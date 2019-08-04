Team Preview: Eisenhower
School: Blue Island Eisenhower
Mascot: Cardinals
Conference: South Suburban Red Conference
Team Twitter: @DDEFootball
Head Coach: Sheamus Murphy
Assistant Coaches: Ron Rivera - Defensive Coordinator Billy Viero - Special Teams Coordinator Darren Bryant Jesse Gonzalez Ryan Gorney Will Johnson Marty McNamara Tim McNamara Jeremy Rodriguez Damn Russell Terrence Streater
2018 results: 4-5 (2-4) South Suburban Red Conference. The Cardinals failed to qualify for the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.
2019 Blue Island Eisenhower Cardinals schedule
Week 1: @ Oak Forest, August 30th, 7pm
Week 2: St Laurence, September 6th, 7pm
Week 3: Argo, September 13th, 7pm
Week 4: @ Reavis, September 21st, 1pm
Week 5: Shepard, September 27th, 7pm
Week 6: @ TF North, October 4th, 7pm
Week 7: @ Evergreen Park, October 11th, 7pm
Week 8: @ Oak Lawn, October 18th, 7pm
Week 9: Richards, October 25th, 7pm
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Daniel McLaurin
|
QB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
195
|
Andrew Manrique
|
OL
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
260
|
Christian Tellez
|
H Back
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
215
|
Chritian Tellez
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
215
|
TJ Butler
|
CB
|
2020
|
5-foot-6
|
165
|
John Munoz
|
DL
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
210
|
Roosevelt Smith
|
DB
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
170
|
Keylan Sanders
|
ATH
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
190
|
Tony Pecetti
|
ATH
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
165
|
Gregory Day
|
ATH
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
160
|
Bishop Barber
|
ATH
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
170
|
Brian Coleman
|
DL
|
2021
|
5-foot-11
|
285
2019 Blue Island Eisenhower Cardinals Summer/7on7 plans
July 10th, 5pm-7pm 7on7 Quad at Eisenhower Al Raby, CHAS and Perspectives
July 17th, 5pm-7pm 7on7 Quad at Eisenhower Joliet Central, Stagg and Tinley Park July 24th, 530pm 7on7 Quad at Sandburg Summer Camp
June 24 - August 1 (No July 4) Monday-Thursday, 2:00-5:00pm
Did you know....that former Eisenhower head coach Travis Moore left his position to become an assistant coach at Northern Illinois University, his alma matter.