Team Preview: Payton Prep
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Payton Prep Grizzlies here.
School: Payton Prep
Mascot: Grizzlies
Conference: CPL Illini Prairie State
Team Twitter: @PaytonPrepFtbl1
Head Coach: George Klupchak
Assistant Coaches: Daniel DeBonnett, Bob General, Charan Devireddy, Dan Shannon, Ken Gustafson, Kirk Baldwin
2018 results: 9-1 (5-0 CPL Illini Prairie State Conference) The Grizzlies made the Class 4A state playoff field and lost to Evergreen Park in first round action.
2019 Payton Prep Grizzlies schedule
Week 1 - @ Tinley Park
Week 2 - vs. Whitney Young
Week 3 - @ Brooks
Week 4 - @ Clark
Week 5 - @ Steinmetz
Week 6 - vs. Urban Prep - Bronzeville (Homecoming)
Week 7 - @ Schurz
Week 8 - vs. Back of the Yards
Week 9 - vs. Kenwood (Senior Night)
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Sage Shindler
|
QB
|
2020
|
Damien Goodman
|
RB
|
2020
|
Cortez Savage
|
RB
|
2020
|
Julian Melchor
|
WR
|
2020
|
Danny O'Connell
|
WR
|
2021
|
Ivan Paredes
|
OL
|
2020
|
Jon Nelson
|
OL
|
2020
|
Jorge Flores
|
OL
|
2020
|
Guillermo Rojas
|
OL
|
2021
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Jorge Flores
|
NT
|
2020
|
Henry Boyer
|
DE
|
2022
|
Joe Savaiano
|
LB
|
2021
|
Cortez Savage
|
LB
|
2020
|
Jack Haneberg
|
LB
|
2021
|
Eamon Glascott
|
DB
|
2021
|
Damien Goodman
|
DB
|
2020
|
Juliam Melchor
|
DB
|
2020
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|
Brandon Calderon
|
OL/DL
|
2022
|
Elliott Graziano
|
OL/LB
|
2021
2019 Payton Prep Grizzlies Summer/7on7 plans
NA
Did you know....that Payton Prep has made the IHSA state football playoff field for eight straight seasons.