Team Preview: Pana

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
Publisher
22 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

School: Pana

Mascot: Panthers

Conference: South Central Conference

Head Coach: Trevor Higgins

Assistant Coaches: Ryan Lipe- Defensive Coordinator Jared Wolf-Head JV/Freshman Coach Denny Pastor-Varsity Assistant Kyle Anderson-Varsity Assistant Wes Horton-Varsity Assistant Seth Thompson- Vasity Assistant

2017 results: 9-2 (8-1) South Central Conference. The Panthers made the Class 3A state football playoff field. Pana defeated DuQuoin then lost to Anna-Jonesboro in second round action.

2018 Pana Panthers schedule

8/24- Home vs Greenville

8/31- @ Roxana

9/7- Home vs. Gillespie

9/14- @ Carlinville

9/21- Home vs. Staunton

9/28- Home vs. Hillsboro

10/5- @ Piasa Southwestern

10/12- Home vs. Litchfield

10/19- @ Vandalia

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height  Weight

Cody Klein

WR

2019

6-foot-2

185

Jack Armstrong

WR

2019

6-foot-1

165

Jared Beyers

WR

2019

5-foot-11

160

Dalton Beyers

OL

2019

5-foot-11

260

Sam Nollman

OL

2019

6-foot-1

205

Brady Fitzpatrick

OL

2019

6-foot-3

215

Ben Holthaus

WR

2019

6-foot-0

160
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Cody Klein

S

2019

6-foot-2

185

Jared Beyers

DB

2019

5-foot-11

160

Sam Nollman

DE

2019

6-foot-1

205

Brady Fitzpatrick

DE

2019

6-foot-3

215

Ben Holthaus

DB

2019

6-foot-0

160

Mason Mizuer

LB

2019

5-foot-11

165

Bryce Edmiston

OLB

2020

5-foot-7

140
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Lane Perry

FB/LB

2020

5-foot-8

160

Sawyer McGrath

OL

2020

5-foot-9

200

Izaq Toney

OL/DL

2019

5-foot-9

200

Xavier Jones

OL/DL

2020

6-foot-2

200

2018 Pana Panthers Summer/7on7 plans

10 Team Home 7 on 7 Camp June 30th 9 AM

Mt. Zion Monday July 16th 6PM

Maroa 7 on 7 July 21st 9 AM

Did you know...that Pana has made the IHSA state football playoff field 9 out of the last 10 seasons? Also did you know that Pana has played organized football since 1909?

