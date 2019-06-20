News More News
Team Preview: Oak Lawn

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Jordan Sprycha

TE

2020

6-foot-4

220

Kevin Swatek

WR

2020

6-foot-3

180

Chris Gallagher

QB

2020

5-foot-10

185

Anthony Guzman

OL

2020

5-foot-10

265

Ryan Kennedy

OL

2021

6-foot-5

265
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Jordan Sprycha

LB/DE

2020

6-foot-4

220

Santino Santoya

LB

2020

5-foot-8

170

Isaiah Rodriguez

DB

2020

6-foot-1

185

School: Oak Lawn

Mascot: Spartans

Conference: South Suburban Red conference

Team Twitter: @olchsfootball

Head Coach: Harold Blackmon

Assistant Coaches: Chris Hawkins, Anthony Phillips, Andre Taylor, Marquis Ball, Raymond Sullivan, Luke Stekel, Corey Flagg

2018 results: 2-7 (1-5) South Suburban Red Conference. The Spartans failed to make the 2018 IHSA state playoff field.

2019 Oak Lawn Spartans schedule

@Marian Catholic

Wilmington

@Evergreen

@Tinley

Argo

@Shepard

@Richards

Eisenhower

Reavis

2019 Oak Lawn Spartans Summer/7on7 plans

Home on Thursdays in June at 5 pm

Home on Wednesdays in July at 5 pm

Did you know...that Oak Lawn last made the IHSA state football playoffs in 2009. The Spartans have only advanced once (1991) past the IHSA opening round in school history.

