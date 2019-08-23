News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-23 07:34:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Team Preview: Hononegah

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Zk0qlknlluak8i7vvltk

School: Hononegah

Mascot: Indians

Conference: NIC-10 Conference

Team Twitter:

Head Coach: Brian Zimmerman

Assistant Coaches: Jim Ryan Andrew Trice Brian Knipp Todd VanSchelven Michael Chiodini Phil Adams Chad Smith Kurt Whisenand Marc LaMay Bryan Jenkins Chip Limberg William Heller Tom Adams

2018 results: 10-1 (9-0 NIC-10 Conference) The Indians made the 2018 IHSA state Class 7A football playoff field, defeated Buffalo Grove then lost to Wheaton South.

2019 Rockton Hononegah Indians schedule

Fri. - Aug. 30th S/V @ Harlem

Fri.- Sept. 6th S/V vs. Guilford

Fri.- Sept. 13th S/V @ Freeport

Fri.- Sept. 20th S/V vs. East

Fri.- Sept. 27th S/V vs. Boylan

Fri.- Oct. 4th S/V @ Belvidere North

Fri.- Oct. 11th S/V @ Belvidere Bucs

Fri.- Oct. 18th S/V vs. Auburn

Fri. - Oct. 25th S/V vs. Jefferson

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Kaleb Etnyre

OL

2020

6-foot-1

225

Isaiah Zawlocki-Slot

WR

2020

5-foot-11

165

Christian Gomez

RB

2020

5-foot-11

165

Braden Sayles

WR

2021

6-foot-0

165

Dylan Collins

RB

2021

5-foot-10

165
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Sam Scott

DT

2020

6-foot-1

220

Will Coleman

ATH

2020

6-foot-0

215

Dan Settimi

DL

2021

6-foot-3

240

Tony Figuero

MLB

2021

5-foot-11

185
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position

Pather Mather

QB

Tyler Zimmerman

OC

Bryce Goodwine

FS/WR

Lucas Hale

OLB

Connor Ellis

ILB

Jarrett Strate Lutzow

TE/DT

2019 Hononegah Indians Summer/7on7 plans

Beloit College 7 on 7 June

Did you know....that Hononegah has made the IHSA state football playoff field in 14 out of the last 15 seasons? The Indians have also been playing high school football since 1922.

