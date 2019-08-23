Team Preview: Hononegah
School: Hononegah
Mascot: Indians
Conference: NIC-10 Conference
Team Twitter:
Head Coach: Brian Zimmerman
Assistant Coaches: Jim Ryan Andrew Trice Brian Knipp Todd VanSchelven Michael Chiodini Phil Adams Chad Smith Kurt Whisenand Marc LaMay Bryan Jenkins Chip Limberg William Heller Tom Adams
2018 results: 10-1 (9-0 NIC-10 Conference) The Indians made the 2018 IHSA state Class 7A football playoff field, defeated Buffalo Grove then lost to Wheaton South.
2019 Rockton Hononegah Indians schedule
Fri. - Aug. 30th S/V @ Harlem
Fri.- Sept. 6th S/V vs. Guilford
Fri.- Sept. 13th S/V @ Freeport
Fri.- Sept. 20th S/V vs. East
Fri.- Sept. 27th S/V vs. Boylan
Fri.- Oct. 4th S/V @ Belvidere North
Fri.- Oct. 11th S/V @ Belvidere Bucs
Fri.- Oct. 18th S/V vs. Auburn
Fri. - Oct. 25th S/V vs. Jefferson
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Kaleb Etnyre
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
225
|
Isaiah Zawlocki-Slot
|
WR
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
165
|
Christian Gomez
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
165
|
Braden Sayles
|
WR
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
165
|
Dylan Collins
|
RB
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
165
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Sam Scott
|
DT
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
220
|
Will Coleman
|
ATH
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
215
|
Dan Settimi
|
DL
|
2021
|
6-foot-3
|
240
|
Tony Figuero
|
MLB
|
2021
|
5-foot-11
|
185
|Name
|Position
|
Pather Mather
|
QB
|
Tyler Zimmerman
|
OC
|
Bryce Goodwine
|
FS/WR
|
Lucas Hale
|
OLB
|
Connor Ellis
|
ILB
|
Jarrett Strate Lutzow
|
TE/DT
2019 Hononegah Indians Summer/7on7 plans
Beloit College 7 on 7 June
Did you know....that Hononegah has made the IHSA state football playoff field in 14 out of the last 15 seasons? The Indians have also been playing high school football since 1922.