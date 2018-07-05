Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details. EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Metea Valley Mustangs here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: Metea Valley Mascot: Mustangs Conference: DuPage Valley Twitter: @MVFootballFam Head Coach: Ben Kleinhans Assistant Coaches: Matt Main, Eric Kramer, Russ Lorenz, John Aister, Jeff Schey, Jim Braun, Rick Kleinhans, Drew Fumagalli, Chris LeRoy, Tom Doromal, Alex Malandro, Jason Royal, Albert Zika, Ron Edwards, Tony Casa 2017 results: 1-8 (0-7) DuPage Valley Conference. The Mustangs failed to qualify for the 2017 IHSA state playoffs. 2018 Metea Valley Mustangs schedule @ Wheaton South Lake Park DeKalb @Naperville North Naperville Central @Bradley Bourbanais Naperville North @Neuqua Valley Waubonsie Valley

Returning Offensive Starters Name Position Grad Year Height Weight Austin Frederick TE 2020 6-foot-5 210 Jio Martinez RB 2019 5-foot-9 175 Matt Vodden OL 2019 6-foot-0 215 Cameron Velasquez OL 2019 6-foot-1 225

Returning Defensive Starters Name Position Grad Year Height Weight Julian Wlodarczyk SS 2019 6-foot-3 190 Amarian Wilborn DB 2019 6-foot-2 165 Jack Belskis LB 2020 6-foot-2 190 Conor Murphy DE 2019 6-foot-2 195 Nolan Falk LB 2019 5-foot-10 180 Garrett Ruden SS/LB 2019 5-foot-10 170 Aaden Hoag DL 2019 6-foot-0 220

Newcomers to Watch Name Position Grad Year Height Weight Seth Colter LB 2019 6-foot-2 185 Patrick Straub QB 2020 6-foot-2 170 Octavio Lopez OL 2020 6-foot-3 240 Colman Moriarty LB 2020 6-foot-3 210 Manny Hess WR 2019 6-foot-3 200 Colin Wlicox RB 2020 5-foot-8 180

2018 Metea Valley Mustangs Summer/7on7 plans West Aurora 7 on 7 Metea Valley 7 on 7 Red Grange 7 on 7 Carthage College Team Camp Did you know...that Metea Valley will be playing just it's 9th season of varsity football in 2018? The Mustangs have made the IHSA state playoff field just once back in 2014.