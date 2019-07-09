Team Preview: Kenwood
School: Kenwood Academy
Mascot: Broncos
Conference: CPL Illini Prairie State Conference
Team Twitter:
Head Coach: Sinque Turner
Assistant Coaches: Defensive Corrdinator/Corners- Sinque Turner Asst. Head/OC- Fidel George WR Coach/Head JV- Billy Survillion QB Coach-Kevin Burage OL Coach- Lawernce Rodgers DT Coach- Maurice McClinton DE Coach- Arthur Williams Secondary Asst. Coach/Asst JV Head-Perry Levin
2018 results: 8-2 (4-1) CPL Illini Prairie State Conference. The Broncos made the IHSA Class 6A state playoff field and lost to Crystal Lake South in opening round action.
2019 Kenwood Academy Broncos schedule
Saturday August 31st At 6:30pm Young @ Kenwood (Gately Stadium)
Friday September 6th at 7:30pm Kenwood @ De La Salle (De La Salle Field)
Thursday September 12th at 7:15pm Kenwood @ UP Bronzeville (Gately Stadium)
Saturday September 21st at 3:30pm Kenwood @ Steinmetz (Steinmetz Stadium)
Thursday September 26th at 7:15pm BOYCP @ Kenwood (Gately Stadium)
Friday October 4th at 7:15pm Brooks @ Kenwood (Gately Stadium)
Saturday October 12th at 6:30pm Kenwood @ M. Clark (Rockne Stadium)
Saturday October 19th at 12:00pm Schurz @ Kenwood (Gately Stadium) *Homecoming Game*
Friday October 25th at 7:15pm Kenwood @ Payton (Lane Stadium)
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Jaleel Payne
|
WR
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
160
|
Mikhei McMullan
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
300
|
Shamir Shabazz
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
305
|
Asahei Ekkison
|
OL
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
285
|
Dante Reynolds
|
WR
|
2021
|
5-foot-11
|
180
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Donald Dillon
|
FS
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
175
|
Joshua Little
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
185
|
Shamir Shabazz
|
DT
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
305
|
Rickie Jones
|
DE
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
190
|
Caleb George
|
DE/LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
200
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Demarion Willis
|
CB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
165
|
Kaleb Garner
|
QB
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
160
|
Lewis Bonds
|
WR
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
180
|
Lavar Lindsey
|
WR
|
2022
|
6-foot-2
|
190
|
BJ Mays
|
RB
|
2022
|
6-foot-0
|
200
2019 Kenwood Academy Broncos Summer/7on7 plans
June 27th At Hillcrest
June 29th At TF North
July 10th At Oak Lawn
July 12th-13th Otis Wilson 7v7 At Gately
July 15th Perspectives And King At Kenwood
July 19th Julian At Kenwood
Did you know....that Kenwood Academy made the IHSA state football playoffs last fall for just the second time in school history. The Broncos made the IHSA state football playoffs for the first time in 2015.