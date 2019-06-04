Team Preview: JCA
Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Joliet Catholic Academy Hilltoppers here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Connor Kovas
|
OG
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
285
|
Mac McConnell
|
TE
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
225
|
Izaiah Murphy
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
175
|
Kenyetta Williams
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
185
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Mac McConnell
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
225
|
Joey Bueno
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
210
|
Jabrill Williams
|
DB
|
2021
|
5-foot-8
|
170
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Julian Perez
|
FB/DE
|
2020
|
Ja'Aire Mack
|
RB/DB
|
2021
|
Devean Washington
|
RB/DB
|
2021
School: Joliet Catholic Academy
Mascot: Hilltoppers
Conference: ESCC/CCL mega conference
Team Twitter: @HilltoppersFB
Head Coach: Jake Jaworski
Assistant Coaches: Dave Douglas Mark Mettille Cory McLaughlin Chris Kinsella Jake Ziesmer Zach Dolph Craig Slowik Joe Gruben
2018 results: 10-4 (4-3) East Suburban Catholic Conference. The Hilltoppers made the Class 5A state playoff field. JCA defeated Metamora, Marion, Highland, Hillcrest and then beat Montini Catholic to capture the 2018 Class 5A state title.
2019 Joliet Catholic Academy Hilltoppers schedule
@ St. Rita
vs Immaculate Conception
vs St. Laurence
vs Fenwick
vs Brother Rice
@ St. Ignatius
vs Carmel
@ DePaul Prep
@ Marmion
2019 Joliet Catholic Academy Hilltoppers Summer/7on7 plans
University of St. Francis
Bolingbrook
Oak Park-River Forest
Wilmington
Did you know...that Joliet Catholic has now won 14th IHSA state football title in school history. JCA has won state football state titles in 1975/1976/1977/1978/1981/1987/1990/1999/2000/2001/2003/2004/2007/2008 and 2018.