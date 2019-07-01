News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-01 06:42:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Team Preview: Neuqua Valley

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Patrick Hoffman

WR/DB

2020

6-foot-1

185

Mark Gronowski

QB

2020

6-foot-2

180

Griffin Hammer

OL

2020

6-foot-2

220

Sean Larkin

WR

2020

5-foot-11

180

Marr Appel

OL/DL

2020

6-foot-0

225

Armani Moreno

RB

2021

6-foot-0

190

Keegan Murray

OL

2020

6-foot-0

265

Nolan Baker

OL

2020

5-foot-11

235

Garrett Stare

WR

2021

5-foot-10

170
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

JJ Robertson

DE

2020

6-foot-3

240

Patrick Hoffman

DB

2020

6-foot-1

185

Nathan Williamson

LB

2020

6-foot-0

200
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year  Height Weight

Joey Matusik

LB/S

2020

5-foot-11

210

Laine Jenkins

DE/TE

2021

6-foot-6

225

Trey Borske

LB/S

2021

6-foot-0

195

School: Neuqua Valley

Mascot: Wildcats

Conference: DuPage Valley Conference

Team Twitter: @NVHS_Football

Head Coach: Bill Ellinghaus

Assistant Coaches: Rodney Jones, J.R. Niklos, Clayton Figi, Joey Michaels, Jason Berry, Tom Trayser, Jack Smilanic, Tim Company, Mike Parton, Dominic Piscitiello, David Ricca, Bill Miller, Billy Ellinghaus, Jeff Wynne

2018 results: 6-4 (3-1) DuPage Valley Conference. The Wildcats made the 2018 IHSA Class 8A state playoff field and lost to Warren Township in opening round action.

2019 Neuqua Valley Warriors schedule

08/30/2019 Fri @ Glenbard North

09/06/2019 Fri @ Stevenson

09/13/2019 Fri vs. East St. Louis

09/20/2019 Fri vs DeKalb

09/27/2019 Fri @ Waubonsie Valley

10/04/2019 Fri vs Naperville Central

10/11/2019 Fri @ Metea Valley

10/18/2019* Fri @ Naperville North

10/25/2019 Fri @ Metea Valley

2019 Neuqua Valley Wildcats Summer/7on7 plans

TBA

Did you know....that Neuqua Valley has made the IHSA state football playoff field in 8 out of the past 9 seasons.

{{ article.author_name }}