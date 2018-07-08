Team Preview: North Lawndale
School: North Lawndale
Mascot: Phoenix
Conference: CPL Illini Heartland
Head Coach: Alonzo Harris
2017 results: 7-2 (4-2) CPL Chicago Big Shoulders. The Phoenix failed to qualify for the 2017 IHSA state playoff field (CPL Chicago conferences not IHSA playoff eligible).
2018 North Lawndale Phoenix schedule
@ Quincy
@ Marian Catholic
vs Schurz @ Rockne Stadium
@ Brooks
vs Mather @ Rockne Stadium
@ Back of the Yards
@ Vocational @ Gately Stadium
vs Linblom @ Rockne Stadium
@ Urban Prep Bronzeville @ Gately Stadium
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|
Demel Dallas
|
WR/FS
|
6-foot-4
|
183
|
Wynton Alexander
|
TE/DE
|
6-foot-2
|
240
|
LeDarius Tolliver
|
WR/FS
|
5-foot-9
|
180
|
Calvin Ingram
|
WR/CB
|
5-foot-10
|
165
|
Jalen Thorpe
|
WR/LB
|
6-foot-2
|
185
|
Dryce Denton
|
OL/DL
|
5-foot-10
|
260
|
Diontae Miles
|
WR/LB
|
6-foot-1
|
175
|
Rajaun Jones
|
RB/MLB
|
6-foot-0
|
215
|
Marquise Earskines
|
QB/SS
|
5-foot-10
|
170
|
Dontae Smith
|
WR/SS
|
6-foot-0
|
166
|
Dujuan Barnes
|
RB/CB
|
5-foot-10
|
175
|
Kennarus Wilburn
|
WR/DB
|
5-foot-10
|
170
2018 North Lawndale Phoenix Summer/7on7 plans
Did you know...that North Lawndale will leave the CPL Chicago Big Shoulders and enter the CPL Illini Heartland conference in 2018? The Phoenix will now be IHSA state playoff eligible in the Illini Heartland conference starting this fall.