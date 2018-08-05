Ticker
Team Preview: Hononegah

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Hononegah Indians here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: Hononegah

Mascot: Indians

Conference: NIC-10 Conference

Twitter:

Head Coach: Brian Zimmerman

Assistant Coaches: James Ryan Brian Knipp Andrew Trice Marc LaMay Chad Smith Bryan Jenkins Todd VanSchelven William Heller Michael Chiodini

2017 results: 10-1 (9-0) NIC-10 Conference. The Indians made the 2017 Class 7A state playoff field, defeated Harlem then lost to Benet Academy in second round action.

2018 Rockton Hononegah Indians schedule

8/24/18 @Rockford Guilford

8/31/18 Freeport

9/7/18 @Rockford East

9/14/18 @Rockford Boylan

9/21/18 Belvidere North

9/28/18 Belvidere Bucs

10/5/18 @Rockford Auburn

10/12/18 Rockford Jefferson

10/19/18 Machesney Park Harlem

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Kaden Carnes

OL

2019

6-foot-8

350

Nick Pierson

TE

2019

6-foot-3

230

Paul Fay

OG

2019

6-foot-3

300

Charles Ellis

OL

2019

6-foot-2

265

Ryan VanSchelven

QB

2019

5-foot-9

170

Sam Tresemer

WR

2019

6-foot-0

170

Isaiah Richardson

RB

2019

5-foot-7

165
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Sam Tresemer

OLB

2019

6-foot-0

170

Zach Hale

ILB

2019

6-foot-0

215

Sean Davidson

DL

2019

6-foot-1

290

Josh Rydberg

DB/K

2019

5-foot-7

140
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Isaiah Zawlori

WR/OLB

2020

5-foot-9

155

Payton Mather

QB

2020

6-foot-2

165

Kaleb Etnyre

OL/DL

2020

5-foot-10

200

2018 Rockton Hononegah Indians Summer/7on7 plans

7 on 7 - Beloit College

Did you know...that Hononegah has made the IHSA state football playoff field for the past 11 seasons and have missed just once (2006) since the 2003 season?

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Hononegah Indians? You'll be hard pressed to find a more worthy preseason pick in the NIC-10 than the Indians this summer. Hononegah is coming off an undefeated regular season and a conference title and also bring back a ton of experience from last season.

Keep an Eye on: Hononegah senior OG Paul Fay. Fay has a strong showing at this past spring's Rivals Camp and has a chance to play next season on Saturday at the FCS/D2 level. Fay is one of three returning starters back on the Indians offensive line this fall. .

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Rockton Hononegah Indians? 8-1/7-2

{{ article.author_name }}