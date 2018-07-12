EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 McHenry Warriors here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Did you know.. .that McHenry first year head coach Jon Niemic played at Crystal Lake South?

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 McHenry Warriors? The Warriors get a new head coach in Jon Niemic this fall, and Niemic is inheriting a program that has made some positives strides over the past few seasons. The Warriors just missed the IHSA state playoffs in 2017 after making the 2016 state playoff field. Look for the Warriors to rely on it's experienced offensive line this season.

Keep an Eye on: McHenry senior Slot/DB Branden Crowley is a multi-year starter and All Conference performer who will be asked to provide leadership on both sides of the football this season.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the McHenry Warriors? 5-4/4-5