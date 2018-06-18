EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Huntley Red Raiders here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.

Did you know.. .that Huntley has grown from a Class 4A state playoff team back in 2001 into a Class 8A sized state playoff team in just over 10 seasons? Also the Red Raiders have made the IHSA state playoff field in 4 of the past 5 years.

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Huntley Red Raiders? Huntley and head coach Matt Zimolzak graduated one of the Red Raiders greatest all around athletes and four year varsity starter this past spring in Eric Mooney (Northern Iowa). While it will be hard for Huntley to replace Mooney, this program's overall talent level and sheer numbers is far from down. Look for the Red Raiders to again be a big factor in the Fox Valley Conference race in 2018, a conference race that seems to be as wide open as in any other time in recent memory.

Keep an Eye on: Huntley senior DE Nate Schupbach (6-foot-4, 215 pounds) is one of several returning starters back on defense this season. Schupbach has been drawing FCS/D2 level attention this summer. Also sophomore DE/OLB Brad Walker (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) is a highly advanced kid physically who is already hitting several recruiting radar screens.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Huntley Red Raiders? 7-2/6-3