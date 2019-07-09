News More News
Team Preview: Kenwood

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Kenwood Academy Broncos here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Vsr9zhmpjhngiozujeed
Kenwood Academy 2021 DB Myles Mooyoung (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

School: Kenwood Academy

Mascot: Broncos

Conference: CPL Illini Prairie State Conference

Team Twitter:

Head Coach: Sinque Turner

Assistant Coaches: Defensive Corrdinator/Corners- Sinque Turner Asst. Head/OC- Fidel George WR Coach/Head JV- Billy Survillion QB Coach-Kevin Burage OL Coach- Lawernce Rodgers DT Coach- Maurice McClinton DE Coach- Arthur Williams Secondary Asst. Coach/Asst JV Head-Perry Levin

2018 results: 8-2 (4-1) CPL Illini Prairie State Conference. The Broncos made the IHSA Class 6A state playoff field and lost to Crystal Lake South in opening round action.

2019 Kenwood Academy Broncos schedule

Saturday August 31st At 6:30pm Young @ Kenwood (Gately Stadium)

Friday September 6th at 7:30pm Kenwood @ De La Salle (De La Salle Field)

Thursday September 12th at 7:15pm Kenwood @ UP Bronzeville (Gately Stadium)

Saturday September 21st at 3:30pm Kenwood @ Steinmetz (Steinmetz Stadium)

Thursday September 26th at 7:15pm BOYCP @ Kenwood (Gately Stadium)

Friday October 4th at 7:15pm Brooks @ Kenwood (Gately Stadium)

Saturday October 12th at 6:30pm Kenwood @ M. Clark (Rockne Stadium)

Saturday October 19th at 12:00pm Schurz @ Kenwood (Gately Stadium) *Homecoming Game*

Friday October 25th at 7:15pm Kenwood @ Payton (Lane Stadium)

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Jaleel Payne

WR

2020

5-foot-11

160

Mikhei McMullan

OL

2020

6-foot-3

300

Shamir Shabazz

OL

2020

6-foot-2

305

Asahei Ekkison

OL

2021

6-foot-0

285

Dante Reynolds

WR

2021

5-foot-11

180
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Donald Dillon

FS

2020

5-foot-10

175

Joshua Little

LB

2020

6-foot-1

185

Shamir Shabazz

DT

2020

6-foot-2

305

Rickie Jones

DE

2020

6-foot-3

190

Caleb George

DE/LB

2020

6-foot-2

200
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Demarion Willis

CB

2020

6-foot-0

165

Kaleb Garner

QB

2021

5-foot-10

160

Lewis Bonds

WR

2021

6-foot-0

180

Lavar Lindsey

WR

2022

6-foot-2

190

BJ Mays

RB

2022

6-foot-0

200

2019 Kenwood Academy Broncos Summer/7on7 plans

June 27th At Hillcrest

June 29th At TF North

July 10th At Oak Lawn

July 12th-13th Otis Wilson 7v7 At Gately

July 15th Perspectives And King At Kenwood

July 19th Julian At Kenwood

Did you know....that Kenwood Academy made the IHSA state football playoffs last fall for just the second time in school history. The Broncos made the IHSA state football playoffs for the first time in 2015.

