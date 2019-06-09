Team Preview: Mendota
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Gus Salinas
|
OL
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
230
|
Cole Stremiau
|
TE
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
205
|
Chris Sandoval
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
180
|
Gavin Glazebrook
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
180
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Cole Stremlau
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
205
|
Gus Salinas
|
DL
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
230
|
Chris Sandoval
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
180
|
Braydon Northcutt
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
160
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Jae'Shaun Hughes
|
ATH
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
190
|
Cody Jenner
|
RB/LB
|
2021
|
5-foot-8
|
160
|
Andrew Castenada
|
WR/DB
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
160
|
Christian Dean
|
OL/DL
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
160
School: Mendota
Mascot: Trojans
Conference: Big Northern
Team Twitter: @MenofMendota
Head Coach: Keegan Hill
Assistant Coaches: Brock Zinke, Dan Beck, Joel Perez, Jason Weber, Tim Staffeldt, Cody Zinke
2018 results: 0-9 (0-9) Big Northern Conference. The Trojans failed to qualify for the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.
2019 Mendota Trojans schedule
Week 1 - @North Boone
Week 2 - vs. Winnebago
Week 3 - vs. Rockford Lutheran
Week 4 - @ Genoa-Kingston
Week 5 - @ Dixon
Week 6 - vs. Byron
Week 7 - vs. Stillman Valley
Week 8 - at Rock Falls
Week 9 - vs. Oregon
2019 Mendota Trojans Summer/7on7 plans
TBA
Did you know...that Mendota has been playing high school football since 1918.