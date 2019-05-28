News More News
football

Team Preview: Moline

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Moline Maroons here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Moline senior RB Harrison Bey Buie
Table Name
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Zidain Sterling

QB

2020

6-foot-2

185

Aboubacar Barry

RB

2020

5-foot-11

190

Harrison Bey Buie

RB

2020

5-foot-11

200

Nate Johnson

WR

2020

5-foot-11

185

Jacob Pauwels

TE

2020

6-foot-2

215

Nate St. Dennis

OL

2020

6-foot-4

315

Ben Duenas

OL

2020

5-foot-11

280

Severin Washington

OL

2020

5-foot-10

250

Patrick Pray

OL

2020

6-foot-0

240

Collin Meyer

OL

2020

6-foot-2

245
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Adam Worley

LB

2020

6-foot-0

220

Tyler Snyder

LB

2020

6-foot-0

210

Zion Rodriguez

LB

2020

6-foot-2

190

Immanuel Bailey

LB

2020

6-foot-0

185

Zach Wallace

DL

2020

6-foot-1

245

Cobie Underwood

DL

2020

6-foot-0

290

Treyvon Lee

DB

2021

5-foot-11

175
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Jaheim Mitchell

RB/DB

2021

5-foot-11

180

Jayden Jackson

WR/DB

2021

6-foot-2

180

Payton Abney

OL

2021

6-foot-1

210

DJ Parker

DL/LB

2021

6-foot-0

180

School: Moline

Mascot: Maroons

Conference: Western Big 6

Team Twitter: @Moline_Football

Head Coach: Mike Morrissey

Assistant Coaches: Ed Morrissey Jim Morrissey Chris Dillie Tyler Olson Ryan Reade Darren Phelps Matt Woods Darrick Reaves Adam Rasche Eric Josupait Mike Whitt

2018 results: 9-2 (5-0) Western Big 6. The Maroons made the 2018 Class 7A IHSA state football playoff field.The Maroons beat Glenbrook North then lost to Batavia in second round action.

2019 Moline Maroons schedule

vs Alton

@ Benet Academy

vs Rock Island

@ Alleman

@ United Township

vs Galesburg

@ Sterling

vs Geneseo

@ Quincy

2019 Moline Maroons Summer/7on7 plans

Rock Island 7on7 in June

Did you know...that Moline has been playing football since 1899. The Maroons have also made back to back IHSA state playoff field last fall since the 2006-2007 season.

{{ article.author_name }}