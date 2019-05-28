Team Preview: Moline
Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Moline Maroons here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Zidain Sterling
|
QB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
185
|
Aboubacar Barry
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
190
|
Harrison Bey Buie
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
200
|
Nate Johnson
|
WR
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
185
|
Jacob Pauwels
|
TE
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
215
|
Nate St. Dennis
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
315
|
Ben Duenas
|
OL
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
280
|
Severin Washington
|
OL
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
250
|
Patrick Pray
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
240
|
Collin Meyer
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
245
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Adam Worley
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
220
|
Tyler Snyder
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
210
|
Zion Rodriguez
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
190
|
Immanuel Bailey
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
185
|
Zach Wallace
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
245
|
Cobie Underwood
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
290
|
Treyvon Lee
|
DB
|
2021
|
5-foot-11
|
175
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Jaheim Mitchell
|
RB/DB
|
2021
|
5-foot-11
|
180
|
Jayden Jackson
|
WR/DB
|
2021
|
6-foot-2
|
180
|
Payton Abney
|
OL
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
210
|
DJ Parker
|
DL/LB
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
180
School: Moline
Mascot: Maroons
Conference: Western Big 6
Team Twitter: @Moline_Football
Head Coach: Mike Morrissey
Assistant Coaches: Ed Morrissey Jim Morrissey Chris Dillie Tyler Olson Ryan Reade Darren Phelps Matt Woods Darrick Reaves Adam Rasche Eric Josupait Mike Whitt
2018 results: 9-2 (5-0) Western Big 6. The Maroons made the 2018 Class 7A IHSA state football playoff field.The Maroons beat Glenbrook North then lost to Batavia in second round action.
2019 Moline Maroons schedule
vs Alton
@ Benet Academy
vs Rock Island
@ Alleman
@ United Township
vs Galesburg
@ Sterling
vs Geneseo
@ Quincy
2019 Moline Maroons Summer/7on7 plans
Rock Island 7on7 in June
Did you know...that Moline has been playing football since 1899. The Maroons have also made back to back IHSA state playoff field last fall since the 2006-2007 season.