Team Preview: Pana
School: Pana
Mascot: Panthers
Conference: South Central Conference
Twitter:
Head Coach: Trevor Higgins
Assistant Coaches: Ryan Lipe- Defensive Coordinator Jared Wolf-Head JV/Freshman Coach Denny Pastor-Varsity Assistant Kyle Anderson-Varsity Assistant Wes Horton-Varsity Assistant Seth Thompson- Vasity Assistant
2017 results: 9-2 (8-1) South Central Conference. The Panthers made the Class 3A state football playoff field. Pana defeated DuQuoin then lost to Anna-Jonesboro in second round action.
2018 Pana Panthers schedule
8/24- Home vs Greenville
8/31- @ Roxana
9/7- Home vs. Gillespie
9/14- @ Carlinville
9/21- Home vs. Staunton
9/28- Home vs. Hillsboro
10/5- @ Piasa Southwestern
10/12- Home vs. Litchfield
10/19- @ Vandalia
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Cody Klein
|
WR
|
2019
|
6-foot-2
|
185
|
Jack Armstrong
|
WR
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
165
|
Jared Beyers
|
WR
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
160
|
Dalton Beyers
|
OL
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
260
|
Sam Nollman
|
OL
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
205
|
Brady Fitzpatrick
|
OL
|
2019
|
6-foot-3
|
215
|
Ben Holthaus
|
WR
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
160
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Cody Klein
|
S
|
2019
|
6-foot-2
|
185
|
Jared Beyers
|
DB
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
160
|
Sam Nollman
|
DE
|
2019
|
6-foot-1
|
205
|
Brady Fitzpatrick
|
DE
|
2019
|
6-foot-3
|
215
|
Ben Holthaus
|
DB
|
2019
|
6-foot-0
|
160
|
Mason Mizuer
|
LB
|
2019
|
5-foot-11
|
165
|
Bryce Edmiston
|
OLB
|
2020
|
5-foot-7
|
140
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Lane Perry
|
FB/LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-8
|
160
|
Sawyer McGrath
|
OL
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
200
|
Izaq Toney
|
OL/DL
|
2019
|
5-foot-9
|
200
|
Xavier Jones
|
OL/DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
200
2018 Pana Panthers Summer/7on7 plans
10 Team Home 7 on 7 Camp June 30th 9 AM
Mt. Zion Monday July 16th 6PM
Maroa 7 on 7 July 21st 9 AM
Did you know...that Pana has made the IHSA state football playoff field 9 out of the last 10 seasons? Also did you know that Pana has played organized football since 1909?