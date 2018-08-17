Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-17 06:35:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Team Preview: Marion

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Marion Wildcats here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Wldjyhabr431sbcumaa6

School: Marion

Mascot: Wildcats

Conference: South Seven Conference

Twitter:

Head Coach: Kerry Martin

Assistant Coaches: Jason Dunning, Darrell Wimberly, Walter Skeate, Justin Vannoy, Jeff Tarlton, Dean Schulmeister, Mitchell Jordan, Ben Absher, Cody Pauls, Matt Warner, Michael Nguyen, Darrick Borum

2017 results: 6-4 (4-1) South Seven Conference. The Wildcats made the Class 5A state playoff field and lost to Rich =Central in opening round action. .

2018 Marion Wildcats schedule

Rochelle H

Jerseyville A

Highland A

Cahokia H

Mt. Vernon H

Althoff A

Centralia A

Carbondale H

Mattoon A

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height  Weight

Jamie Gott

OL

2019

6-foot-5

235

Jon Clarida

OL

2019

6-foot-1

260

Dylan Kinell

WR

2019

5-foot-11

165
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Noah Mofield

DB

2019

5-foot-10

175

Drake Gavatt

DB

2020

5-foot-10

175

Payton Barnett

LB

2019

5-foot-9

215

Wyatt Fox

LB

2019

6-foot-0

175

Cade Cruse

LB

2019

6-foot-0

190

Logan Phillips

LB

2019

5-foot-11

180

James Gunn

DL

2019

5-foot-11

325

Stuart Adkinson

DB

2019

6-foot-0

180

Quinton Patterson

DE

2019

6-foot-0

220

Justin Lambert

DE

2019

6-foot-2

270
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Lucas Will

QB/DB

2020

5-foot-9

180

Boston Ziegler

QB

2019

5-foot-11

190

Davin Melvin

LB/TE

2020

6-foot-1

210

Zak Kelly

LB/TE

2019

6-foot-1

190

2018 Marion Wildcats Summer/7on7 plans

SHG

McCracken Co. KY,

Did you know...that Marion has made the IHSA state football playoff field for the last 13 seasons under head coach Kerry Martin. Martin (104-62 in 16 seasons) has also led the Wildcats to it's best finish in schools history as the Wildcats lost in the Class 5A state semifinal round to Metamora.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}