Team Preview: Mt. Zion
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2018 Mt. Zion Braves here.
School: Mt. Zion
Mascot: Braves
Conference: Apollo
Twitter: @MTZ_football
Head Coach: Patrick Etherton
Assistant Coaches: Dan Potempa Mike Poe Mike Patrick Jeff Shumate Mike DeMeio Josh Dilbeck Garrett Knock Heath Lane
2017 results: 5-4 (3-3) Apollo Conference. The Braves failed to qualify for the 2017 IHSA state football playoff field.
2018 Mt. Zion Braves schedule
Fri. 08/24/18 Limestone Home 7:30 p.m.
Fri. 08/31/18 Lincoln Home 7:00 p.m.
Fri. 09/07/18 Effingham Away 7:00 p.m.
Fri. 09/14/18 Macomb Home 7:00 p.m.
Fri. 09/21/18 Charleston Away 7:00 p.m.
Fri. 09/28/18 Mattoon Home 7:00 p.m.
Fri. 10/05/18 Mahomet Home 7:00 p.m.
Fri. 10/12/18 Taylorville Away 7:00 p.m.
Fri. 10/19/18 Triad Away 7:00 p.m.
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Michael Miligan
|
OL
|
2019
|
6-foot-3
|
240
|
Matt Carpenter
|
QB
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
165
|
Sage Davis
|
RB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
215
|
Jayse Booker
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
165
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Michael Milligan
|
DL
|
2019
|
6-foot-3
|
240
|
Devin Flaherty
|
LB
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
185
|
Sage Davis
|
LB
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
215
|
Luke Eagle
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-6
|
150
|
Jayse Booker
|
DB
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
165
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Aaron Valdez
|
DL
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
210
|
Drew London
|
DB/WR
|
2021
|
6-foot-3
|
205
|
Ashton Summers
|
QB
|
2021
|
6-foot-1
|
167
|
Bryson Bartels
|
WR
|
2021
|
5-foot-9
|
150
2018 Mt. Zion Braves Summer/7on7 plans
SIUC 7 on 7 Camp - July 13th
Mt.Zion Hosts 7 on 7 every Monday and Wednesday in July
Did you know...that Mt. Zion posted a 5-4 record in 2017 but missed the state playoff field because of low playoff points. The Braves had a shot at getting to 6 plus wins last season but two tough end of the season losses in Week 7 (6-0 loss to Mahomet-Seymour) along with it's Week 9 (21-7 loss to Troy) loss no question will give the Braves plenty of motivation this summer heading into 2018.