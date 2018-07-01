Team Preview: Maroa Forsyth
School: Maroa Forsyth
Mascot: Trojans
Conference: Sangamo
Twitter: @MTFFootball
Head Coach: Josh Jostes
Assistant Coaches: Jon Kidd Kyle Tutt Jeff Ohlemeyer Tim Peasley Ryan Wilkey Kyle Amettis Mark Hassinger Pat Hall Jimmy Peck
2017 results: 12-2 (8-1) Sangamo Conference. The Trojans made the Class 2A state playoff field. Maroa Forsyth defeated Illini West, Eldorado, Hamilton and Shelbyville before losing to GCMS in the state title game.
2018 Maroa Forsyth Trojans schedule
vs. North Mac
@ New Berlin
vs. Pittsfield
vs. Williamsville
vs. Pleasant Plains
@ Petersburg Porta
@ Athens
vs. Riverton
@ Auburn
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Lane Ohlemeyer
|
OC
|
2019
|
6-foot-2
|
270
|
Tucker Klein
|
OG
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
240
|
Max Davenport
|
WR
|
2019
|
6-foot-2
|
180
|
Ian Benner
|
QB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
170
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Hayden Mitchell
|
S
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
155
|
Justin Livingood
|
CB
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
160
|
Andrew Pullen
|
DT
|
2019
|
6-foot-2
|
270
|
Lane Ohlemeyer
|
DT
|
2019
|
6-foot-2
|
270
|
Tucker Klein
|
DE
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
240
|
Kolby Wilbur
|
LB
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
180
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Noah Holthaus
|
WR/CB
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
160
|
Ty Martin
|
CB
|
2019
|
5-foot-8
|
140
|
Tanner Hetz
|
OL/LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
200
|
Kadiin Morris
|
TE/LB
|
2021
|
6-foot-2
|
180
|
Anthony Campbell
|
OL/LB
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
200
2018 Maroa Forsyth Trojans Summer/7on7 plans
Host 7 on 7 every Wednesday night in July
Host 2 team camps throughout the summer
Did you know...that Maroa Forsyth head coach Josh Jostes has posted an impressive 165-53 record in 18 seasons. Jostes has also led the Trojans to IHSA state titles in 2006 and 2012 while finishing second in state in 2009, 2010, 2014, 2016 and in 2017.