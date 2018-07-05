Team Preview: Metea Valley
School: Metea Valley
Mascot: Mustangs
Conference: DuPage Valley
Twitter: @MVFootballFam
Head Coach: Ben Kleinhans
Assistant Coaches: Matt Main, Eric Kramer, Russ Lorenz, John Aister, Jeff Schey, Jim Braun, Rick Kleinhans, Drew Fumagalli, Chris LeRoy, Tom Doromal, Alex Malandro, Jason Royal, Albert Zika, Ron Edwards, Tony Casa
2017 results: 1-8 (0-7) DuPage Valley Conference. The Mustangs failed to qualify for the 2017 IHSA state playoffs.
2018 Metea Valley Mustangs schedule
@ Wheaton South
Lake Park
DeKalb
@Naperville North
Naperville Central
@Bradley Bourbanais
Naperville North
@Neuqua Valley
Waubonsie Valley
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Austin Frederick
|
TE
|
2020
|
6-foot-5
|
210
|
Jio Martinez
|
RB
|
2019
|
5-foot-9
|
175
|
Matt Vodden
|
OL
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
215
|
Cameron Velasquez
|
OL
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
225
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Julian Wlodarczyk
|
SS
|
2019
|
6-foot-3
|
190
|
Amarian Wilborn
|
DB
|
2019
|
6-foot-2
|
165
|
Jack Belskis
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
190
|
Conor Murphy
|
DE
|
2019
|
6-foot-2
|
195
|
Nolan Falk
|
LB
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
180
|
Garrett Ruden
|
SS/LB
|
2019
|
5-foot-10
|
170
|
Aaden Hoag
|
DL
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
220
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Seth Colter
|
LB
|
2019
|
6-foot-2
|
185
|
Patrick Straub
|
QB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
170
|
Octavio Lopez
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
240
|
Colman Moriarty
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
210
|
Manny Hess
|
WR
|
2019
|
6-foot-3
|
200
|
Colin Wlicox
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-8
|
180
2018 Metea Valley Mustangs Summer/7on7 plans
West Aurora 7 on 7
Metea Valley 7 on 7
Red Grange 7 on 7
Carthage College Team Camp
Did you know...that Metea Valley will be playing just it's 9th season of varsity football in 2018? The Mustangs have made the IHSA state playoff field just once back in 2014.
EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 Metea Valley Mustangs? The Mustangs remain in the reshuffled DuPage Valley conference and will again face a stacked regular schedule slate. However, the Mustangs welcome back 11 returning starters including 7 back on defense and will be more prepared for the rugged road this fall.
Keep an Eye on: Metea Valley senior WR/SS/OLB Julian Wlodarczyk. Wloddarczyk is already verbally committed to North Dakota State and will be asked to play on both sides of the football this fall.
EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the Metea Valley Mustangs? 3-6/2-7