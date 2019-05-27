News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-27 07:02:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Team Preview: McHenry

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 McHenry Warriors here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Azancao2ux0whw8mj6yu
Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Chris Zieba

QB

2020

6-foot-3

200

Adam Benton

WR

2021

6-foot-3

170

Anthony Angles

WR

2020

5-foot-9

160

Jacob Lesus

OL

2020

5-foot-10

260

Steven Melvin

OL

2020

6-foot-0

250

Zack Babincsak

OL

2021

5-foot-10

230
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Kevin Sandoval

DE

2020

6-foot-3

210

Dawson Fallaw

DE

2020

5-foot-10

210

Paul Zunkel

LB

2021

5-foot-10

180

Brian Taylor

LB

2020

6-foot-0

170

Anthony Angeles

DB

2021

5-foot-9

160
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Lance Lawrence

DL

2021

6-foot-5

280

Brody Hallin

DB

2022

5-foot-8

150

CJ Oliver

OL

2021

6-foot-4

240

School: McHenry

Mascot: Warriors

Conference: Fox Valley

Team Twitter: @McHenryFootball

Head Coach: Jon Niemic

Assistant Coaches: Colt Nero Kyle Owens Kyle Just Tony Swanson Tyler Lamz Jim Schmidt Jim Brucker Zach Badgley

2018 results: 2-7 (2-6) Fox Valley. The Warriors failed to qualify for the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.

2019 McHenry Warriors schedule

8/30 - @ Huntley

9/6 - vs. Dundee-Crown

9/13 - vs. Burlington Central

9/20 - @ Jacobs

9/27 - vs. Prairie Ridge

10/5 - @ Cary-Grove

10/11 - vs. Crystal Lake South

10/18 - @ Crystal Lake Central

10/25 - vs. Hampshire

2019 McHenry Warriors Summer/7on7 plans

June 24th - @ Johnsburg

July 9th - @ Richmond-Burton

July 11th - @ Wauconda

July 17th - @ Antioch

Did you know...that McHenry has made the IHSA state football playoff field just once (2016) since it's impressive 20 year consecutive IHSA state playoff run which ran from 1988 until 2007.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}