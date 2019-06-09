News More News
Team Preview: Mendota

Crw9hvytp7txpzk0yrce
Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Gus Salinas

OL

2020

5-foot-10

230

Cole Stremiau

TE

2020

6-foot-2

205

Chris Sandoval

DB

2020

5-foot-11

180

Gavin Glazebrook

RB

2020

5-foot-10

180
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Cole Stremlau

LB

2020

6-foot-2

205

Gus Salinas

DL

2020

5-foot-10

230

Chris Sandoval

DB

2020

5-foot-11

180

Braydon Northcutt

LB

2020

5-foot-10

160
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Jae'Shaun Hughes

ATH

2020

5-foot-10

190

Cody Jenner

RB/LB

2021

5-foot-8

160

Andrew Castenada

WR/DB

2021

5-foot-10

160

Christian Dean

OL/DL

2021

5-foot-10

160

School: Mendota

Mascot: Trojans

Conference: Big Northern

Team Twitter: @MenofMendota

Head Coach: Keegan Hill

Assistant Coaches: Brock Zinke, Dan Beck, Joel Perez, Jason Weber, Tim Staffeldt, Cody Zinke

2018 results: 0-9 (0-9) Big Northern Conference. The Trojans failed to qualify for the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.

2019 Mendota Trojans schedule

Week 1 - @North Boone

Week 2 - vs. Winnebago

Week 3 - vs. Rockford Lutheran

Week 4 - @ Genoa-Kingston

Week 5 - @ Dixon

Week 6 - vs. Byron

Week 7 - vs. Stillman Valley

Week 8 - at Rock Falls

Week 9 - vs. Oregon

2019 Mendota Trojans Summer/7on7 plans

TBA

Did you know...that Mendota has been playing high school football since 1918.

