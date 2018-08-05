Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details. EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Hononegah Indians here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: Hononegah Mascot: Indians Conference: NIC-10 Conference Twitter: Head Coach: Brian Zimmerman Assistant Coaches: James Ryan Brian Knipp Andrew Trice Marc LaMay Chad Smith Bryan Jenkins Todd VanSchelven William Heller Michael Chiodini 2017 results: 10-1 (9-0) NIC-10 Conference. The Indians made the 2017 Class 7A state playoff field, defeated Harlem then lost to Benet Academy in second round action. 2018 Rockton Hononegah Indians schedule 8/24/18 @Rockford Guilford 8/31/18 Freeport 9/7/18 @Rockford East 9/14/18 @Rockford Boylan 9/21/18 Belvidere North 9/28/18 Belvidere Bucs 10/5/18 @Rockford Auburn 10/12/18 Rockford Jefferson 10/19/18 Machesney Park Harlem

Returning Offensive Starters Name Position Grad Year Height Weight Kaden Carnes OL 2019 6-foot-8 350 Nick Pierson TE 2019 6-foot-3 230 Paul Fay OG 2019 6-foot-3 300 Charles Ellis OL 2019 6-foot-2 265 Ryan VanSchelven QB 2019 5-foot-9 170 Sam Tresemer WR 2019 6-foot-0 170 Isaiah Richardson RB 2019 5-foot-7 165

Returning Defensive Starters Name Position Grad Year Height Weight Sam Tresemer OLB 2019 6-foot-0 170 Zach Hale ILB 2019 6-foot-0 215 Sean Davidson DL 2019 6-foot-1 290 Josh Rydberg DB/K 2019 5-foot-7 140

Newcomers to Watch Name Position Grad Year Height Weight Isaiah Zawlori WR/OLB 2020 5-foot-9 155 Payton Mather QB 2020 6-foot-2 165 Kaleb Etnyre OL/DL 2020 5-foot-10 200

2018 Rockton Hononegah Indians Summer/7on7 plans 7 on 7 - Beloit College Did you know...that Hononegah has made the IHSA state football playoff field for the past 11 seasons and have missed just once (2006) since the 2003 season?