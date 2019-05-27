Team Preview: McHenry
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 McHenry Warriors here.
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Chris Zieba
|
QB
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
200
|
Adam Benton
|
WR
|
2021
|
6-foot-3
|
170
|
Anthony Angles
|
WR
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
160
|
Jacob Lesus
|
OL
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
260
|
Steven Melvin
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
250
|
Zack Babincsak
|
OL
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
230
|
Kevin Sandoval
|
DE
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
210
|
Dawson Fallaw
|
DE
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
210
|
Paul Zunkel
|
LB
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
180
|
Brian Taylor
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
170
|
Anthony Angeles
|
DB
|
2021
|
5-foot-9
|
160
|
Lance Lawrence
|
DL
|
2021
|
6-foot-5
|
280
|
Brody Hallin
|
DB
|
2022
|
5-foot-8
|
150
|
CJ Oliver
|
OL
|
2021
|
6-foot-4
|
240
School: McHenry
Mascot: Warriors
Conference: Fox Valley
Team Twitter: @McHenryFootball
Head Coach: Jon Niemic
Assistant Coaches: Colt Nero Kyle Owens Kyle Just Tony Swanson Tyler Lamz Jim Schmidt Jim Brucker Zach Badgley
2018 results: 2-7 (2-6) Fox Valley. The Warriors failed to qualify for the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.
2019 McHenry Warriors schedule
8/30 - @ Huntley
9/6 - vs. Dundee-Crown
9/13 - vs. Burlington Central
9/20 - @ Jacobs
9/27 - vs. Prairie Ridge
10/5 - @ Cary-Grove
10/11 - vs. Crystal Lake South
10/18 - @ Crystal Lake Central
10/25 - vs. Hampshire
2019 McHenry Warriors Summer/7on7 plans
June 24th - @ Johnsburg
July 9th - @ Richmond-Burton
July 11th - @ Wauconda
July 17th - @ Antioch
Did you know...that McHenry has made the IHSA state football playoff field just once (2016) since it's impressive 20 year consecutive IHSA state playoff run which ran from 1988 until 2007.