Hoffman Estates Hawks schedule
Vs. Elk Grove
At Prospect
Vs. Maine West
At. Vernon Hills
Vs. Conant
Vs. Schaumburg
At. Palatine
Vs. Barrington
At. Fremd
2019 Hoffman Estates Hawks Summer/7on7 plans
We host four 7 on 7's at Hoffman Estates H.S. Wednesday Nights
Did you know...that Hoffman Estates has made the IHSA state football playoff field for three straight seasons.