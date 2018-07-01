Ticker
Team Preview: Maroa Forsyth

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
22 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

School: Maroa Forsyth

Mascot: Trojans

Conference: Sangamo

Twitter: @MTFFootball

Head Coach: Josh Jostes

Assistant Coaches: Jon Kidd Kyle Tutt Jeff Ohlemeyer Tim Peasley Ryan Wilkey Kyle Amettis Mark Hassinger Pat Hall Jimmy Peck

2017 results: 12-2 (8-1) Sangamo Conference. The Trojans made the Class 2A state playoff field. Maroa Forsyth defeated Illini West, Eldorado, Hamilton and Shelbyville before losing to GCMS in the state title game.

2018 Maroa Forsyth Trojans schedule

vs. North Mac

@ New Berlin

vs. Pittsfield

vs. Williamsville

vs. Pleasant Plains

@ Petersburg Porta

@ Athens

vs. Riverton

@ Auburn

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Lane Ohlemeyer

OC

2019

6-foot-2

270

Tucker Klein

OG

2019

6-foot-1

240

Max Davenport

WR

2019

6-foot-2

180

Ian Benner

QB

2020

6-foot-2

170
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Hayden Mitchell

S

2019

5-foot-10

155

Justin Livingood

CB

2019

6-foot-0

160

Andrew Pullen

DT

2019

6-foot-2

270

Lane Ohlemeyer

DT

2019

6-foot-2

270

Tucker Klein

DE

2019

6-foot-1

240

Kolby Wilbur

LB

2019

6-foot-0

180
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Noah Holthaus

WR/CB

2019

6-foot-1

160

Ty Martin

CB

2019

5-foot-8

140

Tanner Hetz

OL/LB

2020

6-foot-0

200

Kadiin Morris

TE/LB

2021

6-foot-2

180

Anthony Campbell

OL/LB

2021

6-foot-1

200

2018 Maroa Forsyth Trojans Summer/7on7 plans

Host 7 on 7 every Wednesday night in July

Host 2 team camps throughout the summer

Did you know...that Maroa Forsyth head coach Josh Jostes has posted an impressive 165-53 record in 18 seasons. Jostes has also led the Trojans to IHSA state titles in 2006 and 2012 while finishing second in state in 2009, 2010, 2014, 2016 and in 2017.

