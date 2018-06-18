Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-18 07:13:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Team Preview: Huntley

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
22 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Huntley Red Raiders here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Ytfnuqpucnf7oqsyu91i

School: Huntley

Mascot: Red Raiders

Conference: Fox Valley Conference

Twitter: @HuntleyFB

Head Coach: Matt Zimolzak

Assistant Coaches: Mike Slattery, Paul Reinke, Mike Naymola, Ben Salomon, Chris Babyar, Cliff Pawlak, Craig Kastning, Mike Sebestyen, Mike Doty, Zach Davidson, Joel Bosman, Zach Borring, Mike Sahli, Brad Aney, John Woo, Gavin Fahey, Mike Ginczycki, Jeff Beam

2017 results: 8-2 (7-1) Fox Valley Conference. The Red Raiders made the Class 8A state playoff field and lost to Edwardsville in opening round action.

2018 Huntely Red Raiders schedule

1. @ McHenry

2. vs Jacobs

3. @ Prairie Ridge

4. vs Cary Grove

5. @ CL South

6. vs CL Central

7. @ Hampshire

8. @ Naperville N.

9 vs Dundee Crown

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Michael Boland

WR

2019

6-foot-2

180

Romel Noll

WR/RB

2019

6-foot-0

185

David Pasco

WR

2019

6-foot-1

165

Cade Golembeck

OL

2019

5-foot-10

240
Returning Defensive Starterts
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Michael Talesky

LB

2019

6-foot-0

205

Nate Schopbach

DL

2019

6-foot-4

215

Patrick Roppolo

S

2019

5-foot-11

170

AJ Henkie

DB

2019

6-foot-3

195

Marr Burba

DL

2020

6-foot-0

220

Nolan Engmann

DE/OLB

2019

6-foot-2

220

Rutkus Hunkins

DB

2020

6-foot-0

165
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Brad Walker

DE/OLB

2021

6-foot-2

225

Connor Fitzgerald

WR

2019

6-foot-3

190

Brandon Klemenz

OL

2020

6-foot-4

300

Chris Raffin

QB

2019

6-foot-1

175

2018 Huntley Red Raiders Summer/7on7 plans

7 on 7's:

Red Grange (WWS)

Huntley 7v7 (all 8 are playoff teams - 1 state champ)

Sacred Heart Griffin 7v7

Hoffman Estates 7v7

Team Camp: Western Illinois University - July 19-21

Did you know...that Huntley has grown from a Class 4A state playoff team back in 2001 into a Class 8A sized state playoff team in just over 10 seasons? Also the Red Raiders have made the IHSA state playoff field in 4 of the past 5 years.

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Huntley Red Raiders? Huntley and head coach Matt Zimolzak graduated one of the Red Raiders greatest all around athletes and four year varsity starter this past spring in Eric Mooney (Northern Iowa). While it will be hard for Huntley to replace Mooney, this program's overall talent level and sheer numbers is far from down. Look for the Red Raiders to again be a big factor in the Fox Valley Conference race in 2018, a conference race that seems to be as wide open as in any other time in recent memory.

Keep an Eye on: Huntley senior DE Nate Schupbach (6-foot-4, 215 pounds) is one of several returning starters back on defense this season. Schupbach has been drawing FCS/D2 level attention this summer. Also sophomore DE/OLB Brad Walker (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) is a highly advanced kid physically who is already hitting several recruiting radar screens.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Huntley Red Raiders? 7-2/6-3

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}