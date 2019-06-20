Team Preview: Oak Lawn
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Jordan Sprycha
|
TE
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
220
|
Kevin Swatek
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-3
|
180
|
Chris Gallagher
|
QB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
185
|
Anthony Guzman
|
OL
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
265
|
Ryan Kennedy
|
OL
|
2021
|
6-foot-5
|
265
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Jordan Sprycha
|
LB/DE
|
2020
|
6-foot-4
|
220
|
Santino Santoya
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-8
|
170
|
Isaiah Rodriguez
|
DB
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
185
School: Oak Lawn
Mascot: Spartans
Conference: South Suburban Red conference
Team Twitter: @olchsfootball
Head Coach: Harold Blackmon
Assistant Coaches: Chris Hawkins, Anthony Phillips, Andre Taylor, Marquis Ball, Raymond Sullivan, Luke Stekel, Corey Flagg
2018 results: 2-7 (1-5) South Suburban Red Conference. The Spartans failed to make the 2018 IHSA state playoff field.
2019 Oak Lawn Spartans schedule
@Marian Catholic
Wilmington
@Evergreen
@Tinley
Argo
@Shepard
@Richards
Eisenhower
Reavis
2019 Oak Lawn Spartans Summer/7on7 plans
Home on Thursdays in June at 5 pm
Home on Wednesdays in July at 5 pm
Did you know...that Oak Lawn last made the IHSA state football playoffs in 2009. The Spartans have only advanced once (1991) past the IHSA opening round in school history.