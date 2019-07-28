News More News
Team Preview: Pekin

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

School: Pekin

Mascot: Dragons

Conference: Mid Illini Conference

Team Twitter: @bengalsfb

Head Coach: Doug Nutter

Assistant Coaches: Zac Williams, Mark Frederick, Sam Jones, Josh Zinck, Larry Davis, Chris Uhlman, Mark Koster, Rick Shemansky

2018 results: 4-5 (3-4) Mid Illini Conference. The Dragons failed to make the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.

2019 Pekin Dragons schedule

8/30 vs Rochelle

9/6 @ Sterling

9/13 vs Dunlap

9/20 @ Morton

9/28 @ Canton

10/4 vs Washington

10/11 @ Metamora

10/18 vs East Peoria

10/25 @ Limestone

Offensive Returning Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Sebastian Hill

WR

2020

6-foot-0

170

Dallas Haynes

RB

2020

5-foot-10

175

Dawson Coon

OL

2020

6-foot-2

275

Gabe Holtke

WR

2020

5-foot-8

155
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Kai Benson

DL

2020

6-foot-1

260

Devin Tovrea

DB

2020

5-foot-9

165

Owen Pritchard

SS

2020

5-foot-10

170

Dallas Haynes

LB

2020

5-foot-10

175

Chase Roepenack

OLB

2020

5-foot-9

150
Newcomers to Watch
Name  Position Grad Year Height Weight

Jared Dowell

DE/OL

2020

6-foot-0

185

Kymari Klein

WR

2020

6-foot-1

170

2019 Pekin Dragons Summer/7on7 plans

ISU

Illinois

Did you know....that Pekin has been playing high school football since 1893?

