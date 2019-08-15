News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-15 07:16:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Team Preview: Kewanee

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Kewanee Boilermakers here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

F92ua1dbkjoevgmyrcff

School: Kewanee

Mascot: Boilermakers

Conference: Three Rivers Conference

Team Twitter: @KHS_Football

Head Coach: Brad Swanson

Assistant Coaches: Cody Butler, Jeff Little, Stephen McGough, Vinny Miles, Courtney Conley, and Nick Christakos

2018 results: 2-7 (1-5 Three Rivers Mississippi Conference). The Boilermakers failed to make the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.

2019 Kewanee Boilermakers schedule

vs Port Byron

@ Orion

vs Sterling Newman Central Catholic

@ Monmouth Roseville

vs Eric Prophetstown Coop

@ St. Bede

vs Princeton

@ Sherrard

vs Spring Valley Hall

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year

Kavon Russell

QB/WR

2020

Xavier Crowe

OL

2020

Taber Conover

OL

2021
Returning Defensive Starters
Name  Position Grad Year

Xavier Crowe

DL

2020

Brandon Bolinger

LB

2021

Kavon Russell

DB

2020

Tristan Parks

DB

2020
Newcomers to Watch
Name  Position Grad Year

James Connor

OL/DL

2022

Niko Powe

TE/S

2022

Josh Nimrick

FB/LB

2022

2019 Kewanee Boilermakers Summer/7on7 plans

-Western Illinois University Team Camp -

7 on 7 in Galesburg (2)

Did you know....that Kewanee has been playing High School Football since 1897?

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}