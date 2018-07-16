Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-16 06:18:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Team Preview: Immaculate Conception

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
22 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Immaculate Conception Knights here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Fe0suqp30r2wcnqyj573
GoldandBlack.com

School: Immaculate Conception

Mascot: Knights

Conference: Metro Suburban Blue

Twitter: @iccpfootball

Head Coach: Bill Krefft

Assistant Coaches: Matt Bowen Roger Kelley Matt Hornstra Matt Doherty Matt Bettinazzi Mike Calcagno Jim Kenneally Matt Schmidt Jim Sheedy Kevin Cooney Mark Schultz Anthony Navigato Anthony Navigato Jr. Donald Johnson Jeff Savini Jonathan Jones Avery Weston Thomas Gibbons Jack Lamborn Jeremy Annicella

2017 results: 13-1 (5-0) Metro Suburban Blue Conference. The Knights made the Class 3A state playoff field and defeated Watseka, Peotone, Wilmington, Byron and Pleasant Plains to capture the Class 3A state football title.

2018 Immaculate Conception Knights schedule

8/24 vs. Belleville Althoff (will be played at Illinois Wesleyan)

8/31 vs. Joliet Catholic Academy

9/7 @ Wheaton Academy

9/14 vs. Bishop MacNamera

9/21 @ Aurora Christian

9/28 @ Aurora Central

10/5 @ St. Edwards

10/12 vs. Wheaton St. Francis

10/19 vs. Riverside- Brookfield

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height  Weight

Khali Saunders

WR

2019

6-foot-3

200

Khalil Saunders

QB

2019

5-foot-11

185

Ryan Kenneally

OL

2019

5-foot-11

215

David Vargas

OL

2019

6-foot-1

215

Jake Lytton

WR

2019

6-foot-0

170

Sean Hipskind

WR

2019

6-foot-0

160

Ricky Mysliwiec

OL

2019

6-foot-1

275

Keemon Reese

OL

2019

5-foot-10

190

Kevin Atkins

OL

2019

5-foot-10

225
Defensive Returning Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Kevin Cooke

LB

2020

5-foot-10

185

Sean Hipskind

CB

2019

6-foot-0

160

Khali Saunders

LB

2019

6-foot-3

200

Khalil Saunders

DB

2019

5-foot-11

185

Ricky Mysliwiec

DL

2019

6-foot-1

275

Mike Johnson

DE

2019

6-foot-0

245

Keemon Reese

LB

2019

5-foot-10

190

Koby Reed

NT

2020

5-foot-11

300

Steven Crady

CB

2019

5-foot-11

165
Newcomers to Watch
Name

Cortles Draper

Cam Hood

Kyle Franklin

Chauncey Lee

Anthony Parille

Dominic Krepulec

2018 Immaculate Conception Knights Summer/7on7 plans

Evanston 7v7

IWU Retreat Camp

Did you know...that Immaculate Conception has won 4 overall IHSA state football state titles in school history (2002/2008/2-16/2017) and that head coach Bill Krefft has posted a 38-3 record over the past 3 seasons?

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Immaculate Conception Knights? It's been a huge ride over the past few seasons for the ICCP Knights and don't look for the momentum to end this fall. Head coach Bill Krefft has a ton of experience back this season and several of those players also have multiple state championship experience. The early non-conference schedule will be a good early challenge yet expect this team to be in state title contention again this season.

Keep an Eye on: Immaculate Conception senior QB/DB Khalil Saunders. Saunders, the twin brother of Purdue commit Khalil Saunders has plenty of his own high level skills and talents. Saunders will again be asked to contribute in multiple ways in 2018 for the Knights.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Immaculate Conception Knights? 9-0/8-1

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}