Team Preview: Lincoln

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Lincoln Railsplitters here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Bidumybeo1kwf3altjgb


School: Lincoln

Mascot: Railsplitters

Conference: Apollo Conference

Team Twitter: @RailersFootball

Head Coach: Matt Silkowski

Assistant Coaches: Jake Harnacke Greg Kindle Chuck McFadden John Mammen Erich Lieser Jake Berglin Matt Vlahovich

2018 results: 2-7 (1-5 Apollo Conference) The Railsplitters failed to made the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.

2019 Lincoln Railsplitters schedule

vs Limestone

@ Effingham

@ Taylorville

vs Charleston

vs Collinsville

@ Mahomet Seymour

vs Mt. Zion

vs Mattoon

@ Macomb

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Brandon Sweitzer

RB

2020

5-foot-9

140

Jaydon Pollice

WR

2020

5-foot-11

165

Austin Prater

WR

2020

6-foot-0

145

Alex Bogdanic

TE

2020

6-foot-1

200

Jake Benninger

OL

2020

6-foot-4

280

JT Guzzardo

OL

2020

6-foot-0

235
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Brandon Sweitzer

DB

2020

5-foot-9

140

Jayden Pollice

DB

2020

5-foot-11

165

Austin Prater

DB

2020

6-foot-0

145

Alex Bogdnaic

OLB

2020

6-foot-1

200

Jake Benninger

DL

2020

6-foot-4

280

JT Guzzardo

DL

2020

6-foot-0

235

2019 Lincoln Railsplitters Summer/7on7 plans

NA

Did you know....that Lincoln has been playing high school football since 1899?

