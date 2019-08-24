Team Preview: Lincoln
School: Lincoln
Mascot: Railsplitters
Conference: Apollo Conference
Team Twitter: @RailersFootball
Head Coach: Matt Silkowski
Assistant Coaches: Jake Harnacke Greg Kindle Chuck McFadden John Mammen Erich Lieser Jake Berglin Matt Vlahovich
2018 results: 2-7 (1-5 Apollo Conference) The Railsplitters failed to made the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.
2019 Lincoln Railsplitters schedule
vs Limestone
@ Effingham
@ Taylorville
vs Charleston
vs Collinsville
@ Mahomet Seymour
vs Mt. Zion
vs Mattoon
@ Macomb
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Brandon Sweitzer
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
140
|
Jaydon Pollice
|
WR
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
165
|
Austin Prater
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
145
|
Alex Bogdanic
|
TE
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
200
|
Jake Benninger
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
280
|
JT Guzzardo
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
235
|
Brandon Sweitzer
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
140
|
Jayden Pollice
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
165
|
Austin Prater
|
DB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
145
|
Alex Bogdnaic
|
OLB
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
200
|
Jake Benninger
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
280
|
JT Guzzardo
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
235
2019 Lincoln Railsplitters Summer/7on7 plans
Did you know....that Lincoln has been playing high school football since 1899?