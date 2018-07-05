Ticker
Team Preview: Metea Valley

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
22 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Metea Valley Mustangs here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: Metea Valley

Mascot: Mustangs

Conference: DuPage Valley

Twitter: @MVFootballFam

Head Coach: Ben Kleinhans

Assistant Coaches: Matt Main, Eric Kramer, Russ Lorenz, John Aister, Jeff Schey, Jim Braun, Rick Kleinhans, Drew Fumagalli, Chris LeRoy, Tom Doromal, Alex Malandro, Jason Royal, Albert Zika, Ron Edwards, Tony Casa

2017 results: 1-8 (0-7) DuPage Valley Conference. The Mustangs failed to qualify for the 2017 IHSA state playoffs.

2018 Metea Valley Mustangs schedule

@ Wheaton South

Lake Park

DeKalb

@Naperville North

Naperville Central

@Bradley Bourbanais

Naperville North

@Neuqua Valley

Waubonsie Valley

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Austin Frederick

TE

2020

6-foot-5

210

Jio Martinez

RB

2019

5-foot-9

175

Matt Vodden

OL

2019

6-foot-0

215

Cameron Velasquez

OL

2019

6-foot-1

225
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Julian Wlodarczyk

SS

2019

6-foot-3

190

Amarian Wilborn

DB

2019

6-foot-2

165

Jack Belskis

LB

2020

6-foot-2

190

Conor Murphy

DE

2019

6-foot-2

195

Nolan Falk

LB

2019

5-foot-10

180

Garrett Ruden

SS/LB

2019

5-foot-10

170

Aaden Hoag

DL

2019

6-foot-0

220
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Seth Colter

LB

2019

6-foot-2

185

Patrick Straub

QB

2020

6-foot-2

170

Octavio Lopez

OL

2020

6-foot-3

240

Colman Moriarty

LB

2020

6-foot-3

210

Manny Hess

WR

2019

6-foot-3

200

Colin Wlicox

RB

2020

5-foot-8

180

2018 Metea Valley Mustangs Summer/7on7 plans

West Aurora 7 on 7

Metea Valley 7 on 7

Red Grange 7 on 7

Carthage College Team Camp

Did you know...that Metea Valley will be playing just it's 9th season of varsity football in 2018? The Mustangs have made the IHSA state playoff field just once back in 2014.

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Metea Valley Mustangs? The Mustangs remain in the reshuffled DuPage Valley conference and will again face a stacked regular schedule slate. However, the Mustangs welcome back 11 returning starters including 7 back on defense and will be more prepared for the rugged road this fall.

Keep an Eye on: Metea Valley senior WR/SS/OLB Julian Wlodarczyk. Wloddarczyk is already verbally committed to North Dakota State and will be asked to play on both sides of the football this fall.

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Metea Valley Mustangs? 3-6/2-7

