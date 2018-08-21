Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details. EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Marian Central Catholic Hurricanes here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: Marian Central Catholic Mascot: Hurricane Conference: East Suburban Catholic Conference Twitter: @MarianCanesFB Head Coach: Mike Maloney Assistant Coaches: Ron Ricciardi - Offensive Coordinator Pat Ryan - Defensive Coordinator Mike Hernon Brian Tepler Pat Brunken Darren Fortin Rodney Paglialong Tom Kruse Ken Radcliffe Tony Randazzo Andy Randazzo Zach Turner Mike Milanovich 2017 results: 7-5 (3-4) East Suuran Conference. The Hurricanes made the Class 5A state playoff field and defeated Antioch and Glenbard South then lost to Sterling in the quarterfinal round. 2018 Marian Central Catholic Hurricanes schedule Aug 24 7:00 A Johnsburg Aug 31 7:30 H Niles North Sep 7 7:00 H Nazareth Academy Sep 14 7:00 A Chicago Heights (Marian) Sep 21 7:00 A Niles (Notre Dame) Sep 28 7:00 H Chicago (St. Patrick) Oct 5 7:00 H Mundelein (Carmel) Oct 12 7:00 A Chicago (Marist) Oct 19 7:00 A Arlington Heights (St. Viator)

Returning Offensive Starters Name Position Grad Year Height Weight Charlie Kramer WR/DB 2019 6-foot-4 195 Bryce Radcliffe WR/DB 2019 6-foot-4 165 Daniel Dusik OL 2019 6-foot-4 245 Thor Paglialong OL 2019 6-foot-4 270 Jayden Thiergood OL 2020 6-foot-3 250

Returning Defensive Starters Name Position Grad Year Height Weight Charlie Kramer DB 2019 6-foot-4 195 Patrick Kelly DL 2019 6-foot-3 220 Jorge Enriquez DE 2019 6-foot-3 240

Newcomers to Watch Name Position Grad Year Height Weight Pasquale Ricciardi QB 2020 5-foot-11 220 Luke Rogers RB 2020 5-foot-6 165 Harrison Stanko ATH 2020 6-foot-1 150 Thomas Novakoski DB/WR 2020 6-foot-2 185

