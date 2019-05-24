News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-24 06:54:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Team Preview: Morris

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Morris Redskins here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Mvpw5zlzbmf6ywgljqrx
Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Zach Reddinger

QB

2020

6-foot-2

205

Brandon Phelps

RB

2020

5-foot-10

175

Robby Bates

OL

2020

5-foot-10

220

Braden Engleman

OL

2020

5-foot-10

225

Juan Gutierrez

OL

2020

5-foot-10

225
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Zach Reddinger

DE

2020

6-foot-2

205

Brandon Phelps

LB

2020

5-foot-10

175

Braden Engleman

DL

2020

5-foot-10

225

Cole Laurie

DB

2020

5-foot-10

155

Nathan Lobb

DL

2020

6-foot-3

230
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Joe Weltmeyer

LB

2021

6-foot-1

180

Tyler Davis

TE/DE

2021

5-foot-11

185

John Landers

RB

2021

5-foot-9

170

School: Morris

Mascot: Redskins

Conference: Interstate 8

Team Twitter:

Head Coach: Alan Thorson

Assistant Coaches: Greg Larsen John Courter Keith Anderson Justin Zink Matt Seidel Danny Hoffman Derek Johnston Brandon Valentine Brian Kasher Ryan Clauson Tyler Hartley

2018 results: 4-5 (0-4) Northern Illinois Big 12 East. The Redskins failed to qualify for the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.

2019 Morris Redskins schedule

H Coal City

A Manteno

H Rochelle

A Plano

H Ottawa

A Sycamore

A LaSalle Peru

H Kaneland

H Sandwich

2019 Morris Redskins Summer/7on7 plans

@ Joliet West 6/21

@ West Aurora 7/12

@ Wilmington 7/16

@ Plainfield South 7/26

Did you know...that the Morris Redskins have won 3 state titles (1980/1984/2006) and has finished second in state 8 times (1979/1989/1994/2001/2004/2007/2012/2017) in school history.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}