Team Preview: Marian Central Catholic
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Marian Central Catholic Hurricanes here.
School: Marian Central Catholic
Mascot: Hurricane
Conference: East Suburban Catholic Conference
Twitter: @MarianCanesFB
Head Coach: Mike Maloney
Assistant Coaches: Ron Ricciardi - Offensive Coordinator Pat Ryan - Defensive Coordinator Mike Hernon Brian Tepler Pat Brunken Darren Fortin Rodney Paglialong Tom Kruse Ken Radcliffe Tony Randazzo Andy Randazzo Zach Turner Mike Milanovich
2017 results: 7-5 (3-4) East Suuran Conference. The Hurricanes made the Class 5A state playoff field and defeated Antioch and Glenbard South then lost to Sterling in the quarterfinal round.
2018 Marian Central Catholic Hurricanes schedule
Aug 24 7:00 A Johnsburg
Aug 31 7:30 H Niles North
Sep 7 7:00 H Nazareth Academy
Sep 14 7:00 A Chicago Heights (Marian)
Sep 21 7:00 A Niles (Notre Dame)
Sep 28 7:00 H Chicago (St. Patrick)
Oct 5 7:00 H Mundelein (Carmel)
Oct 12 7:00 A Chicago (Marist)
Oct 19 7:00 A Arlington Heights (St. Viator)
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Charlie Kramer
|
WR/DB
|
2019
|
6-foot-4
|
195
|
Bryce Radcliffe
|
WR/DB
|
2019
|
6-foot-4
|
165
|
Daniel Dusik
|
OL
|
2019
|
6-foot-4
|
245
|
Thor Paglialong
|
OL
|
2019
|
6-foot-4
|
270
|
Jayden Thiergood
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
250
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Charlie Kramer
|
DB
|
2019
|
6-foot-4
|
195
|
Patrick Kelly
|
DL
|
2019
|
6-foot-3
|
220
|
Jorge Enriquez
|
DE
|
2019
|
6-foot-3
|
240
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Pasquale Ricciardi
|
QB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
220
|
Luke Rogers
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-6
|
165
|
Harrison Stanko
|
ATH
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
150
|
Thomas Novakoski
|
DB/WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
185
2018 Marian Central Catholic Hurricanes Summer/7on7 plans
NA
EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Marian Central Catholic Hurricanes? The Hurricanes are coming off a solid state playoff run in 2017 and return some key names back from that team this fall. If the Hurricanes can settle on a few key sports (QB/DB) expect them to again make a run in Class 5A.
Keep an Eye on: Marian Central Catholic senior OL Thor Paglialong (6-foot-04, 270 pounds). Paglialong, who is already verbally committed to Air Force will be asked to lead the Hurricanes offensive and defensive lines this season.
EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Marian Central Catholic Hurricanes ? 6-3/5-4