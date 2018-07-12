Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-12 06:33:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Team Preview: McHenry

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
22 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 McHenry Warriors here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Ytc6mfotutaghl1qcyq8

School: McHenry

Mascot: Warriors

Conference: Fox Valley Conference

Twitter: @McHenryFootball

Head Coach: Jon Niemic

Assistant Coaches: Colt Nero, Tony Swanson, Jim Brucker, Jim Schmidt, Kyle Just, Kyle Owens, Jordan Smith, Brian Wilbois, Josh Kuthe

2017 results: 4-5 (3-5) Fox Valley Conference. The Warriors failed to qualify for the 2017 IHSA state football playoff field.

2018 McHenry Warriors schedule

8/24 - vs. Huntley

8/31 - @ Dundee-Crown

9/7 - @ Yorkville

9/14 - vs. Jacobs

9/21 - @ Prairie Ridge

9/28 - vs. Cary-Grove

10/5 - @ Crystal Lake South

10/12 - vs. Crystal Lake Central

10/19 - @ Hampshire

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Braden Crowley

Slot

2019

6-foot-0

180

Blake Weisenberger

OT

2019

6-foot-5

260

Austin Arns

OG

2019

5-foot-10

190

Jacob Lesus

OG

2020

6-foot-0

240
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Dekota Fallaw

DL

2019

6-foot-4

250

Johan Campos

DL

2019

6-foot-3

230

Ryan Kneip

LB

2019

5-foot-9

185

Braden Crowley

CB

2019

6-foot-0

185
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Anthony Angeles

WR/DB

2020

5-foot-10

170

Luke Peacock

RB

2019

5-foot-9

160

Vic Monzon

WR

2020

5-foot-10

175

Luke Zunkle

LB

2021

5-foot-10

170

2018 McHenry Warriors Summer/7on7 plans

7/10 - vs. Johnsburg

7/14 - UW-Whitewater Passing Jamboree

7/16 - @ Grayslake North

7/18 - @ Antioch

7/23 - @ Grayslake North

Did you know...that McHenry first year head coach Jon Niemic played at Crystal Lake South?

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 McHenry Warriors? The Warriors get a new head coach in Jon Niemic this fall, and Niemic is inheriting a program that has made some positives strides over the past few seasons. The Warriors just missed the IHSA state playoffs in 2017 after making the 2016 state playoff field. Look for the Warriors to rely on it's experienced offensive line this season.

Keep an Eye on: McHenry senior Slot/DB Branden Crowley is a multi-year starter and All Conference performer who will be asked to provide leadership on both sides of the football this season.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the McHenry Warriors? 5-4/4-5

