{{ timeAgo('2018-07-01 07:37:18 -0500') }} football

Team Preview: North Chicago

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
Publisher
22 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 North Chicago Warhawks here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

N37stxf9zjd4yphqwind

School: North Chicago

Mascot: Warhawks

Conference: Northern Lake County

Twitter:

Head Coach: Addonte Adams

Assistant Coaches: Jerry Bey Wilton Hill Denny Porter Joshua Franklin Benny Burton Tracey Ambrose Michael Bone Jeremy Johnson Kevin Green Jr.

2017 results: 5-4 (3-4) Northern Lake County Conference. The Warhawks failed to qualify for the 2017 IHSA state playoff field.

2018 North Chicago Warhawks schedule

Week 1 vs Waukegan

Week 2 @ Zion -Benton

Week 3 @ Lakes

Week 4 vs Round Lake

Week 5 @ Grayslake North

Week 6 @ Wauconda

Week 7 vs Grant

Week 8 @ Grayslake Central

Week 9 vs Antioch

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Vondarious Gordon

RB

2019

6-foot-0

185

Cory Harper

WR

2019

5-foot-7

160

Ozzie Young III

WR

2019

5-foot-6

160

Quadress Duty

OL

2019

5-foot-7

210

Dwayne Young

OL

2019

5-foot-8

250

David Hudson

OL

2020

5-foot-10

220

Dennis Shellie

OL

2020

6-foot-4

285

William Hanna

OL

2021

6-foot-1

230
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Chris Magget

DE

2019

6-foot-0

185

Quadress Duty

LB

2019

5-foot-7

210

Jorvon Pressley

CB

2019

5-foot-5

155

Ozzie Young III

S

2019

5-foot-6

160

Armoni Rogers

S

2019

6-foot-3

180
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Ricky Irby

TE

2020

6-foot-5

180

Alvin Pitts

WR/DB

2020

5-foot-8

160

Steve Uribe

K

2020

5-foot-7

180

Jordan Presley

LB

2020

5-foot-7

190

Jamar Mays

ATH

2021

5-foot-11

165

2018 North Chicago Warhawks Summer/7on7 plans

Northern Illinois June 9th

Hall of Fame June 30th

FCA Wheaton Academy July 14th

Team Camp July 9th-27th

Did you know...that just a two point loss to Grayslake Central (12-10) kept the Warhawks from making the 2017 IHSA state playoff field? The Warhawks haven't been in the state playoffs since 2012.

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 North Chicago Warhawks? The Warhawks have continued to make nice progress under second year head coach Addonte Adams and could the 2018 season be a breakout year? Adams, who had been a longtime assistant coach at North Chicago was a well known name and a great hire. If the Warhawks can catch a few breaks along the way in 2018 they can no question become playoff bound.

Keep an Eye on: North Chicago junior RB Vondarious Gordon (6-foot-0, 185 pounds) is one of several names to watch this fall. Gordon will be asked to carry the ball on offense along with filling in on offense in the Warhawks secondary when needed. .

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the North Chicago Warhawks? 6-3/5-4

