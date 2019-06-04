News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-04 06:19:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Team Preview: JCA

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Joliet Catholic Academy Hilltoppers here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Oc3cbee9hjqrlosbw3xg
Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Connor Kovas

OG

2020

6-foot-2

285

Mac McConnell

TE

2020

6-foot-0

225

Izaiah Murphy

WR

2020

6-foot-2

175

Kenyetta Williams

RB

2020

5-foot-10

185
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Mac McConnell

DL

2020

6-foot-0

225

Joey Bueno

LB

2020

5-foot-10

210

Jabrill Williams

DB

2021

5-foot-8

170
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year

Julian Perez

FB/DE

2020

Ja'Aire Mack

RB/DB

2021

Devean Washington

RB/DB

2021

School: Joliet Catholic Academy

Mascot: Hilltoppers

Conference: ESCC/CCL mega conference

Team Twitter: @HilltoppersFB

Head Coach: Jake Jaworski

Assistant Coaches: Dave Douglas Mark Mettille Cory McLaughlin Chris Kinsella Jake Ziesmer Zach Dolph Craig Slowik Joe Gruben

2018 results: 10-4 (4-3) East Suburban Catholic Conference. The Hilltoppers made the Class 5A state playoff field. JCA defeated Metamora, Marion, Highland, Hillcrest and then beat Montini Catholic to capture the 2018 Class 5A state title.

2019 Joliet Catholic Academy Hilltoppers schedule

@ St. Rita

vs Immaculate Conception

vs St. Laurence

vs Fenwick

vs Brother Rice

@ St. Ignatius

vs Carmel

@ DePaul Prep

@ Marmion

2019 Joliet Catholic Academy Hilltoppers Summer/7on7 plans

University of St. Francis

Bolingbrook

Oak Park-River Forest

Wilmington

Did you know...that Joliet Catholic has now won 14th IHSA state football title in school history. JCA has won state football state titles in 1975/1976/1977/1978/1981/1987/1990/1999/2000/2001/2003/2004/2007/2008 and 2018.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}