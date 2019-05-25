Team Preview: Litchfield
Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Litchfield Purple Panthers here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Clayton Walsh
|
QB/WR
|
2020
|
Jefferson Thomas
|
OT/MLB
|
2020
|
Dylan Maxwell
|
OG/MLB
|
2020
|
Austin Dewitt
|
OG
|
2020
|
Hunter Niemann
|
OT
|
2020
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Clayton Walsh
|
S
|
2020
|
Jefferson Thomas
|
MLB
|
2020
|
Dylan Maxwell
|
MLB
|
2020
|
Austin Dewitt
|
NT
|
2020
|
Hunter Niemann
|
DE
|
2020
|Name
|Position
|
Austin Niehaus
|
WR
|
Blaine Stewart
|
QB
School: Litchfield
Mascot: Purple Panthers
Conference: South Central
Team Twitter:
Head Coach: Thomas Priddle
Assistant Coaches: Dalton Barnes, Nathan Wise, Jacob Dixon, Billy Wyatt, Dusty Atteberry
2018 results: 0-9 (0-9) South Central Conference. The Purple Panthers failed to qualify for the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.
2019 Litchfield Purple Panthers schedule
@ Greenville
vs Gilliespie
vs Southwestern
@ Staunton
vs Vandalia
vs Roxana
@ Pana
@ Hillsboro
vs Carlinville
2019 Litchfield Purple Panthers Summer/7on7 plans
Team Camp with North Greene at Litchfield High School
Did you know...that Litchfield is looking to snap a 28 consecutive game losing streak which dates back to the end of the 2015 season. Litchfield has been playing football since 1920.