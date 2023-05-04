The 2023 IHSA Football season is just days away, and it's time to start breaking down the upcoming 2023 IHSA football season.

EDGYTIM.com remains your home for everything you'll need for countdown to fall IHSA Football Kickoff including our annual in-depth preseason team previews. The EDGYTIM Preseason Team Previews (which are filled out and completed by each high school program's head coach) are stacked with important information and accurate preseason information including recruiting starters, newcomers to watch plus full and updated team schedules, along with EDGY's Take on each team and much, much more.

Team Preview: Moline Maroons

Team Preview: Hillcrest Hawks

Team Preview: Jacobs Golden Eagles

Team Preview: Huntley Red Raiders

Team Preview: Centralia Orphans

Team Preview: Limestone Rockets

Team Preview: Central High Rockets (Burlington)

Team Preview: Hoffman Estates Hawks

Team Preview: St. Ignatius Wolfpack

Team Preview: Blue Island Eisenhower Cardinals

Team Preview: Bloomington Central Catholic Saints

Team Preview: Chicago Brother Rice Crusaders

Team Preview: Chicago Taft Eagles

Team Preview: Collinsville Kahoks

Team Preview: Charleston Trojans

Team Preview: Dundee Crown Chargers

Team Preview: St. Viator Lions

Team Preview: Antioch Sequoits

Team Preview: Byron Tigers

Team Preview: Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Knights

Check back! More teams added every day!