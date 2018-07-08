Ticker
Team Preview: North Lawndale

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
Publisher
22 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

School: North Lawndale

Mascot: Phoenix

Conference: CPL Illini Heartland

Head Coach: Alonzo Harris

2017 results: 7-2 (4-2) CPL Chicago Big Shoulders. The Phoenix failed to qualify for the 2017 IHSA state playoff field (CPL Chicago conferences not IHSA playoff eligible).

2018 North Lawndale Phoenix schedule

@ Quincy

@ Marian Catholic

vs Schurz @ Rockne Stadium

@ Brooks

vs Mather @ Rockne Stadium

@ Back of the Yards

@ Vocational @ Gately Stadium

vs Linblom @ Rockne Stadium

@ Urban Prep Bronzeville @ Gately Stadium

Returning Lettermen
Name  Position Height  Weight

Demel Dallas

WR/FS

6-foot-4

183

Wynton Alexander

TE/DE

6-foot-2

240

LeDarius Tolliver

WR/FS

5-foot-9

180

Calvin Ingram

WR/CB

5-foot-10

165

Jalen Thorpe

WR/LB

6-foot-2

185

Dryce Denton

OL/DL

5-foot-10

260

Diontae Miles

WR/LB

6-foot-1

175

Rajaun Jones

RB/MLB

6-foot-0

215

Marquise Earskines

QB/SS

5-foot-10

170

Dontae Smith

WR/SS

6-foot-0

166

Dujuan Barnes

RB/CB

5-foot-10

175

Kennarus Wilburn

WR/DB

5-foot-10

170

2018 North Lawndale Phoenix Summer/7on7 plans

TBA

Did you know...that North Lawndale will leave the CPL Chicago Big Shoulders and enter the CPL Illini Heartland conference in 2018? The Phoenix will now be IHSA state playoff eligible in the Illini Heartland conference starting this fall.

{{ article.author_name }}