Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details. EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Immaculate Conception Knights here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

GoldandBlack.com

School: Immaculate Conception Mascot: Knights Conference: Metro Suburban Blue Twitter: @iccpfootball Head Coach: Bill Krefft Assistant Coaches: Matt Bowen Roger Kelley Matt Hornstra Matt Doherty Matt Bettinazzi Mike Calcagno Jim Kenneally Matt Schmidt Jim Sheedy Kevin Cooney Mark Schultz Anthony Navigato Anthony Navigato Jr. Donald Johnson Jeff Savini Jonathan Jones Avery Weston Thomas Gibbons Jack Lamborn Jeremy Annicella 2017 results: 13-1 (5-0) Metro Suburban Blue Conference. The Knights made the Class 3A state playoff field and defeated Watseka, Peotone, Wilmington, Byron and Pleasant Plains to capture the Class 3A state football title. 2018 Immaculate Conception Knights schedule 8/24 vs. Belleville Althoff (will be played at Illinois Wesleyan) 8/31 vs. Joliet Catholic Academy 9/7 @ Wheaton Academy 9/14 vs. Bishop MacNamera 9/21 @ Aurora Christian 9/28 @ Aurora Central 10/5 @ St. Edwards 10/12 vs. Wheaton St. Francis 10/19 vs. Riverside- Brookfield

Returning Offensive Starters Name Position Grad Year Height Weight Khali Saunders WR 2019 6-foot-3 200 Khalil Saunders QB 2019 5-foot-11 185 Ryan Kenneally OL 2019 5-foot-11 215 David Vargas OL 2019 6-foot-1 215 Jake Lytton WR 2019 6-foot-0 170 Sean Hipskind WR 2019 6-foot-0 160 Ricky Mysliwiec OL 2019 6-foot-1 275 Keemon Reese OL 2019 5-foot-10 190 Kevin Atkins OL 2019 5-foot-10 225

Defensive Returning Starters Name Position Grad Year Height Weight Kevin Cooke LB 2020 5-foot-10 185 Sean Hipskind CB 2019 6-foot-0 160 Khali Saunders LB 2019 6-foot-3 200 Khalil Saunders DB 2019 5-foot-11 185 Ricky Mysliwiec DL 2019 6-foot-1 275 Mike Johnson DE 2019 6-foot-0 245 Keemon Reese LB 2019 5-foot-10 190 Koby Reed NT 2020 5-foot-11 300 Steven Crady CB 2019 5-foot-11 165

Newcomers to Watch Name Cortles Draper Cam Hood Kyle Franklin Chauncey Lee Anthony Parille Dominic Krepulec

2018 Immaculate Conception Knights Summer/7on7 plans Evanston 7v7 IWU Retreat Camp Did you know...that Immaculate Conception has won 4 overall IHSA state football state titles in school history (2002/2008/2-16/2017) and that head coach Bill Krefft has posted a 38-3 record over the past 3 seasons?