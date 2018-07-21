Ticker
Team Preview: Mt. Zion

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
22 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Mt. Zion Braves here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

School: Mt. Zion

Mascot: Braves

Conference: Apollo

Twitter: @MTZ_football

Head Coach: Patrick Etherton

Assistant Coaches: Dan Potempa Mike Poe Mike Patrick Jeff Shumate Mike DeMeio Josh Dilbeck Garrett Knock Heath Lane

2017 results: 5-4 (3-3) Apollo Conference. The Braves failed to qualify for the 2017 IHSA state football playoff field.

2018 Mt. Zion Braves schedule

Fri. 08/24/18 Limestone Home 7:30 p.m.

Fri. 08/31/18 Lincoln Home 7:00 p.m.

Fri. 09/07/18 Effingham Away 7:00 p.m.

Fri. 09/14/18 Macomb Home 7:00 p.m.

Fri. 09/21/18 Charleston Away 7:00 p.m.

Fri. 09/28/18 Mattoon Home 7:00 p.m.

Fri. 10/05/18 Mahomet Home 7:00 p.m.

Fri. 10/12/18 Taylorville Away 7:00 p.m.

Fri. 10/19/18 Triad Away 7:00 p.m.

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Michael Miligan

OL

2019

6-foot-3

240

Matt Carpenter

QB

2020

5-foot-9

165

Sage Davis

RB

2020

6-foot-0

215

Jayse Booker

WR

2020

6-foot-1

165
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Michael Milligan

DL

2019

6-foot-3

240

Devin Flaherty

LB

2019

6-foot-0

185

Sage Davis

LB

2020

6-foot-0

215

Luke Eagle

DB

2020

5-foot-6

150

Jayse Booker

DB

2020

6-foot-1

165
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Aaron Valdez

DL

2020

5-foot-11

210

Drew London

DB/WR

2021

6-foot-3

205

Ashton Summers

QB

2021

6-foot-1

167

Bryson Bartels

WR

2021

5-foot-9

150

2018 Mt. Zion Braves Summer/7on7 plans

SIUC 7 on 7 Camp - July 13th

Mt.Zion Hosts 7 on 7 every Monday and Wednesday in July

Did you know...that Mt. Zion posted a 5-4 record in 2017 but missed the state playoff field because of low playoff points. The Braves had a shot at getting to 6 plus wins last season but two tough end of the season losses in Week 7 (6-0 loss to Mahomet-Seymour) along with it's Week 9 (21-7 loss to Troy) loss no question will give the Braves plenty of motivation this summer heading into 2018.

