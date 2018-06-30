EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Lane Tech Indians here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

2017 results: 4-5 (3-2) CPL Illini Land of Lincoln. The Indians failed to qualify for the 2017 IHSA state football playoff field.

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Lane Tech Indians? The Indians just missed out on a state playoff spot last fall, and a 21-13 Week 1 loss to Leo certainly could of been the difference maker for Lane Tech last season. Look for the Indians to reload a bit this fall including needing to replace 13 graduated starters from a season ago.

Keep an Eye on: Lane Tech senior OL/DL Jaylen Pate (6-foot-4, 220 pounds). Pate has drawn serious recruiting attention this past spring and this summer from the likes of NIU, Toledo, North Dakota, Northern Michgian and Bowling Green.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Lane Tech Indians? 5-4/4-5