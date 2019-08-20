News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-20 07:34:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Team Preview: Payton Prep

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Payton Prep Grizzlies here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Hstwkixpwm7wadhehlg0

School: Payton Prep

Mascot: Grizzlies

Conference: CPL Illini Prairie State

Team Twitter: @PaytonPrepFtbl1

Head Coach: George Klupchak

Assistant Coaches: Daniel DeBonnett, Bob General, Charan Devireddy, Dan Shannon, Ken Gustafson, Kirk Baldwin

2018 results: 9-1 (5-0 CPL Illini Prairie State Conference) The Grizzlies made the Class 4A state playoff field and lost to Evergreen Park in first round action.

2019 Payton Prep Grizzlies schedule

Week 1 - @ Tinley Park

Week 2 - vs. Whitney Young

Week 3 - @ Brooks

Week 4 - @ Clark

Week 5 - @ Steinmetz

Week 6 - vs. Urban Prep - Bronzeville (Homecoming)

Week 7 - @ Schurz

Week 8 - vs. Back of the Yards

Week 9 - vs. Kenwood (Senior Night)

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year

Sage Shindler

QB

2020

Damien Goodman

RB

2020

Cortez Savage

RB

2020

Julian Melchor

WR

2020

Danny O'Connell

WR

2021

Ivan Paredes

OL

2020

Jon Nelson

OL

2020

Jorge Flores

OL

2020

Guillermo Rojas

OL

2021
Returning Defensive Starters
Name  Position Grad Year

Jorge Flores

NT

2020

Henry Boyer

DE

2022

Joe Savaiano

LB

2021

Cortez Savage

LB

2020

Jack Haneberg

LB

2021

Eamon Glascott

DB

2021

Damien Goodman

DB

2020

Juliam Melchor

DB

2020
Newcomers to Watch
Name  Position Grad Year

Brandon Calderon

OL/DL

2022

Elliott Graziano

OL/LB

2021

2019 Payton Prep Grizzlies Summer/7on7 plans

NA

Did you know....that Payton Prep has made the IHSA state football playoff field for eight straight seasons.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}