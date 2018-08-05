Team Preview: Hononegah
School: Hononegah
Mascot: Indians
Conference: NIC-10 Conference
Head Coach: Brian Zimmerman
Assistant Coaches: James Ryan Brian Knipp Andrew Trice Marc LaMay Chad Smith Bryan Jenkins Todd VanSchelven William Heller Michael Chiodini
2017 results: 10-1 (9-0) NIC-10 Conference. The Indians made the 2017 Class 7A state playoff field, defeated Harlem then lost to Benet Academy in second round action.
2018 Rockton Hononegah Indians schedule
8/24/18 @Rockford Guilford
8/31/18 Freeport
9/7/18 @Rockford East
9/14/18 @Rockford Boylan
9/21/18 Belvidere North
9/28/18 Belvidere Bucs
10/5/18 @Rockford Auburn
10/12/18 Rockford Jefferson
10/19/18 Machesney Park Harlem
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Kaden Carnes
|
OL
|
2019
|
6-foot-8
|
350
|
Nick Pierson
|
TE
|
2019
|
6-foot-3
|
230
|
Paul Fay
|
OG
|
2019
|
6-foot-3
|
300
|
Charles Ellis
|
OL
|
2019
|
6-foot-2
|
265
|
Ryan VanSchelven
|
QB
|
2019
|
5-foot-9
|
170
|
Sam Tresemer
|
WR
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
170
|
Isaiah Richardson
|
RB
|
2019
|
5-foot-7
|
165
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Sam Tresemer
|
OLB
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
170
|
Zach Hale
|
ILB
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
215
|
Sean Davidson
|
DL
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
290
|
Josh Rydberg
|
DB/K
|
2019
|
5-foot-7
|
140
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Isaiah Zawlori
|
WR/OLB
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
155
|
Payton Mather
|
QB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
165
|
Kaleb Etnyre
|
OL/DL
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
200
2018 Rockton Hononegah Indians Summer/7on7 plans
7 on 7 - Beloit College
Did you know...that Hononegah has made the IHSA state football playoff field for the past 11 seasons and have missed just once (2006) since the 2003 season?
EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Hononegah Indians? You'll be hard pressed to find a more worthy preseason pick in the NIC-10 than the Indians this summer. Hononegah is coming off an undefeated regular season and a conference title and also bring back a ton of experience from last season.
Keep an Eye on: Hononegah senior OG Paul Fay. Fay has a strong showing at this past spring's Rivals Camp and has a chance to play next season on Saturday at the FCS/D2 level. Fay is one of three returning starters back on the Indians offensive line this fall. .
EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Rockton Hononegah Indians? 8-1/7-2