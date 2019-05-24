Team Preview: Morris
Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Morris Redskins here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Zach Reddinger
|
QB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
205
|
Brandon Phelps
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
175
|
Robby Bates
|
OL
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
220
|
Braden Engleman
|
OL
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
225
|
Juan Gutierrez
|
OL
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
225
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Zach Reddinger
|
DE
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
205
|
Brandon Phelps
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
175
|
Braden Engleman
|
DL
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
225
|
Cole Laurie
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
155
|
Nathan Lobb
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
230
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Joe Weltmeyer
|
LB
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
180
|
Tyler Davis
|
TE/DE
|
2021
|
5-foot-11
|
185
|
John Landers
|
RB
|
2021
|
5-foot-9
|
170
School: Morris
Mascot: Redskins
Conference: Interstate 8
Team Twitter:
Head Coach: Alan Thorson
Assistant Coaches: Greg Larsen John Courter Keith Anderson Justin Zink Matt Seidel Danny Hoffman Derek Johnston Brandon Valentine Brian Kasher Ryan Clauson Tyler Hartley
2018 results: 4-5 (0-4) Northern Illinois Big 12 East. The Redskins failed to qualify for the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.
2019 Morris Redskins schedule
H Coal City
A Manteno
H Rochelle
A Plano
H Ottawa
A Sycamore
A LaSalle Peru
H Kaneland
H Sandwich
2019 Morris Redskins Summer/7on7 plans
@ Joliet West 6/21
@ West Aurora 7/12
@ Wilmington 7/16
@ Plainfield South 7/26
Did you know...that the Morris Redskins have won 3 state titles (1980/1984/2006) and has finished second in state 8 times (1979/1989/1994/2001/2004/2007/2012/2017) in school history.