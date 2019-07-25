Team Preview: Jacobs
School: Jacobs
Mascot: Golden Eagles
Conference: Fox Valley Conference
Team Twitter:
Head Coach: Bill Mitz
Assistant Coaches: BUUBBA SMITH- MIKE WARREN- RYAN ARNDT- JIM FOOTE- BRIAN ZIMMERMAN
2018 results: 3-6 (3-5) Fox Valley Conference. The Golden Eagles failed to make the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.
2019 Jacobs Golden Eagles schedule
@ Hampshire
vs Huntley
@ Dundee-Crown
vs McHenry
@ Burlington Central
@ Prairie Ridge
vs Cary-Grove
@ Crystal Lake South
vs Crystal Lake Central
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Cole Bhardwaj
|
QB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
180
|
Jacob Mobeck
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
180
|
Ryan Golnick
|
TE
|
2021
|
6-foot-3
|
200
|
Nasir Canty
|
RB
|
2022
|
6-foot-2
|
210
|
Sam Santi
|
OG
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
225
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
RJ Anderson
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
210
|
Max Stec
|
S
|
2021
|
6-foot-3
|
190
|
Aiden Roberts
|
LB
|
2021
|
5-foot-8
|
180
|
Travis Tanner
|
DB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
180
|
George Trojanek
|
DL
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
235
2019 Jacobs Golden Eagles Summer/7on7 plans
CONANT
ST CHARLES NORTH
HOFFMAN ESTATES
Did you know....that Jacobs head coach Bill Mitz has posted a 60-42 record at Jacobs in his 10 seasons. Mitz overall coaching record is now 257-140 including a 197-98 record as Stevenson's head coach for 28 seasons.