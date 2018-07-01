Team Preview: North Chicago
School: North Chicago
Mascot: Warhawks
Conference: Northern Lake County
Head Coach: Addonte Adams
Assistant Coaches: Jerry Bey Wilton Hill Denny Porter Joshua Franklin Benny Burton Tracey Ambrose Michael Bone Jeremy Johnson Kevin Green Jr.
2017 results: 5-4 (3-4) Northern Lake County Conference. The Warhawks failed to qualify for the 2017 IHSA state playoff field.
2018 North Chicago Warhawks schedule
Week 1 vs Waukegan
Week 2 @ Zion -Benton
Week 3 @ Lakes
Week 4 vs Round Lake
Week 5 @ Grayslake North
Week 6 @ Wauconda
Week 7 vs Grant
Week 8 @ Grayslake Central
Week 9 vs Antioch
|
Vondarious Gordon
|
RB
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
185
|
Cory Harper
|
WR
|
2019
|
5-foot-7
|
160
|
Ozzie Young III
|
WR
|
2019
|
5-foot-6
|
160
|
Quadress Duty
|
OL
|
2019
|
5-foot-7
|
210
|
Dwayne Young
|
OL
|
2019
|
5-foot-8
|
250
|
David Hudson
|
OL
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
220
|
Dennis Shellie
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
285
|
William Hanna
|
OL
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
230
|
Chris Magget
|
DE
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
185
|
|
Jorvon Pressley
|
CB
|
2019
|
5-foot-5
|
155
|
|
Armoni Rogers
|
S
|
2019
|
6-foot-3
|
180
|
Ricky Irby
|
TE
|
2020
|
6-foot-5
|
180
|
Alvin Pitts
|
WR/DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-8
|
160
|
Steve Uribe
|
K
|
2020
|
5-foot-7
|
180
|
Jordan Presley
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-7
|
190
|
Jamar Mays
|
ATH
|
2021
|
5-foot-11
|
165
2018 North Chicago Warhawks Summer/7on7 plans
Northern Illinois June 9th
Hall of Fame June 30th
FCA Wheaton Academy July 14th
Team Camp July 9th-27th
Did you know...that just a two point loss to Grayslake Central (12-10) kept the Warhawks from making the 2017 IHSA state playoff field? The Warhawks haven't been in the state playoffs since 2012.
EDGYTIM's Way Too Early Take on the 2018 North Chicago Warhawks? The Warhawks have continued to make nice progress under second year head coach Addonte Adams and could the 2018 season be a breakout year? Adams, who had been a longtime assistant coach at North Chicago was a well known name and a great hire. If the Warhawks can catch a few breaks along the way in 2018 they can no question become playoff bound.
Keep an Eye on: North Chicago junior RB Vondarious Gordon (6-foot-0, 185 pounds) is one of several names to watch this fall. Gordon will be asked to carry the ball on offense along with filling in on offense in the Warhawks secondary when needed. .
EDGYTM's Way Too Early Regular Season record prediction for the North Chicago Warhawks? 6-3/5-4