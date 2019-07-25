News More News
Team Preview: Jacobs

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Jacobs Golden Eagles here.

School: Jacobs

Mascot: Golden Eagles

Conference: Fox Valley Conference

Team Twitter:

Head Coach: Bill Mitz

Assistant Coaches: BUUBBA SMITH- MIKE WARREN- RYAN ARNDT- JIM FOOTE- BRIAN ZIMMERMAN

2018 results: 3-6 (3-5) Fox Valley Conference. The Golden Eagles failed to make the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.

2019 Jacobs Golden Eagles schedule

@ Hampshire

vs Huntley

@ Dundee-Crown

vs McHenry

@ Burlington Central

@ Prairie Ridge

vs Cary-Grove

@ Crystal Lake South

vs Crystal Lake Central

Offensive Returning Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Cole Bhardwaj

QB

2020

6-foot-2

180

Jacob Mobeck

RB

2020

5-foot-10

180

Ryan Golnick

TE

2021

6-foot-3

200

Nasir Canty

RB

2022

6-foot-2

210

Sam Santi

OG

2020

5-foot-11

225
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

RJ Anderson

LB

2020

6-foot-3

210

Max Stec

S

2021

6-foot-3

190

Aiden Roberts

LB

2021

5-foot-8

180

Travis Tanner

DB

2020

6-foot-2

180

George Trojanek

DL

2021

6-foot-0

235

2019 Jacobs Golden Eagles Summer/7on7 plans

CONANT

ST CHARLES NORTH

HOFFMAN ESTATES

Did you know....that Jacobs head coach Bill Mitz has posted a 60-42 record at Jacobs in his 10 seasons. Mitz overall coaching record is now 257-140 including a 197-98 record as Stevenson's head coach for 28 seasons.

{{ article.author_name }}