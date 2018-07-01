EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 North Chicago Warhawks here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Did you know.. .that just a two point loss to Grayslake Central (12-10) kept the Warhawks from making the 2017 IHSA state playoff field? The Warhawks haven't been in the state playoffs since 2012.

EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 North Chicago Warhawks? The Warhawks have continued to make nice progress under second year head coach Addonte Adams and could the 2018 season be a breakout year? Adams, who had been a longtime assistant coach at North Chicago was a well known name and a great hire. If the Warhawks can catch a few breaks along the way in 2018 they can no question become playoff bound.

Keep an Eye on: North Chicago junior RB Vondarious Gordon (6-foot-0, 185 pounds) is one of several names to watch this fall. Gordon will be asked to carry the ball on offense along with filling in on offense in the Warhawks secondary when needed. .

EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the North Chicago Warhawks? 6-3/5-4