Team Preview: Litchfield

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Litchfield Purple Panthers here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year

Clayton Walsh

QB/WR

2020

Jefferson Thomas

OT/MLB

2020

Dylan Maxwell

OG/MLB

2020

Austin Dewitt

OG

2020

Hunter Niemann

OT

2020
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year

Clayton Walsh

S

2020

Jefferson Thomas

MLB

2020

Dylan Maxwell

MLB

2020

Austin Dewitt

NT

2020

Hunter Niemann

DE

2020
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position

Austin Niehaus

WR

Blaine Stewart

QB

School: Litchfield

Mascot: Purple Panthers

Conference: South Central

Team Twitter:

Head Coach: Thomas Priddle

Assistant Coaches: Dalton Barnes, Nathan Wise, Jacob Dixon, Billy Wyatt, Dusty Atteberry

2018 results: 0-9 (0-9) South Central Conference. The Purple Panthers failed to qualify for the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.

2019 Litchfield Purple Panthers schedule

@ Greenville

vs Gilliespie

vs Southwestern

@ Staunton

vs Vandalia

vs Roxana

@ Pana

@ Hillsboro

vs Carlinville

2019 Litchfield Purple Panthers Summer/7on7 plans

Team Camp with North Greene at Litchfield High School

Did you know...that Litchfield is looking to snap a 28 consecutive game losing streak which dates back to the end of the 2015 season. Litchfield has been playing football since 1920.

{{ article.author_name }}