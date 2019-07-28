Team Preview: Pekin
School: Pekin
Mascot: Dragons
Conference: Mid Illini Conference
Team Twitter: @bengalsfb
Head Coach: Doug Nutter
Assistant Coaches: Zac Williams, Mark Frederick, Sam Jones, Josh Zinck, Larry Davis, Chris Uhlman, Mark Koster, Rick Shemansky
2018 results: 4-5 (3-4) Mid Illini Conference. The Dragons failed to make the 2018 IHSA state football playoff field.
2019 Pekin Dragons schedule
8/30 vs Rochelle
9/6 @ Sterling
9/13 vs Dunlap
9/20 @ Morton
9/28 @ Canton
10/4 vs Washington
10/11 @ Metamora
10/18 vs East Peoria
10/25 @ Limestone
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Sebastian Hill
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
170
|
Dallas Haynes
|
RB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
175
|
Dawson Coon
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-2
|
275
|
Gabe Holtke
|
WR
|
2020
|
5-foot-8
|
155
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Kai Benson
|
DL
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
260
|
Devin Tovrea
|
DB
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
165
|
Owen Pritchard
|
SS
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
170
|
Dallas Haynes
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
175
|
Chase Roepenack
|
OLB
|
2020
|
5-foot-9
|
150
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Jared Dowell
|
DE/OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-0
|
185
|
Kymari Klein
|
WR
|
2020
|
6-foot-1
|
170
2019 Pekin Dragons Summer/7on7 plans
ISU
Illinois
Did you know....that Pekin has been playing high school football since 1893?