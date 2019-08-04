News More News
Team Preview: Eisenhower

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

School: Blue Island Eisenhower

Mascot: Cardinals

Conference: South Suburban Red Conference

Team Twitter: @DDEFootball

Head Coach: Sheamus Murphy

Assistant Coaches: Ron Rivera - Defensive Coordinator Billy Viero - Special Teams Coordinator Darren Bryant Jesse Gonzalez Ryan Gorney Will Johnson Marty McNamara Tim McNamara Jeremy Rodriguez Damn Russell Terrence Streater

2018 results: 4-5 (2-4) South Suburban Red Conference. The Cardinals failed to qualify for the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.

2019 Blue Island Eisenhower Cardinals schedule

Week 1: @ Oak Forest, August 30th, 7pm

Week 2: St Laurence, September 6th, 7pm

Week 3: Argo, September 13th, 7pm

Week 4: @ Reavis, September 21st, 1pm

Week 5: Shepard, September 27th, 7pm

Week 6: @ TF North, October 4th, 7pm

Week 7: @ Evergreen Park, October 11th, 7pm

Week 8: @ Oak Lawn, October 18th, 7pm

Week 9: Richards, October 25th, 7pm

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Daniel McLaurin

QB

2020

5-foot-11

195

Andrew Manrique

OL

2020

5-foot-11

260

Christian Tellez

H Back

2020

5-foot-11

215
Returning Defensive Starters
Name  Position Grad Year Height Weight

Chritian Tellez

LB

2020

5-foot-11

215

TJ Butler

CB

2020

5-foot-6

165

John Munoz

DL

2021

6-foot-0

210

Roosevelt Smith

DB

2020

6-foot-1

170
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Keylan Sanders

ATH

2020

5-foot-11

190

Tony Pecetti

ATH

2021

5-foot-10

165

Gregory Day

ATH

2021

5-foot-10

160

Bishop Barber

ATH

2020

5-foot-10

170

Brian Coleman

DL

2021

5-foot-11

285

2019 Blue Island Eisenhower Cardinals Summer/7on7 plans

July 10th, 5pm-7pm 7on7 Quad at Eisenhower Al Raby, CHAS and Perspectives

July 17th, 5pm-7pm 7on7 Quad at Eisenhower Joliet Central, Stagg and Tinley Park July 24th, 530pm 7on7 Quad at Sandburg Summer Camp

June 24 - August 1 (No July 4) Monday-Thursday, 2:00-5:00pm

Did you know....that former Eisenhower head coach Travis Moore left his position to become an assistant coach at Northern Illinois University, his alma matter.

