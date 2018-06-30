Ticker
Team Preview: Lane Tech

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
Publisher
22 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Lane Tech Indians here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: Lane Tech

Mascot: Indians

Conference: CPL Illini Land of Lincoln

Head Coach: Anthony Faltin

Assistant Coaches: Dan Casasanto Clark Collins Pat Czerwiec Billy Stritzel Eddie Lopez

2017 results: 4-5 (3-2) CPL Illini Land of Lincoln. The Indians failed to qualify for the 2017 IHSA state football playoff field.

2018 Lane Tech Indians schedule

Rauner Prep @ Lane Tech

Lane Tech @ Argo

Calumet-Perspective @ Lane Tech

Lane Tech @ Al Raby

Lincoln Park @ Lane Tech

Lane Tech @ Solorio

Phillips @ Lane Tech

Lane Tech @ Morgan Park

Lane Tech @ Westinghouse

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Height Weight

Jaylen Pate

OG

6-foot-4

220

Thomas Jacobs

RB

5-foot-8

195

Nate Segura

WR

5-foot-7

165

Tyerce Morgan

WR

5-foot-6

145
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Height Weight

Jaylen Pate

DL

6-foot-4

220

Thomas Jacobs

LB

5-foot-8

195

Nate Segura

DB

5-foot-7

165

Tyerce Morgan

DB

5-foot-6

145

Chris Nieves

DB

5-foot-7

160
Newcomer to Watch
Name Position  Height Weight

Khalim Caldwell

OL/DL

6-foot-3

255

2018 Lane Tech Indians Summer/7on7 plans

Northwestern 7 on 7

Maine West

Did you know...that Lake Zurich has missed the IHSA state playoff field just once (2015) since the 2001 season?

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Lane Tech Indians? The Indians just missed out on a state playoff spot last fall, and a 21-13 Week 1 loss to Leo certainly could of been the difference maker for Lane Tech last season. Look for the Indians to reload a bit this fall including needing to replace 13 graduated starters from a season ago.

Keep an Eye on: Lane Tech senior OL/DL Jaylen Pate (6-foot-4, 220 pounds). Pate has drawn serious recruiting attention this past spring and this summer from the likes of NIU, Toledo, North Dakota, Northern Michgian and Bowling Green.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Lane Tech Indians? 5-4/4-5

