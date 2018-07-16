Team Preview: Immaculate Conception
School: Immaculate Conception
Mascot: Knights
Conference: Metro Suburban Blue
Twitter: @iccpfootball
Head Coach: Bill Krefft
Assistant Coaches: Matt Bowen Roger Kelley Matt Hornstra Matt Doherty Matt Bettinazzi Mike Calcagno Jim Kenneally Matt Schmidt Jim Sheedy Kevin Cooney Mark Schultz Anthony Navigato Anthony Navigato Jr. Donald Johnson Jeff Savini Jonathan Jones Avery Weston Thomas Gibbons Jack Lamborn Jeremy Annicella
2017 results: 13-1 (5-0) Metro Suburban Blue Conference. The Knights made the Class 3A state playoff field and defeated Watseka, Peotone, Wilmington, Byron and Pleasant Plains to capture the Class 3A state football title.
2018 Immaculate Conception Knights schedule
8/24 vs. Belleville Althoff (will be played at Illinois Wesleyan)
8/31 vs. Joliet Catholic Academy
9/7 @ Wheaton Academy
9/14 vs. Bishop MacNamera
9/21 @ Aurora Christian
9/28 @ Aurora Central
10/5 @ St. Edwards
10/12 vs. Wheaton St. Francis
10/19 vs. Riverside- Brookfield
|Name
WR
2019
6-foot-3
200
|
Khali Saunders
|
WR
|
2019
|
6-foot-3
|
200
|
Khalil Saunders
|
QB
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
185
|
Ryan Kenneally
|
OL
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
215
|
David Vargas
|
OL
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
215
|
Jake Lytton
|
WR
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
170
|
Sean Hipskind
|
WR
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
160
|
Ricky Mysliwiec
|
OL
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
275
|
Keemon Reese
|
OL
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
190
|
Kevin Atkins
|
OL
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
225
|Name
LB
2020
5-foot-10
185
|
Sean Hipskind
|
CB
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
160
|
Khali Saunders
|
LB
|
2019
|
6-foot-3
|
200
|
Khalil Saunders
|
DB
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
185
|
Ricky Mysliwiec
|
DL
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
275
|
Mike Johnson
|
DE
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
245
|
Keemon Reese
|
LB
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
190
|
Koby Reed
|
NT
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
300
|
Steven Crady
|
CB
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
165
|
Cortles Draper
|
CB
|
2019
|
Chauncey Lee
|
165
|Name
|
Cortles Draper
|
Cam Hood
|
Kyle Franklin
|
Chauncey Lee
|
Anthony Parille
|
Dominic Krepulec
2018 Immaculate Conception Knights Summer/7on7 plans
Evanston 7v7
IWU Retreat Camp
Did you know...that Immaculate Conception has won 4 overall IHSA state football state titles in school history (2002/2008/2-16/2017) and that head coach Bill Krefft has posted a 38-3 record over the past 3 seasons?
EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Immaculate Conception Knights? It's been a huge ride over the past few seasons for the ICCP Knights and don't look for the momentum to end this fall. Head coach Bill Krefft has a ton of experience back this season and several of those players also have multiple state championship experience. The early non-conference schedule will be a good early challenge yet expect this team to be in state title contention again this season.
Keep an Eye on: Immaculate Conception senior QB/DB Khalil Saunders. Saunders, the twin brother of Purdue commit Khalil Saunders has plenty of his own high level skills and talents. Saunders will again be asked to contribute in multiple ways in 2018 for the Knights.
EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Immaculate Conception Knights? 9-0/8-1