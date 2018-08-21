Ticker
Team Preview: Marian Central Catholic

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Marian Central Catholic Hurricanes here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: Marian Central Catholic

Mascot: Hurricane

Conference: East Suburban Catholic Conference

Twitter: @MarianCanesFB

Head Coach: Mike Maloney

Assistant Coaches: Ron Ricciardi - Offensive Coordinator Pat Ryan - Defensive Coordinator Mike Hernon Brian Tepler Pat Brunken Darren Fortin Rodney Paglialong Tom Kruse Ken Radcliffe Tony Randazzo Andy Randazzo Zach Turner Mike Milanovich

2017 results: 7-5 (3-4) East Suuran Conference. The Hurricanes made the Class 5A state playoff field and defeated Antioch and Glenbard South then lost to Sterling in the quarterfinal round.

2018 Marian Central Catholic Hurricanes schedule

Aug 24 7:00 A Johnsburg

Aug 31 7:30 H Niles North

Sep 7 7:00 H Nazareth Academy

Sep 14 7:00 A Chicago Heights (Marian)

Sep 21 7:00 A Niles (Notre Dame)

Sep 28 7:00 H Chicago (St. Patrick)

Oct 5 7:00 H Mundelein (Carmel)

Oct 12 7:00 A Chicago (Marist)

Oct 19 7:00 A Arlington Heights (St. Viator)

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Charlie Kramer

WR/DB

2019

6-foot-4

195

Bryce Radcliffe

WR/DB

2019

6-foot-4

165

Daniel Dusik

OL

2019

6-foot-4

245

Thor Paglialong

OL

2019

6-foot-4

270

Jayden Thiergood

OL

2020

6-foot-3

250
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Charlie Kramer

DB

2019

6-foot-4

195

Patrick Kelly

DL

2019

6-foot-3

220

Jorge Enriquez

DE

2019

6-foot-3

240
Newcomers to Watch
Name  Position Grad Year Height Weight

Pasquale Ricciardi

QB

2020

5-foot-11

220

Luke Rogers

RB

2020

5-foot-6

165

Harrison Stanko

ATH

2020

6-foot-1

150

Thomas Novakoski

DB/WR

2020

6-foot-2

185

2018 Marian Central Catholic Hurricanes Summer/7on7 plans

NA

Did you know...that East St Lous s the winningest program in IHSA football history? The Flyers have an overall record of 771-201-36 since 1925 and an amazing 78 percent winning percentage.

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Marian Central Catholic Hurricanes? The Hurricanes are coming off a solid state playoff run in 2017 and return some key names back from that team this fall. If the Hurricanes can settle on a few key sports (QB/DB) expect them to again make a run in Class 5A.

Keep an Eye on: Marian Central Catholic senior OL Thor Paglialong (6-foot-04, 270 pounds). Paglialong, who is already verbally committed to Air Force will be asked to lead the Hurricanes offensive and defensive lines this season.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Marian Central Catholic Hurricanes ? 6-3/5-4

{{ article.author_name }}