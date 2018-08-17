Team Preview: Marion
Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Marion Wildcats here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.
School: Marion
Mascot: Wildcats
Conference: South Seven Conference
Twitter:
Head Coach: Kerry Martin
Assistant Coaches: Jason Dunning, Darrell Wimberly, Walter Skeate, Justin Vannoy, Jeff Tarlton, Dean Schulmeister, Mitchell Jordan, Ben Absher, Cody Pauls, Matt Warner, Michael Nguyen, Darrick Borum
2017 results: 6-4 (4-1) South Seven Conference. The Wildcats made the Class 5A state playoff field and lost to Rich =Central in opening round action. .
2018 Marion Wildcats schedule
Rochelle H
Jerseyville A
Highland A
Cahokia H
Mt. Vernon H
Althoff A
Centralia A
Carbondale H
Mattoon A
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Jamie Gott
|
OL
|
2019
|
6-foot-5
|
235
|
Jon Clarida
|
OL
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
260
|
Dylan Kinell
|
WR
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
165
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Noah Mofield
|
DB
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
175
|
Drake Gavatt
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
175
|
Payton Barnett
|
LB
|
2019
|
5-foot-9
|
215
|
Wyatt Fox
|
LB
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
175
|
Cade Cruse
|
LB
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
190
|
Logan Phillips
|
LB
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
180
|
James Gunn
|
DL
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
325
|
Stuart Adkinson
|
DB
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
180
|
Quinton Patterson
|
DE
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
220
|
Justin Lambert
|
DE
|
2019
|
6-foot-2
|
270
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Lucas Will
|
QB/DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
180
|
Boston Ziegler
|
QB
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
190
|
Davin Melvin
|
LB/TE
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
210
|
Zak Kelly
|
LB/TE
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
190
2018 Marion Wildcats Summer/7on7 plans
SHG
McCracken Co. KY,
Did you know...that Marion has made the IHSA state football playoff field for the last 13 seasons under head coach Kerry Martin. Martin (104-62 in 16 seasons) has also led the Wildcats to it's best finish in schools history as the Wildcats lost in the Class 5A state semifinal round to Metamora.