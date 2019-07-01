Team Preview: Neuqua Valley
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Patrick Hoffman
|
WR/DB
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
185
|
Mark Gronowski
|
QB
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
180
|
Griffin Hammer
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
220
|
Sean Larkin
|
WR
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
180
|
Marr Appel
|
OL/DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
225
|
Armani Moreno
|
RB
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
190
|
Keegan Murray
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
265
|
Nolan Baker
|
OL
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
235
|
Garrett Stare
|
WR
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
170
|
JJ Robertson
|
DE
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
240
|
|
Nathan Williamson
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
200
|
Joey Matusik
|
LB/S
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
210
|
Laine Jenkins
|
DE/TE
|
2021
|
6-foot-6
|
225
|
Trey Borske
|
LB/S
|
2021
|
6-foot-0
|
195
School: Neuqua Valley
Mascot: Wildcats
Conference: DuPage Valley Conference
Team Twitter: @NVHS_Football
Head Coach: Bill Ellinghaus
Assistant Coaches: Rodney Jones, J.R. Niklos, Clayton Figi, Joey Michaels, Jason Berry, Tom Trayser, Jack Smilanic, Tim Company, Mike Parton, Dominic Piscitiello, David Ricca, Bill Miller, Billy Ellinghaus, Jeff Wynne
2018 results: 6-4 (3-1) DuPage Valley Conference. The Wildcats made the 2018 IHSA Class 8A state playoff field and lost to Warren Township in opening round action.
2019 Neuqua Valley Warriors schedule
08/30/2019 Fri @ Glenbard North
09/06/2019 Fri @ Stevenson
09/13/2019 Fri vs. East St. Louis
09/20/2019 Fri vs DeKalb
09/27/2019 Fri @ Waubonsie Valley
10/04/2019 Fri vs Naperville Central
10/11/2019 Fri @ Metea Valley
10/18/2019* Fri @ Naperville North
10/25/2019 Fri @ Metea Valley
2019 Neuqua Valley Wildcats Summer/7on7 plans
TBA
Did you know....that Neuqua Valley has made the IHSA state football playoff field in 8 out of the past 9 seasons.