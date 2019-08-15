Team Preview: Kewanee
School: Kewanee
Mascot: Boilermakers
Conference: Three Rivers Conference
Team Twitter: @KHS_Football
Head Coach: Brad Swanson
Assistant Coaches: Cody Butler, Jeff Little, Stephen McGough, Vinny Miles, Courtney Conley, and Nick Christakos
2018 results: 2-7 (1-5 Three Rivers Mississippi Conference). The Boilermakers failed to make the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.
2019 Kewanee Boilermakers schedule
vs Port Byron
@ Orion
vs Sterling Newman Central Catholic
@ Monmouth Roseville
vs Eric Prophetstown Coop
@ St. Bede
vs Princeton
@ Sherrard
vs Spring Valley Hall
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Kavon Russell
|
QB/WR
|
2020
|
Xavier Crowe
|
OL
|
2020
|
Taber Conover
|
OL
|
2021
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Xavier Crowe
|
DL
|
2020
|
Brandon Bolinger
|
LB
|
2021
|
Kavon Russell
|
DB
|
2020
|
Tristan Parks
|
DB
|
2020
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
James Connor
|
OL/DL
|
2022
|
Niko Powe
|
TE/S
|
2022
|
Josh Nimrick
|
FB/LB
|
2022
2019 Kewanee Boilermakers Summer/7on7 plans
-Western Illinois University Team Camp -
7 on 7 in Galesburg (2)
Did you know....that Kewanee has been playing High School Football since 1897?